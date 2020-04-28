Please use the offical subprovider from the ledger team (https://github.com/LedgerHQ/ledgerjs)
The LedgerWalletProvider lets your dapp communicate directly with a user's Ledger Nano S using the zero client provider engine developed by Metamask.
Instead of setting your web3's provider to an HttpProvider or IpcProvider, you can create a custom provider using the provider engine and tell it to use LedgerWalletProvider for all id management requests (e.g getAccounts, approveTransaction and signTransaction). This way, your users can confirm your dapp's transactions directly from their Ledger Nano S!
In order for your dapp to play nicely with the LedgerWallet over U2F, it will need to be served over https. In addition to this, your browser must support U2F. Firefox users can use this U2F extension. If on chrome or opera, LedgerWalletProvider will automatically polyfill U2F support for you.
npm install ledger-wallet-provider --save
In order to have a working provider you can pass to your web3, you will need these additional dependencies installed:
npm install web3-provider-engine --save
npm install web3 --save
In your project, add the following:
var Web3 = require('web3');
var ProviderEngine = require('web3-provider-engine');
var RpcSubprovider = require('web3-provider-engine/subproviders/rpc');
var LedgerWalletSubproviderFactory = require('ledger-wallet-provider').default;
var engine = new ProviderEngine();
var web3 = new Web3(engine);
var ledgerWalletSubProvider = async LedgerWalletSubproviderFactory();
engine.addProvider(ledgerWalletSubProvider);
engine.addProvider(new RpcSubprovider({rpcUrl: '/api'})); // you need RPC endpoint
engine.start();
web3.eth.getAccounts(console.log);
To change derivation path that will be used to derive private/public keys on your nano, modify snippet above as follows
var derivation_path = "44'/60'/103'/0'";
var ledgerWalletSubProvider = async LedgerWalletSubproviderFactory(derivation_path);
All paths must start with
44'/60' or
44'/61'.
Note: In order to send requests to the Ledger wallet, the user must have done the following:
It is your responsibility to show the user a friendly message, instructing them to do so. In order to detect when they have completed these steps, you can poll
web3.eth.getAccounts which will return
undefined until the Ledger Wallet is accessible.
If you would like to detect whether or not a user's browser supports U2F, you can call the
isSupported convenience method on the
ledgerWalletSubProvider:
var LedgerWalletSubproviderFactory = require('ledger-wallet-provider').default;
var ledgerWalletSubProvider = LedgerWalletSubproviderFactory();
ledgerWalletSubProvider.isSupported()
.then(function(isSupported) {
console.log(isSupported ? 'Yes' : 'No');
});
This might be helpful if you want to conditionally show Ledger Nano S support to users who could actually take advantage of it.
Currently we provide only kind of end to end tests. As we are testing integration with physical device it has to be manual process. There are following steps:
Run
yarn command.
config.js
Copy
config.js.example to
config.js and edit it setting up your Nano's public keys. You can obtain them using myetherwallet.
Run
yarn ganache command.
Run
yarn test-e2e-setup command.
Change Nano's settings - disable browser support.
Run
yarn test-e2e-node command.
Change Nano's settings - enable browser support.
Run
yarn test-e2e-web command
Browser should open on url
https://localhost:8080. Open dev console (
F12) and check console for errors.