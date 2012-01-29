Cluster is an extensible multi-core server manager for node.js.
$ npm install cluster
app.js:
var http = require('http');
module.exports = http.createServer(function(req, res){
console.log('%s %s', req.method, req.url);
var body = 'Hello World';
res.writeHead(200, { 'Content-Length': body.length });
res.end(body);
});
server.js:
var cluster = require('cluster')
, app = require('./app');
cluster(app)
.use(cluster.logger('logs'))
.use(cluster.stats())
.use(cluster.pidfiles('pids'))
.use(cluster.cli())
.use(cluster.repl(8888))
.listen(3000);
Note that cluster does not create these directories for you, so you may want to:
$ mkdir {logs,pids}
recommended usage: passing the path to prevent unnecessary database connections in the master process, as
./app is only
require()ed within the workers.
var cluster = require('cluster');
cluster('./app')
.use(cluster.logger('logs'))
.use(cluster.stats())
.use(cluster.pidfiles('pids'))
.use(cluster.cli())
.use(cluster.repl(8888))
.listen(3000);
Below are the known 3rd-party plugins for cluster:
Install development dependencies:
$ npm install
Then:
$ make test
Actively tested with node:
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2011 LearnBoost <dev@learnboost.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.