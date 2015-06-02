Leaves - Productivity tool for frontend engineers

The full documentation is available at:

http://leaves.claudetech.com

Leaves is a tool running on NodeJS to increase frontend development productivity. It is extremely simple to use, requires only NodeJS, and contains all the features commonly needed for frontend development.

HTML templating via Jade (default) or EJS

CSS templating via Stylus (default) or less

CoffeeScript compilation

Project watch and livereload

Scripts and stylesheets globbing with **/*.js like syntax

like syntax Compile error displayed in browser

Internationalization

Single command deploy to Heroku, GitHub pages and FTP servers

Misc: lorem-ipsum generator, easy CDN usage, leaves shell completion, project single command upgrade, dev mode

Getting started

Installation

To install Leaves, just run

$ npm install -g leaves $ leaves setup

Start a new project

To create a new project with the default jade / stylus stack, run the following.

$ leaves new project $ cd project $ leaves

For more features, read the docs.

Contributing

Contributions are very welcome.

For bug fixes

Fork

Create your branch

Fix the bug

Send a pull request

For new features, or important changes, please open an issue first.

License

Leaves is released under MIT license. See LICENSE for more info.