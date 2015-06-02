openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

leaves

by claudetech
0.24.0 (see all)

Productivity tool for frontend engineers

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

19

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Leaves - Productivity tool for frontend engineers

The full documentation is available at:

http://leaves.claudetech.com

Leaves is a tool running on NodeJS to increase frontend development productivity. It is extremely simple to use, requires only NodeJS, and contains all the features commonly needed for frontend development.

  • HTML templating via Jade (default) or EJS
  • CSS templating via Stylus (default) or less
  • CoffeeScript compilation
  • Project watch and livereload
  • Scripts and stylesheets globbing with **/*.js like syntax
  • Compile error displayed in browser
  • Internationalization
  • Single command deploy to Heroku, GitHub pages and FTP servers
  • Misc: lorem-ipsum generator, easy CDN usage, leaves shell completion, project single command upgrade, dev mode

Getting started

Installation

To install Leaves, just run

$ npm install -g leaves
$ leaves setup

Start a new project

To create a new project with the default jade/stylus stack, run the following.

$ leaves new project
$ cd project
$ leaves

For more features, read the docs.

Contributing

Contributions are very welcome.

For bug fixes

  • Fork
  • Create your branch
  • Fix the bug
  • Send a pull request

For new features, or important changes, please open an issue first.

License

Leaves is released under MIT license. See LICENSE for more info.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial