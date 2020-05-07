A functional programming library for JavaScript inspired by Clojure, Haskell, SML and Forth.
Add the following to your 'package.json' file in the
"dependencies" section:
"lemonad": "0.7.4"
[ '$',
'CAS',
'CASMixin',
'L',
'Hole',
'RefMixin',
'VERSION',
'WatchableMixin',
'actions',
'addWatch',
'checker',
'compareAndSwap',
'ctor',
'curry',
'curry2',
'curry3',
'curry4',
'dec',
'dispatcher',
'eq',
'filter',
'gt',
'gte',
'invokeAll',
'is',
'isArguments',
'isArray',
'isObject',
'isReference',
'isString',
'lift',
'lt',
'lte',
'map',
'meth',
'invoker',
'walterWhite',
'mix',
'nth',
'partial1',
'partial2',
'pipeline',
'rcurry',
'rcurry2',
'rcurry3',
'rcurry4',
'reduce',
'removeWatch',
'rot',
'setValue',
'swap',
'typed' ]
into for objects
arguments
This software is provided as-is under the MIT license.