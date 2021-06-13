/!\ leboncoin.fr is using DataDome to protect his API from library likes this one, currently all the requests are blocked /!\
The documentation of the library is available here: https://durieux.me/projects/leboncoin.html.
npm install leboncoin-api
const leboncoin = require('leboncoin-api');
var search = new leboncoin.Search()
.setPage(1)
.setQuery("renove")
.setFilter(leboncoin.FILTERS.PARTICULIER)
.setCategory("locations")
.setRegion("ile_de_france")
.setDepartment("yvelines")
.setLocation([
{"zipcode": "78100"},
{"zipcode": "78000"},
])
//Search around you with latitude and longitude of your position and a radius in meters. Doing so you don't need to set Region, Department and Location
//Exemple for 30km around Lyon
//.setArea({"lat": 45.7679705, "lng": 4.8637901999999995, "radius": 30000})
//Add sort, two kind date or price and two ways asc or desc
//Exemple for a sort by date asc (older the first)
//.setSort({sort_by:"date",sort_order:"asc"})
.addSearchExtra("price", {min: 1500, max: 2000}) // will add a range of price
.addSearchExtra('furnished', ["1", "Non meublé"]); // will add enums for Meublé and Non meublé
// Please check into categories & sub categories constants to know which are the sub categories to add into "addSearchExtra"
search.run().then(function (data) {
console.log(data.page); // the current page
console.log(data.pages); // the number of pages
console.log(data.nbResult); // the number of results for this search
console.log(data.results); // the array of results
data.results[0].getDetails().then(function (details) {
console.log(details); // the item 0 with more data such as description, all images, author, ...
}, function (err) {
console.error(err);
});
data.results[0].getPhoneNumber().then(function (phoneNumer) {
console.log(phoneNumer); // the phone number of the author if available
}, function (err) {
console.error(err); // if the phone number is not available or not parsable (image -> string)
});
}, function (err) {
console.error(err);
});