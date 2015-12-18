Lead Maintainer: Jenny Warnke
Legalize.js is a library that performs validation of domain objects. It does not perform validation of web forms. It is optimized for the browser but can as well be used on the server side in a NodeJS environment.
npm install
grunt build
will build the library in
dist/legalize.min.js.
It is around
7KB minified and
3KB minified+gzipped.
npm check
will execute unit tests and check code coverage (report will be genereated
in
coverage/lcov-report/index.html). The accepted threshold is
≥ 90%.
<script src="legalize.min.js"></script>
<script>
var validationResult = Legalize.validate("given.something", Legalize.string().url());
</script>
The library has an AMD (asynchronous module definition), so it works with AMD loaders such as require.js.
var Legalize = require("legalize");
var validationResult = Legalize.validate(Math.PI, Legalize.number().integer());
Legalize basically consists of
Legalize.validate and a bunch of schema builders.
You validate a value against a schema and in return you get an object with the
legalized value, error and warnings messages (if there are any).
Here is how you could validate an object:
var personSchema = {
firstName:
Legalize.string().minLength(1).maxLength(30).required(),
lastName:
Legalize.string().minLength(1).maxLength(30).required(),
age:
Legalize.number().integer().min(18),
sex:
Legalize.string().sanitizeBefore(function (value) {
value.toLowerCase();
}).valid("male", "female").optional(),
};
var validationResult = Legalize.validate({
firstName: "Alexander",
lastName: "Carnicero",
age: 27
}, personSchema);
if (validationResult.error) {
// report error here
} else {
validationResult.warnings.forEach(function (warning) {
// report warning
});
// validationResult.value contains validated value
}
validate(value, schema, [options], [callback])
Validates the given
value against the given
schema. Optionally takes an object
specifiying options (see below) and a callback. If
callback is given, the function
will return
undefined and invoke the given callback
callback(error, value, warnings).
The returned value is an object that contains the properties
error,
value, and
warnings:
value contains the validated value, stripped from everything that did not validate
error contains one or more fatal errors which made validate reject the given value
warnings contains an array of warnings (if any)
strict (default: true)
warnOnInvalidOptionals (default: true)
presence (default: "optional")
allowUnknown (default: false)
stripUnknown (default: true)
warnUnknown (default: true)
allowUnknown is set - whether a warning should be issued or not when an unknown
key is encountered.
Here is the schema for the
options parameter:
var optionSchema = compile({
allowUnknown:
publiclyExposedInterface.bool().default(false),
stripUnknown:
publiclyExposedInterface.bool().default(true),
warnUnknown:
publiclyExposedInterface.bool().default(true),
strict:
publiclyExposedInterface.bool().default(true),
warnOnInvalidOptionals:
publiclyExposedInterface.bool().default(true),
presence:
publiclyExposedInterface.any()
.valid(OPTIONAL).valid(REQUIRED).valid(FORBIDDEN)
.default(OPTIONAL)
});
Validation is performed in the following order:
forbidden())
sanitizeBefore() (multiple
sanitizeBefore() functions are invoked in the same order as specified)
alias() is applied
object(),
string(),
boolean()) if not
any() is checked or coerced (depending on
options.strict)
allow() is checked
valid() is checked
invalid() is checked
sanitize() is applied (multiple
sanitize() functions are invoked in the same order as specified)
The
Legalize object provides a bunch of schema builders which you use to actually define your schema. The first schema builder specifies the general category. The next schema builders can be chained. Which ones are available is determined by the category:
Legalize.category().chain().chain().chain()
Except for
alternatives every schema builder also supports all chains from the
any builder:
Legalize.any().valid(1).valid(2).valid(3)
Works as well as
Legalize.number().valid(1).valid(2).valid(3)
Most chains can be folded:
Legalize.number().valid(1, 2, 3)
There are shorthands for
object().keys(),
alternatives(), and
string().match():
Legalize.object().keys({
x: Legalize.string().numeric()
})
// is the same as
{ x: Legalize.string().numeric() }
and
Legalize.alternatives(
Legalize.string().numeric(),
Legalize.number().integer()
)
// is the same as
[ Legalize.string().numeric(),
Legalize.number().integer() ]
and
string().match(/^[0-9]+$/)
// is the same as
/^[0-9]+/
i.e. you can do
Legalize.validate("8934758039", /^$/);
or
var schema = {
character: /^[a-z]$/
}
instead of
var schema = Legalize.object().keys({
character: Legalize.string().match(/^[a-z]$/)
}
Every value which is not a
RegExp, an
Object, or an
Array will simply
be converted using
valid(). This means that:
var schema = Legalize.object().valid(1, 2);
can be expressed as
var schema = [ 1, 2]
since that will translate into
var schema = Legalize.alternatives(
Legalize.valid(1),
Legalize.valid(2)
);
which ultimately does the same thing as the first expression.
Instead of
var schema = Legalize.object().keys({
firstName:
Legalize.string().match(/^[A-Z][a-z]+$/),
lastName:
Legalize.string().match(/^[A-Z][a-z]+$/),
sex:
Legalize.any().valid("male").valid("female"),
});
you can just use
var schema = {
firstName: /^[A-Z][a-z]+$/,
lastName: /^[A-Z][a-z]+$/,
sex: [ "male", "female" ]
};
Shorthands are a convenient way of quickly building schemas. If however you want to
specify things as for example
default() or writing more complex schemas you need
to use the proper schema builders.
any
any.alias({ alias → sanitized })
takes an object providing a mapping from
alias values to
sanitized values.
alias() is applied before
sanitizeBefore()
any.allow(...values)
Allowed values are accepted without any further checks.
any.valid(...values)
Whitelists a value - if more then one valid value is specified, only one of these values may be accepted. Is performed after
alias() and
sanitizeBefore().
any.invalid(...values)
Blacklists a value - if more then one value is specified, any of these values will always be rejected regardless of other checks.
any.satisfy(function : value -> bool)
Apply a custom validation function. The
value is being passed as first (and only) argument. The function must return
true or
false (in the future this function may also return strings or complex objects which will be used for error reporting).
any.required()
Marks a key in an
object() as required.
any.optional()
Marks a key in an
object() as optional. If you want to issue warning for invalid optional keys, use
options.warnOnInvalidOptionals.
any.forbidden()
Marks a key as strictly forbidden. Legalize will otherwise ignore any keys that it does not know.
any.default(defaultValue)
Sets the default value for a value.
any.sanitize(function : value -> value)
Applies a sanitization function to the validated value (happens after all checks).
any.sanitizeBefore(function : value -> value)
Applies a sanitization function to the unvalidated value (happens before all checks and also before
alias()).
func()
The value should be a function. This builder does not any special chains.
bool() /
boolean()
The value should be a boolean. This builder does not introduce any special chains.
number()
Specifies that the target value should be a javascript number. Note that javascript numbers are actually floats no matter that. Use the chain
integer() to restrict the number to integral values.
number.min(number)
number.max(number)
number.lesser(number)
number.greater(number)
number.integer()
string()
string.minLength(integer)
Check that the string has the given minimum length (inclusive).
string.maxLength(integer)
Check that the string has the given maximum length (inclusive).
string.length(integer)
Check that the string has the given length.
string.match(regex)
Check that the string matches the given regular expression.
string.lowercase()
Checks that the string is all lowercase. Ignores non-alphabetic characters.
string.uppercase()
Checks that the string is all uppercase. Ignores non-alphabetic characters.
string.url()
Checks that the string contains a url.
string.element()
Checks whether the string refers to an element in the document with the string as
id.
string.alphanum()
Check that the string is
/^[a-zA-Z0-9]+$/.
string.numeric()
Check that the string is numeric (
String(Number(value)) === String(value))
string.digits()
Check that the string consists only of digits.
array
array.minLength(integer)
array.maxLength(integer)
array.length(integer)
array.unique
Check that the array contains only unique values (checks only for
string() and
number() elements).
"3" and
3 are considered equal in
unique().
object
object.minLength(integer)
object.maxLength(integer)
object.length(integer)
object.keys({keys})
object.type(type)
Check that the object was constructed using the given constructor:
Legalize.validate(/^...$/, object.type(RegExp));
Legalize.validate(new Whatever, object.type(Whatever));
object.pattern(regExp)
Regardless of the options
allowUnknown and
stripUnknown will accept keys matching the given
pattern and copy their associated values over to the legalized object.
alternatives(...alternatives)
The API of
Legalize is inspired by the joi() API, but it differs in various aspects. Some, but not all, differences are:
validate()
abortEarly option in
Legalize
warnOnInvalidOptionals option in
JOI
basic schema builders
date() in
Legalize
binary() in
Legalize
Sanitize
alias() is not available in
JOI
sanitize() is not available in
JOI
sanitizeBefore() is not available in
JOI
Chains
min() in
JOI is
minLength() in
Legalize for
string(),
array(), and
object()
max()
array().sparse() in
Legalize