Learn You The Node.js For Much Win!

An intro to Node.js via a set of self-guided workshops.

What is Node.js

What is learnyounode?

learnyounode is a Node.js package that contains a series of workshop lessons which will teach you the basics of writing Node.js applications. The lessons start with a basic "HELLO WORLD" lesson, and then move on to more advanced exercises about dealing with synchronous & asynchronous I/O, filesystem operations, TCP and HTTP networking, events and streams.

Installing learnyounode

Install Node.js Run npm install -g learnyounode (this installs the learnyounode Node.js package globally). If this step fails, try one of the following fixes: Prefix the install command with sudo: sudo npm install -g learnyounode or

fix your npm permissions. Test that learnyounode has been installed successfully by running the command learnyounode in your terminal. This will start the learnyounode application, and you should see a blue screen similar to the one in the screenshot above. (Ubuntu users) In case step 3 fails, run sudo apt-get install nodejs-legacy profit!

Completing your first exercise

Start up learnyounode in your terminal by running the command learnyounode (you should see a blue screen similar to the one in the screenshot above). Start a learnyounode exercise by using the arrow keys to navigate, and the enter key to select a lesson. For this example, scroll to the "HELLO WORLD" lesson and press enter. This will result in three things happening: The instructions for the "HELLO WORLD" lesson will now be printed out to your terminal (note: You may need to scroll up in your terminal to see the beginning of the lesson instructions if it has been cut off by your terminal window). The learnyounode verify command will now be set to verify any script that you pass into it with the expected output of the lesson that you selected (in the case of the "HELLO WORLD" lesson, the command learnyounode verify will now check that the script file you pass in satisfies the expected outcomes of the "HELLO WORLD" lesson by making sure the script prints the text "HELLO WORLD" to stdout). The learnyounode application will exit, allowing you to use your terminal again. Create your solution for the exercise by creating a new script file named "program.js" and following the instructions and hints that were printed out above for the lesson. For the "HELLO WORLD" lesson, your script "program.js" should have code in it that prints the text "HELLO WORLD" to stdout when run with Node.js (you can test your script file with Node.js by using the command: node program.js ). Verify that your solution to the lesson is correct by running the command learnyounode verify program.js (note: if you named your script file something other than "program.js", replace "program.js" with the correct filename). If your solution is not correct, you will see a FAIL message along with some information about why your solution didn't pass the tests. In the case of a FAIL message, rework your solution until running the verify command passes. If your solution passes the tests, you should see a "PASS" message. Congratulations! :) Move on to the next lesson if you have verified that your solution is correct. Repeat these instructions from step 1 and select the next lesson that you would like to do (it is suggested to do the lessons in order from top to bottom).

Once you have finished learnyounode , graduate to stream-adventure for a set of exercises that dig in to Node's streams.

Contributors

learnyounode is proudly brought to you by the following hackers:

Rod Vagg GitHub/rvagg Twitter/@rvagg Andrey Sidorov GitHub/sidorares Twitter/@sidorares Julián Duque GitHub/julianduque Twitter/@julian_duque Lars-Magnus Skog GitHub/ralphtheninja Twitter/@ralphtheninja Tim Inman GitHub/thehack Twitter/@timinman Dan Flettre GitHub/Flet Twitter/@flettre Leigh Zhu GitHub/lisposter Twitter/@lisposter Lucas F. da Costa GitHub/lucasfcosta Martin Heidegger GitHub/martinheidegger Twitter/@leichtgewicht Toshiharu Harada GitHub/haradats Twitter/@haradats Eric Douglas GitHub/ericdouglas Twitter/@ericdouglas_ Alejandro Oviedo GitHub/a0viedo Twitter/@a0viedo Leonardo Nascimento GitHub/leonascimento Twitter/leonardo386 Christophe Porteneuve GitHub/tdd Twitter/@porteneuve Do Minh Hai GitHub/dominhhai Twitter/@minhhai3b Phung Van Tu GitHub/minatu2d Twitter/@minatu2d Shim GitHub/marocchino Twitter/@marocchino Chayoung You GitHub/yous Twitter/@_Yous Espen Dalløkken GitHub/leftieFriele Twitter/leftieFriele

License

learnyounode is Copyright (c) 2013-2015 learnyounode contributors (listed above) and licenced under the MIT licence. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE.md file for more details.

learnyounode builds on the excellent work by @substack and @maxogden who created stream-adventure which serves as the original foundation for learnyounode.