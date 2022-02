String left pad

Install

$ npm install left-pad

Usage

const leftPad = require ( 'left-pad' ) leftPad( 'foo' , 5 ) leftPad( 'foobar' , 6 ) leftPad( 1 , 2 , '0' ) leftPad( 17 , 5 , 0 )

NOTE: The third argument should be a single char . However the module doesn't throw an error if you supply more than one char s. See #28.

NOTE: Characters having code points outside of BMP plane are considered two distinct characters. See #58.