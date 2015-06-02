The full documentation is available at:
Leaves is a tool running on NodeJS to increase frontend development productivity. It is extremely simple to use, requires only NodeJS, and contains all the features commonly needed for frontend development.
**/*.js like syntax
leaves shell completion, project single command upgrade, dev mode
To install Leaves, just run
$ npm install -g leaves
$ leaves setup
To create a new project with the default
jade/
stylus stack, run the following.
$ leaves new project
$ cd project
$ leaves
For more features, read the docs.
Contributions are very welcome.
For bug fixes
For new features, or important changes, please open an issue first.
Leaves is released under MIT license. See LICENSE for more info.