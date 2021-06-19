









Leasot

Intelligently parse and output TODOs and FIXMEs from comments in your files

Easily extract, collect and report TODOs and FIXMEs in your code. This project uses regex in order to extract your todos from comments.

TODO: add some info

Spaces are optional.

Colon is optional.

Must be in a comment (line or block) in its' own line ( some code(); //TODO: do something is not supported).

is not supported). Can be prefixed with a @ (i.e @TODO).

Spaces are trimmed around comment text.

Supported default types are TODO and FIXME - case insensitive.

and - case insensitive. Additional types can be added (using tags in cli and customTags in leasot.parse )

in cli and in ) New extensions can be associated with bundled parsers as many languages have overlapping syntax

Supports both leading and trailing references. Examples: // TODO(tregusti): Make this better // TODO: Text /tregusti



Supported languages

49+ languages are supported, pull requests for additional language support is most welcomed!

Usage in command line

npm install --global leasot

Command line help

$ leasot -- help Usage: leasot [options] <file ...> Parse and output TODOs and FIXMEs from comments in your files Options: -V, --version output the version number -A, --associate-parser [ext,parser] associate unknown extensions with bundled parsers (parser optional / default: defaultParser) (default: {}) -i, --ignore <patterns> add ignore patterns (default: []) -I, --inline-files parse possible inline files (default: false ) -r, --reporter [reporter] use reporter (table|json|xml|markdown|vscode|raw) (default: table) (default: "table" ) -S, --skip-unsupported skip unsupported filetypes (default: false ) -t, --filetype [filetype] force the filetype to parse. Useful for streams (default: .js) -T, --tags <tags> add additional comment types to find (alongside todo & fixme) (default: []) -x, -- exit -nicely exit with exit code 0 even if todos/fixmes are found (default: false ) -h, -- help output usage information Examples: $ leasot index.js $ leasot '**/*.php' $ leasot 'app/**/*.js' test.rb $ leasot --reporter json index.js $ leasot --tags review index.js $ leasot 'app/**/*.js' --ignore '**/custom.js' $ leasot --tags review index.js $ cat index.coffee | leasot --filetype .coffee $ leasot 'tests/**/*.styl' --reporter json | jq 'map(select(.tag == "TODO"))' | leasot-reporter $ leasot -A '.svelte,twigParser' -A '.svelte,defaultParser' 'frontend/*.svelte'

Usage in NPM scripts

Use leasot -x in order to prevent exiting with a non-zero exit code. This is a good solution if you plan to run leasot in a CI tool to generate todos.

{ "scripts" : { "todo" : "leasot 'src/**/*.js'" , "todo-ci" : "leasot -x --reporter markdown 'src/**/*.js' > TODO.md" }, "devDependencies" : { "leasot" : "^7.0.0" } }

Programmatic Installation

npm install --save-dev leasot

Programmatic Examples

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const leasot = require ( 'leasot' ); const contents = fs.readFileSync( './contents.js' , 'utf8' ); const filetype = path.extname( './contents.js' ); const file = 'contents.js' ; const todos = leasot.parse(contents, { extension : filetype, filename : file }); const output = leasot.report(todos, 'json' , { spacing : 2 }); console .log(output);

API

const leasot = require ( 'leasot' );

See main exported functions

Mainly, you should be using 2 functions:

parse for parsing file contents

report for reporting the todos

Type documentation

Built-in Reporters

See built-in reporters

License

MIT © Gilad Peleg