learnyoumongo

A workshopper for MongoDB

What you'll need to run learnyoumongo:

First, you will need node.js

It could be easier to use a version manager like nvm or n

After you install node.js, proceed to install

Install

$ [sudo] npm install -g learnyoumongo

Languages

Please feel free to contribute translations! Currently, learnyoumongo is available in:

English Portuguese Spanish 日本語 Japanese Russian 中文 Chinese

Author

Evan Lucas

License