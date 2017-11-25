Teach yourself the basics of SASS and SCSS through simple coding exercises. Based on the node workshopper adventure format popularized by NodeSchool.
This adventure utilizes tutorials from the awesome Sass guide.
Having issues with
learn-sass? Get help troubleshooting in the nodeschool discussions repo.
Make sure Node.js is installed on your computer.
Install it from nodejs.org/download
learn-sass with
npm
Open your terminal and run this command:
npm install -g learn-sass
The
-g or
--global option installs this module globally so that you can run it as a command in your terminal.
If you get an
EACCESS error, the simplest way to fix this is to rerun the command, prefixed with sudo:
sudo npm install -g learn-sass
You can also fix the permissions so that you don't have to use
sudo. Have a look at the npm documentation.
Open your terminal and run the following command:
learn-sass
You'll see the menu:
Thanks to Hampton Catlin, Natalie Weizenbaum, and Chris Eppstein for writing Sass, and to Sam Richard for evangelizing it.
Copyright (c) 2015, 2017 Claudio Procida