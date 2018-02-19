openbase logo
learnyoureact

by workshopper
0.12.0 (see all)

Let's learn React.js and server side rendering!

Readme

learnyoureact

Let's learn React.js and server side rendering!

USAGE

$ (sudo) npm i -g learnyoureact

$ learnyoureact

License

MIT

