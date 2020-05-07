lemonad

A functional programming library for JavaScript inspired by Clojure, Haskell, SML and Forth.

Using

Add the following to your 'package.json' file in the "dependencies" section:

"lemonad" : "0.7.4"

Currently available functions

[ '$' , 'CAS' , 'CASMixin' , 'L' , 'Hole' , 'RefMixin' , 'VERSION' , 'WatchableMixin' , 'actions' , 'addWatch' , 'checker' , 'compareAndSwap' , 'ctor' , 'curry' , 'curry2' , 'curry3' , 'curry4' , 'dec' , 'dispatcher' , 'eq' , 'filter' , 'gt' , 'gte' , 'invokeAll' , 'is' , 'isArguments' , 'isArray' , 'isObject' , 'isReference' , 'isString' , 'lift' , 'lt' , 'lte' , 'map' , 'meth' , 'invoker' , 'walterWhite' , 'mix' , 'nth' , 'partial1' , 'partial2' , 'pipeline' , 'rcurry' , 'rcurry2' , 'rcurry3' , 'rcurry4' , 'reduce' , 'removeWatch' , 'rot' , 'setValue' , 'swap' , 'typed' ]

Influences / References

Todo

The rest of the things

Promises/A-compatible functions (http://wiki.commonjs.org/wiki/Promises/A)

Moar monadology

Logic vars?

Unification?

Other things that I can't think of right now

Generators / iterators?

Futures?

Laziness?

Badass memoize

Some data generators?

merges

walking

rel alg

into for objects

for objects make sure that anything that works for array also works for arguments

Make sure I say, sequence on input and array on output

yggdrasil

undermine

reb

cljs

tables

bach.js

datalog

poems

shape decls

cheatsheet

site

License

This software is provided as-is under the MIT license.