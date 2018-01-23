openbase logo
legit-scheduler

by Legitcode
0.3.2 (see all)

A pure React implementation of a drag and drop scheduler

Categories

Readme

Codetree

Legit Scheduler

Usage

Install it:

$ npm install --save legit-scheduler

Import it:

import Scheduler from 'legit-scheduler'

The scheduler component has three required props: events - An array of event objects resources - An array of resources width - The width of the scheduler container, in pixels. An integer.

The resources array is just strings:

['Resource 1', 'Resource 2', 'Resource 3']

The events array is an array of objects:

{
  title: 'A great event',  // Required: The title of the event
  startDate: '2016-01-24', // Required: The start date, must be in the format of "YYYY-MM-DD"
  duration: 4,             // Required: The duration of the event in days
  resource: 'Resource 1',  // Required: The name of the resource the event belongs to. Must match the resource name from the resources prop
  id: '3829-fds89',        // Required: A unique identifier. This can be anything you want as long as it's unique
  disabled: false,         // Optional: Whether or not this event can be moved (it can still be resized). Defaults to false.
  styles: {}               // Optional: An object of styles to apply to the event object
}

The scheduler component also takes more optional props:

onEventChanged - A call back that is fired when the event is moved. It receives an object containing the new event props
onEventResized - A call back that is fired when the event is resized. It receives an object containing the new event props
onEventClicked - A call back that is fired when the event is clicked. It receives an object containing the event props
onCellClicked - A call back that is fired when an empty cell on the scheduler is clicked. It receives the date and resource name as props
onRangeChanged - A call back that is fired when the date range is changed. It receives a DateRange object with the new range.
from - Either a date string or a RangeDate object defining the start date for the range. to - Either a date string or a RangeDate object defining the end date for the range.

Development

$ npm install
$ npm run example

Visit: localhost:8080/example

