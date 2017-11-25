openbase logo
Readme

NPM Build Status

Learn SASS

Teach yourself the basics of SASS and SCSS through simple coding exercises. Based on the node workshopper adventure format popularized by NodeSchool.

This adventure utilizes tutorials from the awesome Sass guide.

Get help

Having issues with learn-sass? Get help troubleshooting in the nodeschool discussions repo.

Install Node.js

Make sure Node.js is installed on your computer.

Install it from nodejs.org/download

Install learn-sass with npm

Open your terminal and run this command:

npm install -g learn-sass

The -g or --global option installs this module globally so that you can run it as a command in your terminal.

Having issues with installation?

If you get an EACCESS error, the simplest way to fix this is to rerun the command, prefixed with sudo:

sudo npm install -g learn-sass

You can also fix the permissions so that you don't have to use sudo. Have a look at the npm documentation.

Run the workshop

Open your terminal and run the following command:

learn-sass

You'll see the menu:

learn-sass screenshot

  1. Navigate the menu with the up & down arrow keys.
  2. Choose a challenge by hitting enter.

Acknowledgements

Thanks to Hampton Catlin, Natalie Weizenbaum, and Chris Eppstein for writing Sass, and to Sam Richard for evangelizing it.

Translations

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2015, 2017 Claudio Procida

