LEGRA

Legra (Lego® brick Graphics) is a small (3.4KB gzipped) JavaScript library that lets you draw using LEGO® like brick shapes on an HTML <canvas> element. This library defines basic graphics primitives like lines, rectangles, polygons, ellipses, bézier curves, etc. All shapes are drawn either outlined or filled in.

For documentation and more: https://legrajs.com

License

LEGO® is a trademark of The LEGO Group.

LegraJS is available to everyone under the MIT license © Preet Shihn