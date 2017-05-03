Redux state like local component state.
this.setState() to update Redux state
connectAdvanced() primitive of
React Redux 5.0 and implements the same optimizations as
connect()
import {connectLean} from "lean-redux";
var Counter = ({count, handleClick}) => (
<div>
{count} <button onClick={handleClick}>+1</button>
</div>
);
Counter = connectLean({
getInitialState() {
return {count: 0};
},
handleClick(e) {
e.preventDefault();
this.setState({count: this.state.count + 1});
},
})(Counter);
// Scope it to a myCounter key in the Redux state
// <Counter scope="myCounter" />
To learn more checkout the live examples.
yarn add lean-redux
or
npm install --save lean-redux
Just add the
leanReducer to your store and start creating components with
connectLean.
import {createStore, applyMiddleware} from "redux";
import {Provider} from "react-redux";
import {leanReducer} from "lean-redux";
const store = createStore(leanReducer);
var Main = () => (
<Provider store={store}>
<Counter />
</Provider>
);
ReactDOM.render(<Main />, document.getElementById("app"));
If you already have other reducers you can merge
leanReducer into them with
the
composeReducers helper:
import {leanReducer, composeReducers} from "lean-redux";
const store = createStore(composeReducers(myReducer, myAnotherReducer, leanReducer));
Checkout the index.js in examples for complete example.
combineReducers helper
The
combineReducers helper function does not like dynamically generated top
level state keys so Lean Redux must be scoped under a specific key in the Redux
state when used with the
combineReducers helper.
import {createStore, combineReducers} from "redux";
import {leanReducer} from "lean-redux";
leanReducer.setGlobalScope("lean");
const store = createStore(combineReducers({
lean: leanReducer
}));
Functions exported by the
lean-redux module.
connectLean(options: Object): (component: ReactComponent) => ReactComponent
Connects a React component to a Redux store. Like
connect() in React Redux it
does not modify the component but returns a new one.
options
scope: string|Array|Function Scope the component to a part of the Redux
state. Deep scopes can be defined with arrays. Missing path values in the
state will be automatically created as objects. If the value is a function it
should return the final scope. Parent component props are passed to the
function. If
scope is passed as a prop from the parent component it will
override the value defined here unless it's a function.
getInitialState(): Object Create default values for the scoped state. Like
React component
getInitialState() this is executed only once when the
component is mounted.
mapState(state: Object, ownProps: Object): Object Modify the state before
passing it to the wrapped component. Just like the
mapStateToProps in React
Redux, but the state is scoped according to the
scope option. If not
defined the default implementation is to return the props matching what
getInitialState() returns.
defaultProps: Object Default props for the handler context.
Any other methods are considered to be "handlers" and are passed to the wrapped component as props.
handlerContext
The context,
this, in the handlers is like in the React Components.
this.state: Object The current scoped state from Redux
this.props: Object Props from
defaultProps and any additional props passed by
the parent component.
this.setState(function|object nextState, [function callback]) Function to
update the scoped Redux state. The API is exactly the same with the React
Component
setState().
this.dispatch: Function Redux store dispatch