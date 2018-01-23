A pure React implementation of a drag and drop scheduler
Install it:
$ npm install --save legit-scheduler
Import it:
import Scheduler from 'legit-scheduler'
The scheduler component has three required props:
events - An array of event objects
resources - An array of resources
width - The width of the scheduler container, in pixels. An integer.
The resources array is just strings:
['Resource 1', 'Resource 2', 'Resource 3']
The events array is an array of objects:
{
title: 'A great event', // Required: The title of the event
startDate: '2016-01-24', // Required: The start date, must be in the format of "YYYY-MM-DD"
duration: 4, // Required: The duration of the event in days
resource: 'Resource 1', // Required: The name of the resource the event belongs to. Must match the resource name from the resources prop
id: '3829-fds89', // Required: A unique identifier. This can be anything you want as long as it's unique
disabled: false, // Optional: Whether or not this event can be moved (it can still be resized). Defaults to false.
styles: {} // Optional: An object of styles to apply to the event object
}
The scheduler component also takes more optional props:
onEventChanged - A call back that is fired when the event is moved. It receives an object containing the new event props
onEventResized - A call back that is fired when the event is resized. It receives an object containing the new event props
onEventClicked - A call back that is fired when the event is clicked. It receives an object containing the event props
onCellClicked - A call back that is fired when an empty cell on the scheduler is clicked. It receives the date and resource name as props
onRangeChanged - A call back that is fired when the date range is changed. It receives a
DateRange object with the new range.
from - Either a date string or a
RangeDate object defining the start date for the range.
to - Either a date string or a
RangeDate object defining the end date for the range.
$ npm install
$ npm run example
Visit:
localhost:8080/example