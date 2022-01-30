A brief introduction to Test Driven Development (TDD) in JavaScript for people who want to write more reliable code.
Project(s) without tests often end up looking like they are stuck together with duct tape ...
Change one part and another stops working? "Fixing" one bug, creates another?
Wouldn't you prefer it if everything was
consistent and beautifully integrated?
What if everyone on your team worked like clock-work in a disciplined order... like a Formula 1 Crew ...
Test Driven Development (TDD) makes your team a well-oiled machine which means you can go faster.
Once you have a suite of tests that run on every change, you will begin to develop a whole other level of confidence in your codebase and will discover a new freedom to be creative without fear of "breaking" anything unexpectedly; truly game-changing.
This tutorial will help you get started with
Test Driven Development (TDD) today!
In the next 30 minutes you will learn everything1 you need to write tests for your web project!
Software testing is the process of evaluating a software item to detect differences between the expected output and the actual output. Testing assesses the quality of the product. Software testing is a process that should be done during the development process. In other words software testing is a verification and validation process.
Test-driven development (TDD) is an evolutionary approach to development which combines test-first development, where you write a test before you write just enough production code to fulfil that test, and refactoring. In other words, it’s one way to think through your requirements or design before your write your functional code.
From Introduction to Test Driven Development (TDD)
The first thing you need to understand is that writing code following TDD (discipline) is a (slightly) different approach from simply diving into solving the problem (without a test).
When reading about TDD you will usually see the expression: "Red, Green, Refactor":
What this means is that TDD follows a 3-step process:
Write a Failing Test - Understand the (user) requirements/story well enough to write a test for what you expect. (the test should fail initially - hence it being "Red")
Make the (failing) Test Pass - Write (only) the code you need to make the (failing) test pass, while ensuring your existing/previous tests all still pass (no regressions).
Refactor the code you wrote take the time to tidy up the code you wrote to make it simpler (for your future self or colleagues to understand) before you need to ship the current feature, do it.
Thankfully, because you will have good tests, you don't need to do any refactoring up-front, you can always do refactoring later if performance bottlenecks are discovered. Most programming languages have very efficient compilers/interpreters that remove much of the need for refactoring. And if you use a linter your code will be naturally "tidy".
To develop the habit(s) you will need to be successful with TDD (and software engineering in general) we need to write a test first (and watch it fail) and then write the code required to make the test pass.
Writing a failing test, before writing the code may seem counter-intuitive, time consuming or even "tedious" at first. But we urge you to think of it this way:
The test is the question you are asking
your code is the answer to the question.
By having a clear question, you can always check that your code is working,
because it consistently gives you the same answer(s) ... no surprises, even when you're working with a large, inter-dependent code base!
Note: This tutorial is meant to be a beginner-friendly introduction to TDD. The Vending Machine example is _intentionally simple so you can focus on the principles of testing. Once you understand the basics, we encourage you to follow our complete Todo List Tutorial (https://github.com/dwyl/todo-list-javascript-tutorial), which is a step-by-step guide to building an App following testing and documentation-first best practices._
Imagine you are building a Vending Machine that allows people to buy any item it contains. The machine accepts coins and calculates the change to be returned to the customer, given the item price and the cash received.
We can build the entire "project" in a single file:
index.html
Note: In practice you want to split your JavaScript, CSS and HTML (Templates) into separate files, but for this example we are keeping everything in
index.htmlfor simplicity. If you make it to the "Bonus Levels" you will split things out!
Create a directory on your computer called vending-machine:
In your terminal type this command:
mkdir vending-machine && cd vending-machine
(This will create the directory and move you into it)
Next create a file called index.html e.g:
atom index.html
(which creates and opens the file in the Atom text editor
if you have it installed)
(Note: The "atom" command is not installed by default. In the Atom menu bar there is a command named “Install Shell Commands” which installs a new command in your Terminal called "atom".)
Now copy-paste the following sample code into the newly created
index.html file to get started:
<html>
<head>
<meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8">
<title>Vending Machine Change Calculator TDD Tutorial</title>
<!-- Load the QUnit CSS file from CDN - Require to display our tests attractively -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://code.jquery.com/qunit/qunit-1.18.0.css">
<!-- Pure CSS is a minimalist CSS file we have included to make things look nicer -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="http://yui.yahooapis.com/pure/0.6.0/pure-min.css">
</head>
<body style='margin: 0 1em;'>
<div id='main'>
<h1>Vending Machine <em>Change Calculator</em></h1>
<h2>Calculate the change (<em>coins</em>) to return to a customer when they buy something.</h2>
</div>
<div id="qunit"></div>
<div id="qunit-fixture"></div>
<!-- Load the QUnit Testing Framework from CDN - this is the important bit ... -->
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/qunit/qunit-1.18.0.js"></script>
<script>
// This is what a simple unit test looks like:
test('This sample test should always pass!', function(assert) {
var result = 1 + 1;
assert.equal(result, 2); // just so we know everything loaded ok
});
// A failing test will be RED:
test('This is what a failing test looks like!', function(assert) {
var result = [1,2,3].indexOf(1); // this should be 0
assert.equal(result, -1); // we *expect* this to fail
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
When you open
index.html in your web browser
you should expect to see something like this: (without the annotation pointing out the qunit div, and the green and red annotations pointing out the Passing and Failing tests)
There is quite a lot of code in the index.html you just created, let's step through it to understand the parts:
The first part of index.html is a standard HTML head and body:
<html>
<head>
<meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8">
<title>Vending Machine Change Calculator TDD</title>
<!-- Load the QUnit CSS file from CDN - Require to display our tests attractively -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://code.jquery.com/qunit/qunit-1.18.0.css">
<!-- Pure CSS is a minimalist CSS file we have included to make things look nicer -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="http://yui.yahooapis.com/pure/0.6.0/pure-min.css">
</head>
<body>
<div id='main'>
<h1>Vending Machine Change Calculator</h1>
<h2>Calculate the Change for a Given Price and Cash Received</h2>
</div>
Nothing special here, we are simply setting up the page and loading the CSS files.
Next we see the qunit divs (where the test results will be displayed) and load the JQuery and QUnit Libraries from CDN:
<div id="qunit"></div>
<div id="qunit-fixture"></div>
<!-- Load the QUnit Library from CDN - this is the important bit ... -->
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/qunit/qunit-1.18.0.js"></script>
Finally we see our test(s) - the interesting part of the file:
<script>
// This is what a simple unit test looks like:
test('This sample test should always pass!', function(assert) {
var result = 1 + 1;
assert.equal(result, 2);
});
// A failing test will be RED:
test('This is what a failing test looks like!', function(assert) {
var result = [1,2,3].indexOf(1); // this should be 0
assert.equal(result, -1); // we *expect* this to fail
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
If you are new to writing automated tests, don't worry - they are really simple. There are 3 parts:
In the above screenshot, the assertion is
assert.equal(result, 2)
We are giving the
equal method two arguments; the
result of our computation
and our expected value - in this case 2. That's it.
Note:
The latest version of QUnit uses the
QUnit.test() function to run tests.
Later in this workshop we use blanket.js
which is not compatible with the latest
version of QUnit. It is for this reason
that we are calling
test() to run the tests in this workshop.
As a customer, I want to buy a selected item from the vending machine and see what my change is as a result into the various coins so that I can select one of the options and receive my change.
Acceptance criteria:
getChange should return
the change value in the various coins available
Given a Price and an amount of Cash from the Customer Return: Change to the customer (in notes and coins).
function called
getChange that accepts two parameters:
totalPayable and
cashPaid
totalPayable
(the total amount an item in the vending machine costs)
and
cashPaid (the amount of cash the customer paid into the vending machine),
getChange should calculate the change
the machine should return to the customer
getChange should return change as an
array of coins (largest to smallest)
that the vending machine will need to dispense to the customer.
If a customer buys an item costing £2.15
(we represent this as 215 pennies
totalPayable)
and pays £3 (3 x £1 or 300 pennies
cashPaid)
into the vending machine, the change will be 85p.
To dispense the 85p of change we should return four coins to the person: 50p, 20p, 10p and 5p.
An array of these coins would look like:
[50, 20, 10, 5]
In the UK we have the following Coins:
If we use the penny as the unit (i.e. 100 pennies in a pound) the coins can be represented as:
this can be stored as an Array:
var coins = [200, 100, 50, 20, 10, 5, 2, 1];
Note: The same can be done for any other cash system ($ ¥ €) simply use the cent, sen or rin as the unit and scale up notes.
If you are totally new to TDD I recommend reading this introductory article by Scott Ambler (especially the diagrams) otherwise this (test-fail-code-pass) process may seem strange ...
In Test First Development (TFD) we write a test first and then write the code that makes the test pass.
So, back in our index.html file remove the dummy tests and add the following lines:
test('getChange(1,1) should equal [] - an empty array', function(assert) {
var result = getChange(1, 1); //no change/coins just an empty array
var expected = [];
assert.deepEqual(result, expected);
}); // use deepEqual for arrays see: https://api.qunitjs.com/deepEqual/
We use QUnit's
deepEqual (assert) method to check that all the elements
in the two arrays are identical. see: https://api.qunitjs.com/deepEqual/
At this point, your
index.html file should look like this:
<html>
<head>
<meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8">
<title>Vending Machine Change Calculator TDD</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://code.jquery.com/qunit/qunit-1.18.0.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="http://yui.yahooapis.com/pure/0.6.0/pure-min.css">
</head>
<body>
<div id='main' style='padding: 2em;'>
<h1>Vending Machine Change Calculator</h1>
<h2>Calculate the Change for a Given Price and Cash Received</h2>
</div>
<div id="qunit"></div>
<div id="qunit-fixture"></div>
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/qunit/qunit-1.18.0.js"></script>
<script>
// your solution will go here!
</script>
<script>
test('getChange(1,1) should equal [] - an empty array', function(assert) {
var result = getChange(1, 1); //no change/coins just an empty array
var expected = [];
assert.deepEqual(result, expected);
}); // use deepEqual for arrays see: https://api.qunitjs.com/deepEqual/
</script>
</body>
</html>
Back in your browser window, refresh the browser and watch it fail:
Q: Why deliberately write a test we know is going to fail...?
A: To get used to the idea of only writing the code required to pass the current (failing) test.
Read: "The Importance of Test Failure: https://www.sustainabletdd.com/2012/03/importance-of-test-failure.html
Note: This also proves the test will fail if the code doesn't behave as expected.
function
In your
index.html file add the following code (above the tests)
<script>
function getChange (totalPayable, cashPaid) {
var change = [];
// your code goes here
return change;
};
</script>
Your
index.html should now look something like this:
<html>
<head>
<meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8">
<title>Vending Machine Change Calculator TDD</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://code.jquery.com/qunit/qunit-1.18.0.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="http://yui.yahooapis.com/pure/0.6.0/pure-min.css">
</head>
<body>
<div id='main' style='padding: 2em;'>
<h1>Vending Machine Change Calculator</h1>
<h2>Calculate the Change for a Given Price and Cash Received</h2>
<!-- <input type='text' id='price'> </input> -->
</div>
<div id="qunit"></div>
<div id="qunit-fixture"></div>
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/qunit/qunit-1.18.0.js"></script>
<script>
var getChange = function (totalPayable, cashPaid) {
'use strict';
var change = [];
return change
};
</script>
<script>
test('getChange(1,1) should equal [] - an empty array', function(assert) {
var result = getChange(1, 1); //no change/coins just an empty array
var expected = [];
assert.deepEqual(result, expected);
}); // use deepEqual for arrays see: https://api.qunitjs.com/deepEqual/
</script>
</body>
</html>
index.html in the Browser
It Passed!!
Going back to the requirements, we need our
getChange method to accept
two arguments/parameters (
totalPayable and
cashPaid), and to
return an
array containing the coins equal to the difference between them:
e.g:
totalPayable = 215 // £2.15
cashPaid = 300 // £3.00
difference = 85 // 85p
change = [50,20,10,5] // 50p, 20p, 10p, 5p
Add the following test to tests section of
index.html:
test('getChange(215, 300) should return [50, 20, 10, 5]', function(assert) {
var result = getChange(215, 300); // expect an array containing [50,20,10,5]
var expected = [50, 20, 10, 5];
assert.deepEqual(result, expected);
})
What if I cheat and make
getChange return the expected result?
function getChange (totalPayable, cashPaid) {
'use strict';
var change = [50, 20, 10, 5]; // just "enough to pass the failing test"
return change;
};
This will pass the new test, but it also introduces a regression. The original
test
getChange(1,1) should equal [] - an empty array is now failing.
Step 2 of the TDD process requires that all tests should pass, not just the newly added one.
The
getChange function needs to cater for two scenarios; when change should be returned and when it shouldn't. A new implementation of
getChange that
handles both scenarios could be:
function getChange (totalPayable, cashPaid) {
'use strict';
var change = [];
if((cashPaid - totalPayable) != 0) { // Is any change required?
change = [50, 20, 10, 5]; // just "enough to pass the failing test"
}
return change;
};
The regression has been fixed and all tests pass, but you have hard coded the result (not exactly useful for a calculator...)
This only works once. When the Spec (Test) Writer writes the next test, the method will need to be re-written to satisfy it.
Let's try it. Work out what you expect so you can write your test:
totalPayable = 486 // £4.86
cashPaid = 600 // £6.00
difference = 114 // £1.14
change = [100,10,2,2] // £1, 10p, 2p, 2p
Add the following test to
index.html and refresh your browser:
test('getChange(486, 600) should equal [100, 10, 2, 2]', function(assert) {
var result = getChange(486, 600);
var expected = [100, 10, 2, 2];
assert.deepEqual(result, expected);
})
We could keep cheating by writing a series of if statements:
function getChange (totalPayable, cashPaid) {
'use strict';
var change = [];
if((cashPaid - totalPayable) != 0) { // Is any change required?
if(totalPayable == 486 && cashPaid == 600)
change = [100, 10, 2, 2];
else if(totalPayable == 215 && cashPaid == 300)
change = [50, 20, 10, 5];
}
return change;
};
The Arthur Andersen Approach gets results in the short run ...
But it's arguably more work than simply solving the problem. So let's do that instead.
Try to create your own
getChangemethod that passes the three tests before you look at the solution...
To re-cap, these are our three tests:
test('getChange(1,1) should equal [] - an empty array', function(assert) {
var result = getChange(1, 1); //no change/coins just an empty array
var expected = [];
assert.deepEqual(result, expected);
});
test('getChange(215, 300) should return [50, 20, 10, 5]', function(assert) {
var result = getChange(215, 300); // expect an array containing [50,20,10,5]
var expected = [50, 20, 10, 5];
assert.deepEqual(result, expected);
});
test('getChange(486, 600) should equal [100, 10, 2, 2]', function(assert) {
var result = getChange(486, 600);
var expected = [100, 10, 2, 2];
assert.deepEqual(result, expected);
});
Let's invent a test that will return one of each of the coins ...
Recall that we have 8 types of coins:
var coins = [200, 100, 50, 20, 10, 5, 2, 1];
The sum of the (
array containing one of each) coins is: 388p
So, we need to create a test in which we pay £4 for an item costing 12p.
(A bit unrealistic, but if it works we know our
getChange method is ready!)
test('getChange(12, 400) should return [200, 100, 50, 20, 10, 5, 2, 1]', function(assert) {
var result = getChange(12, 400);
var expected = [200, 100, 50, 20, 10, 5, 2, 1];
assert.deepEqual(result, expected);
});
When these tests pass, your work is done.
Note: Feel free to suggest a more compact algorithm.
var coins = [200, 100, 50, 20, 10, 5, 2, 1]
function getChange (payable, paid) {
var change = [];
var length = coins.length;
var remaining = paid - payable; // we reduce this below
for (var i = 0; i < length; i++) { // loop through array of notes & coins:
var coin = coins[i];
var times_coin_fits = Math.floor(remaining / coin); // no partial coins
if(times_coin_fits >= 1) { // check coin fits into the remaining amount
for(var j = 0; j < times_coin_fits ; j++) { // add coin to change x times
change.push(coin);
remaining = remaining - coin; // subtract coin from remaining
}
}
}
return change;
};
The "functional" solution is more compact than the "nested for loops":
const COINS = [200, 100, 50, 20, 10, 5, 2, 1]; // "constant" of all coins
function getChange (payable, paid) {
return COINS.reduce((change, coin) => {
const change_sum = change.reduce((sum, coin) => sum + coin, 0);
const remaining = paid - payable - change_sum;
const times_coin_fits = Math.floor(remaining / coin);
return change.concat(Array(times_coin_fits).fill(coin));
}, []); // change array starts out empty and gets filled iteratively.
}
Don't panic if you are unfamiliar with the JavaScript
Array.Map &
Array.Reduce methods;
they were new to everyone once.
We recommend reading:
An alternative shared by @blunket:
var cointypes = [200, 100, 50, 20, 10, 5, 2, 1];
function getChange(price, paid) {
var difference = paid - price;
var change = [];
cointypes.forEach(function(coin) {
// keep adding the current coin until it's more than the difference
while (difference >= coin) {
change.push(coin);
difference = difference - coin;
}
});
return change;
}
If you see this:
Congratulations! You can do Test Driven Development (TDD)!!
Give yourself a pat on the back! Tweet your success!
or Re-Tweet: https://twitter.com/livelifelively/status/768645514120212480
Take a break, grab some water and come back for the #BonusLevel
In computer programming, code coverage is a measure used to describe the degree to which the source code of a program is tested by a particular test suite.
In other words: if there is code in the codebase which is not "covered" by a test, it could potentially be a source of bugs or undesirable behaviour.
Read more: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Code_coverage
Imagine the makers of the Vending Machine (unknowingly) hired a rogue programmer to build the change calculator.
The rogue programmer charged below the "market rate", delivered the code quickly and even included tests!
The makers of the vending machine think that everything is working fine, all the tests pass and when they try the machine it dispenses the merchandise and the correct change every time.
But in the
getChange method the
rogue programmer put in the following lines:
if(cashPaid == 1337) {
ATM = [20, 10, 5, 2];
for(var i = 0; i< 18; i++) { ATM.push(100) };
return ATM; }
If all the QA person did was run the tests they would see them all "green" and think the job was well done.
But ... once the vending machines had gone into service, e.g: one in every train station in the country. The Vending Machine company begins to notice that there is less money in them than they expect ... They don't understand why because they only hire trustworthy people to re-stock the machines.
One day the Vending Machine Company decide to hire you
to review the code in the
getChange calculator
and you discover the rogue programmer trick!
Every time the rogue programmer inserts £13.37 into any vending machine it will payout £18.37 i.e: a £5 payout (and a "free" item from the vending machine!)
How could this have been prevented?
The answer is code coverage!
Note: Checking code coverage is not a substitute for QA/Code Review...!
To check the coverage of code being executed (in the browser) we use Blanket.js
See: https://blanketjs.org/ and https://github.com/alex-seville/blanket
To run blanket.js we need to separate our tests and solution into distinct .js files:
test.js contains our unit tests
test('getChange(1,1) should equal [] - an empty array', function(assert) {
var result = getChange(1, 1); //no change/coins just an empty array
var expected = [];
assert.deepEqual(result, expected);
});
test('getChange(215, 300) should return [50, 20, 10, 5]', function(assert) {
var result = getChange(215, 300); // expect an array containing [50,20,10,5]
var expected = [50, 20, 10, 5];
assert.deepEqual(result, expected);
});
test('getChange(486, 600) should equal [100, 10, 2, 2]', function(assert) {
var result = getChange(486, 600);
var expected = [100, 10, 2, 2];
assert.deepEqual(result, expected);
});
test('getChange(12, 400) should return [200, 100, 50, 20, 10, 5, 2, 1]', function(assert) {
var result = getChange(12, 400);
var expected = [200, 100, 50, 20, 10, 5, 2, 1];
assert.deepEqual(result, expected);
});
change.js has the
getChange method.
var coins = [200, 100, 50, 20, 10, 5, 2, 1]
function getChange(payable, paid) {
var change = [];
var length = coins.length;
var remaining = paid - payable; // we reduce this below
for (var i = 0; i < length; i++) { // loop through array of notes & coins:
var coin = coins[i];
var times_coin_fits = Math.floor(remaining / coin); // no partial coins
if(times_coin_fits >= 1) { // check coin fits into the remaining amount
for(var j = 0; j < times_coin_fits; j++) { // add coin to change x times
change.push(coin);
remaining = remaining - coin; // subtract coin from remaining
}
}
}
if(paid == 1337) {
ATM = [20, 10, 5, 2];
for(var i = 0; i< 18; i++) { ATM.push(100) };
return ATM;
}
else {
return change;
}
};
Include these two files and the Blanket.js library in your index.html:
<!-- Load Blanket.js from CDN -->
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/blanket.js/1.1.4/blanket.js"></script>
<script src="/change.js" data-cover></script> <!-- load our getChange method -->
<script src="/test.js"></script> <!-- load tests after getChange -->
Note: This is a _light taste of Node.js for absolute beginners._
Because we are loading external .js files, our web browser will not allow us to simply open the index.html from the directory.
Open your terminal and run this command to install the node modules and start the live server:
npm init -f && npm install live-server --save-dev && node_modules/.bin/live-server --port=8000
It will take a minute to install,
but once that's done your
live-server will start up.
That starts a node.js HTTP server on port 8000.
Visit: http://localhost:8000/?coverage in your web browser
You should expect to see:
(Make sure to tick "Enable Coverage", as it is not checked by default!)
Here we can clearly see which lines are not being covered by the tests! We can quickly identify a potential for bugs or rogue code and remove it!
The (sad?) fact is: Blanket.js Code Coverage analysis will not detect all bugs or rogue code. you still need a human to do a code review!
But ... if you use Istanbul to check coverage on the server, you'll see that only part of the single line of rogue code was executed. Istanbul is much better at spotting un-tested code!
We wrote a beginners guide to Code Coverage with Istanbul: https://github.com/dwyl/learn-istanbul that goes into detail.
Note: You will need to have Node.js installed on your machine for this section. If you don't already have it, download it from: https://nodejs.org/en/download/
The beauty of writing JavaScript is that you can run it anywhere!
In this bonus level we are going to run our tests "server-side" using Node.js.
Add these lines to the top of the test.js file you created in Bonus Level 1
/* The code block below ONLY Applies to Node.js - This Demonstrates
re-useability of JS code in both Back-end and Front-end! #isomorphic */
/* istanbul ignore if */
if (typeof module !== 'undefined' && module.exports) {
var QUnit = require('qunitjs'); // require QUnit node.js module
// alias the QUnit.test method so we don't have to change all our tests
var test = QUnit.test; // stores a copy of QUnit.test
require('qunit-tap')(QUnit, console.log); // use console.log for test output
var getChange = require('./change.js'); // load our getChange method
}
And add these lines to the bottom of the test.js file you created in Bonus Level 1
/* istanbul ignore next */
if (typeof module !== 'undefined' && module.exports) { QUnit.load(); } // run the tests
In addition, you need to add this to the change.js file you created in Bonus Level 1
/* The code block below ONLY Applies to Node.js - This Demonstrates
re-useability of JS code in both Back-end and Front-end! #isomorphic */
/* istanbul ignore next */
if (typeof module !== 'undefined' && module.exports) {
module.exports = getChange; // allows CommonJS/Node.js require()
}
Next, install the following node.js modules by running
npm install qunitjs qunit-tap istanbul --save-dev:
Run the tests in your terminal:
node test.js
And run Istanbul to see the server-side code coverage:
./node_modules/.bin/istanbul cover test.js
At this point, you should see something like this in your terminal:
Execute
open ./coverage/lcov-report/index.html to view the detailed coverage report, and you should see something like this:
This clearly highlights the "rogue" code from the previous Bonus Level.
Let's remove the "rogue" code lines and re-run the tests:
Refresh the Code Coverage report in your browser:
Boom! Now you know how to run your QUnit-based Unit Tests server-side!
Now that you understand how Code Coverage Works, you can use https://codecov.io/#features to track Coverage in your project over time! You can even add a Badge to your readme file e.g: to show others that you care about testing.
If you are new to Continuous Integration (CI in general) or Travis CI check out our tutorial: https://github.com/docdis/learn-travis
To quickly add CI support to your project:
1) Visit: https://travis-ci.org/profile and Login
with your GitHub account
2) Enable Travis for your project (Note: The project will need to be hosted on GitHub)
3) Add a .travis.yml file to your project's root directory and include the following lines in it:
language: node_js
node_js:
- "node"
4) Ensure that you have a package.json file
with test script.
(if in doubt, just copy-paste the package.json from this project!)
5) Commit your changes and push them to GitHub
6) Visit the page on Travis-CI for your project. e.g: https://travis-ci.org/dwyl/learn-tdd to see the build results.
Note: Bonus Level 4 requires node.js to be installed on your machine. If you don't already have it installed, don't panic. You don't need to know anything about Node.js to work through the examples. To download, visit: https://nodejs.org/en/download/ and install the version for your Operating System.
If you took a peak at the solution in change.js you may have noticed that there is a comment block at the top of the file:
/**
* getChange accepts two parameters (totalPayable and cashPaid) and calculates
* the change in "coins" that needs to be returned.
* @param {number} totalPayable the integer amount (in pennies) to be paid
* @param {number} cashPaid the integer amount (in pennies) the person paid
* @returns {array} list of coins we need to dispense to the person as change
* @example
* getChange(215, 300); // returns [50, 20, 10, 5]
*/
This is a JSDoc comment block which documents the
getChange function/method.
The beauty of writing documenting comments this way is that you can easily produce documentation for your project in 3 easy steps:
1) Install jsdoc: in your terminal run the following command
npm install jsdoc --save-dev
2) Run the
jsdoc command in your terminal:
./node_modules/.bin/jsdoc change.js
3) Open the resulting html file
open ./out/global.html#getChange
and you should see something like this in your web browser:
This clearly documents the functionality of the
getChange method.
In the last 90 minutes you learned how to:
Please Star this repository and share it with your coder friends/colleagues.
Help us spread the TDD Love by re-tweeting: https://twitter.com/dwyl/status/621353373019865089 If you have any questions please ask: https://github.com/dwyl/learn-tdd/issues
1Ok, its not really possible to learn "everything" in 30 mins... but you'll certainly know most of what you need! And, if you have any questions, please ask at: https://github.com/dwyl/learn-tdd/issues
Now that you know TDD basics, what should you learn/practice next...?
Please read our contribution guide (thank you!)