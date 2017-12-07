Based entirely on the Python implementation.
npm install legofy --save
Simply
import the
transform function from the Legofy module, and then invoke it by passing in your
img element.
import {transform} from 'legofy';
// ...
const imgElement = document.querySelector('img');
transform(imgElement);
You can adjust the size of the bricks by using the second argument of the
transform function — by default the
factor is
0.05.
// ...
// Make the bricks twice the size of the default.
transform(imgElement, { factor: 0.1 });
// ...Or make them twice as small!
transform(imgElement, { factor: 0.025 });
As the brick isn't currently SVG — see ticket — larger bricks will look blurry.
You can also change the
mix-blend-mode value using the second argument — the default is
overlay however
screen,
darken,
color-burn,
hard-light,
soft-light all look good as blend modes.
// ...
// Change bricks to a more pastel colour.
transform(imgElement, { blendMode: 'screen' });
By default when the window is resized no re-rendering will occur — it's entirely up to the developer to invoke
transform again – and thankfully the
transform function is idempotent.
import {throttle} from 'lodash';
import {transform} from 'legofy';
// ...
const imgElement = document.querySelector('img');
transform(imgElement);
// ...
addEventListener('resize', throttle(() => transform(imgElement), 250));
Tested with Chrome 46.0, Firefox 42.0, Safari 9.0.1, Opera 33.0.