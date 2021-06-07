openbase logo
leapjs

by leapmotion
1.1.1 (see all)

JavaScript client for the Leap Motion Controller

Popularity

Downloads/wk

316

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

56

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

What do you think about the future of VR? Take our survey.

LeapJS Logo

Welcome to the Leap Motion JavaScript framework.

Build Status

Leap.loop(function(frame){
  console.log(frame.hands.length);
});

Learn more in the Getting Started Guide, and the API Reference.

Installation

Browser: Download the latest leap.js from our CDN.

Bower: bower install leapjs

Node: npm install leapjs

Examples

Visit developer.leapmotion.com/gallery/category/javascript for the latest examples.

Some more basic examples have also been included in the examples/ directory.

Plugins

Plugins are used to modularly extend Leap Webapps with external libraries. Here we use the screenPosition plugin to get the position of the hand as an on-screen cursor.

Leap.loop({

  hand: function(hand){
    console.log( hand.screenPosition() );
  }

}).use('screenPosition');

Misc

LeapJS includes the vector math library GL-Matrix for your use and convenience. For example, we can easily compute a dot product. See the example and the gl matrix docs for more info.

var dot = Leap.vec3.dot(hand.direction, hand.indexFinger.direction);

Also visit the wiki for how to make plugins, protocol guide, and other stuff.

Contributing

Add your name, email, and github account to the CONTRIBUTORS.txt list, thereby agreeing to the terms and conditions of the Contributor License Agreement.

Open a Pull Request. If your information is not in the CONTRIBUTORS file, your pull request will not be reviewed.

Analytics

