Legofy

Based entirely on the Python implementation.

npm: npm install legofy --save

See: angular-legofy .

Getting Started

Simply import the transform function from the Legofy module, and then invoke it by passing in your img element.

import {transform} from 'legofy' ; const imgElement = document .querySelector( 'img' ); transform(imgElement);

Options

Brick Size

You can adjust the size of the bricks by using the second argument of the transform function — by default the factor is 0.05 .

transform(imgElement, { factor : 0.1 }); transform(imgElement, { factor : 0.025 });

As the brick isn't currently SVG — see ticket — larger bricks will look blurry.

Blend Mode

You can also change the mix-blend-mode value using the second argument — the default is overlay however screen , darken , color-burn , hard-light , soft-light all look good as blend modes.

transform(imgElement, { blendMode : 'screen' });

By default when the window is resized no re-rendering will occur — it's entirely up to the developer to invoke transform again – and thankfully the transform function is idempotent.

import {throttle} from 'lodash' ; import {transform} from 'legofy' ; const imgElement = document .querySelector( 'img' ); transform(imgElement); addEventListener( 'resize' , throttle( () => transform(imgElement), 250 ));

Browser Support