/!\ leboncoin.fr is using DataDome to protect his API from library likes this one, currently all the requests are blocked /!\

Documentation

The documentation of the library is available here: https://durieux.me/projects/leboncoin.html.

Install

npm install leboncoin-api

Features

Search on leboncoin.fr with all functionality available leboncoin.fr

Get the detailed page of an item

Get the phone number of the seller (convert the image to string) /!\ This API have an unknown usage limit

Usage

const leboncoin = require ( 'leboncoin-api' ); var search = new leboncoin.Search() .setPage( 1 ) .setQuery( "renove" ) .setFilter(leboncoin.FILTERS.PARTICULIER) .setCategory( "locations" ) .setRegion( "ile_de_france" ) .setDepartment( "yvelines" ) .setLocation([ { "zipcode" : "78100" }, { "zipcode" : "78000" }, ]) .addSearchExtra( "price" , { min : 1500 , max : 2000 }) .addSearchExtra( 'furnished' , [ "1" , "Non meublé" ]); search.run().then( function ( data ) { console .log(data.page); console .log(data.pages); console .log(data.nbResult); console .log(data.results); data.results[ 0 ].getDetails().then( function ( details ) { console .log(details); }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); }); data.results[ 0 ].getPhoneNumber().then( function ( phoneNumer ) { console .log(phoneNumer); }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); }); }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

License MIT