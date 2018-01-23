Legit Scheduler

A pure React implementation of a drag and drop scheduler

Usage

Install it:

$ npm install --save legit-scheduler

Import it:

import Scheduler from 'legit-scheduler'

The scheduler component has three required props: events - An array of event objects resources - An array of resources width - The width of the scheduler container, in pixels. An integer.

The resources array is just strings:

['Resource 1 ', 'Resource 2 ', 'Resource 3 ']

The events array is an array of objects:

{ title : 'A great event' , startDate : '2016-01-24' , duration : 4 , resource : 'Resource 1' , id : '3829-fds89' , disabled : false, styles : {} }

The scheduler component also takes more optional props:

onEventChanged - A call back that is fired when the event is moved. It receives an object containing the new event props

onEventResized - A call back that is fired when the event is resized. It receives an object containing the new event props

onEventClicked - A call back that is fired when the event is clicked. It receives an object containing the event props

onCellClicked - A call back that is fired when an empty cell on the scheduler is clicked. It receives the date and resource name as props

onRangeChanged - A call back that is fired when the date range is changed. It receives a DateRange object with the new range.

from - Either a date string or a RangeDate object defining the start date for the range. to - Either a date string or a RangeDate object defining the end date for the range.

Development

$ npm install $ npm run example