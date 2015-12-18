Lead Maintainer: Jenny Warnke

Legalize.js is a library that performs validation of domain objects. It does not perform validation of web forms. It is optimized for the browser but can as well be used on the server side in a NodeJS environment.

Build

npm install grunt build

will build the library in dist/legalize.min.js . It is around 7KB minified and 3KB minified+gzipped .

npm check

will execute unit tests and check code coverage (report will be genereated in coverage/lcov-report/index.html ). The accepted threshold is ≥ 90% .

Use it in the browser

< script src = "legalize.min.js" > </ script > < script > var validationResult = Legalize.validate( "given.something" , Legalize.string().url()); </ script >

Use it using require.js

The library has an AMD (asynchronous module definition), so it works with AMD loaders such as require.js.

Use it in NodeJS

var Legalize = require ( "legalize" ); var validationResult = Legalize.validate( Math .PI, Legalize.number().integer());

Quick Tutorial

Legalize basically consists of Legalize.validate and a bunch of schema builders. You validate a value against a schema and in return you get an object with the legalized value, error and warnings messages (if there are any).

Here is how you could validate an object:

var personSchema = { firstName : Legalize.string().minLength( 1 ).maxLength( 30 ).required(), lastName : Legalize.string().minLength( 1 ).maxLength( 30 ).required(), age : Legalize.number().integer().min( 18 ), sex : Legalize.string().sanitizeBefore( function ( value ) { value.toLowerCase(); }).valid( "male" , "female" ).optional(), }; var validationResult = Legalize.validate({ firstName : "Alexander" , lastName : "Carnicero" , age : 27 }, personSchema); if (validationResult.error) { } else { validationResult.warnings.forEach( function ( warning ) { }); }

API

Validates the given value against the given schema . Optionally takes an object specifiying options (see below) and a callback. If callback is given, the function will return undefined and invoke the given callback callback(error, value, warnings) .

The returned value is an object that contains the properties error , value , and warnings :

value contains the validated value, stripped from everything that did not validate

contains the validated value, stripped from everything that did not validate error contains one or more fatal errors which made validate reject the given value

contains one or more fatal errors which made validate reject the given value warnings contains an array of warnings (if any)

Options

strict (default: true) If set to false, validate will first try to convert values to the specified type. A warning will be issued instead. If set to true, validate will reject values of the wrong types.

(default: true) warnOnInvalidOptionals (default: true) If a value failed to validate but is optional or has a default value, this will issue a warning for the failed validation.

(default: true) presence (default: "optional") The default presence for keys in an object.

(default: "optional") allowUnknown (default: false) Whether to allow unknown keys in objects or not.

(default: false) stripUnknown (default: true) Whether unknown keys should be carried over or stripped.

(default: true) warnUnknown (default: true) if allowUnknown is set - whether a warning should be issued or not when an unknown key is encountered.

(default: true)

Here is the schema for the options parameter:

var optionSchema = compile({ allowUnknown : publiclyExposedInterface.bool().default( false ), stripUnknown : publiclyExposedInterface.bool().default( true ), warnUnknown : publiclyExposedInterface.bool().default( true ), strict : publiclyExposedInterface.bool().default( true ), warnOnInvalidOptionals : publiclyExposedInterface.bool().default( true ), presence : publiclyExposedInterface.any() .valid(OPTIONAL).valid(REQUIRED).valid(FORBIDDEN) .default(OPTIONAL) });

Validation order

Validation is performed in the following order:

Check whether value is present or not (to satisfy forbidden() ) sanitizeBefore() (multiple sanitizeBefore() functions are invoked in the same order as specified) alias() is applied The type ( object() , string() , boolean() ) if not any() is checked or coerced (depending on options.strict ) allow() is checked valid() is checked invalid() is checked all other checks are applied sanitize() is applied (multiple sanitize() functions are invoked in the same order as specified)

Schema Builders

The Legalize object provides a bunch of schema builders which you use to actually define your schema. The first schema builder specifies the general category. The next schema builders can be chained. Which ones are available is determined by the category:

Legalize.category().chain().chain().chain()

Except for alternatives every schema builder also supports all chains from the any builder:

Legalize .any () .valid (1) .valid (2) .valid (3)

Works as well as

Legalize .number () .valid (1) .valid (2) .valid (3)

Most chains can be folded:

Legalize .number () .valid (1, 2, 3)

Shorthands

There are shorthands for object().keys() , alternatives() , and string().match() :

Legalize.object().keys({ x : Legalize.string().numeric() }) { x : Legalize.string().numeric() }

and

Legalize.alternatives( Legalize.string().numeric(), Legalize.number().integer() ) [ Legalize.string().numeric(), Legalize.number().integer() ]

and

string().match( /^[0-9]+$/ ) /^[ 0 -9 ]+ /

i.e. you can do

Legalize.validate( "8934758039" , /^$/);

or

var schema = { character : /^[a-z]$/ }

instead of

var schema = Legalize.object().keys({ character : Legalize.string().match( /^[a-z]$/ ) }

Every value which is not a RegExp , an Object , or an Array will simply be converted using valid() . This means that:

var schema = Legalize.object().valid( 1 , 2 );

can be expressed as

var schema = [ 1 , 2 ]

since that will translate into

var schema = Legalize.alternatives( Legalize.valid( 1 ), Legalize.valid( 2 ) );

which ultimately does the same thing as the first expression.

Shorthand Example

Instead of

var schema = Legalize.object().keys({ firstName : Legalize.string().match( /^[A-Z][a-z]+$/ ), lastName : Legalize.string().match( /^[A-Z][a-z]+$/ ), sex : Legalize.any().valid( "male" ).valid( "female" ), });

you can just use

var schema = { firstName : /^[A-Z][a-z]+$/ , lastName : /^[A-Z][a-z]+$/ , sex : [ "male" , "female" ] };

When Not To Use Shorthands

Shorthands are a convenient way of quickly building schemas. If however you want to specify things as for example default() or writing more complex schemas you need to use the proper schema builders.

any

any.alias({ alias → sanitized })

takes an object providing a mapping from alias values to sanitized values.

alias() is applied before sanitizeBefore()

Allowed values are accepted without any further checks.

Whitelists a value - if more then one valid value is specified, only one of these values may be accepted. Is performed after alias() and sanitizeBefore() .

Blacklists a value - if more then one value is specified, any of these values will always be rejected regardless of other checks.

any.satisfy(function : value -> bool)

Apply a custom validation function. The value is being passed as first (and only) argument. The function must return true or false (in the future this function may also return strings or complex objects which will be used for error reporting).

Marks a key in an object() as required.

Marks a key in an object() as optional. If you want to issue warning for invalid optional keys, use options.warnOnInvalidOptionals .

Marks a key as strictly forbidden. Legalize will otherwise ignore any keys that it does not know.

Sets the default value for a value.

any.sanitize(function : value -> value)

Applies a sanitization function to the validated value (happens after all checks).

any.sanitizeBefore(function : value -> value)

Applies a sanitization function to the unvalidated value (happens before all checks and also before alias() ).

The value should be a function. This builder does not any special chains.

The value should be a boolean. This builder does not introduce any special chains.

Specifies that the target value should be a javascript number. Note that javascript numbers are actually floats no matter that. Use the chain integer() to restrict the number to integral values.

Check that the string has the given minimum length (inclusive).

Check that the string has the given maximum length (inclusive).

Check that the string has the given length.

Check that the string matches the given regular expression.

Checks that the string is all lowercase. Ignores non-alphabetic characters.

Checks that the string is all uppercase. Ignores non-alphabetic characters.

Checks that the string contains a url.

Checks whether the string refers to an element in the document with the string as id .

Check that the string is /^[a-zA-Z0-9]+$/ .

Check that the string is numeric ( String(Number(value)) === String(value) )

Check that the string consists only of digits.

array

Check that the array contains only unique values (checks only for string() and number() elements). "3" and 3 are considered equal in unique() .

object

Check that the object was constructed using the given constructor:

Legalize.validate( /^...$/ , object.type( RegExp )); Legalize.validate( new Whatever, object.type(Whatever));

Regardless of the options allowUnknown and stripUnknown will accept keys matching the given pattern and copy their associated values over to the legalized object.

Differences from hapijs/joi

The API of Legalize is inspired by the joi() API, but it differs in various aspects. Some, but not all, differences are: