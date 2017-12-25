openbase logo
learnyoubash

by Denys Dovhan
2.1.0 (see all)

Learn you how to write your first bash script

Downloads/wk

13

GitHub Stars

620

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

learnyoubash

learnyoubash

NPM version node Build Status Dependency Status

Learn you how to use the terminal and write your the first Bash script.

This workshopper is based on bash-handbook, so if you want to more examples, check it out.

Requirements

This workshopper requires Bash environment. Use Cygwin if you are Windows user. Also if you are on Windows, make sure you are using at least 5.1.0 version of Node.js, which provides a fix for a bug on Windows where you can't choose items in the menu.

Installation

Open your terminal and run this command:

npm install -g learnyoubash

Use sudo if you get an EACCESS error.

Usage

Open your terminal and run the following command:

learnyoubash

License

MIT © Denys Dovhan

