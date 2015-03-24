Detect any handles leaked in node
require("leaked-handles");
no of handles 1
timer handle (`setTimeout(any, 1000)`)
timer handle leaked at one of:
at Test.t (/home/raynos/uber/leaked-handles/test/leak-timer.js:10:17)
timer listener function any() {}
no of handles 1
tcp handle leaked at one of:
at Test.t (/home/raynos/uber/leaked-handles/test/leak-tcp.js:9:22)
tcp stream { fd: 10,
readable: false,
writable: true,
address: { address: '127.0.0.1', family: 'IPv4', port: 39126 } }
require('leaked-handles').set({
fullStack: true, // use full stack traces
timeout: 30000, // run every 30 seconds instead of 5.
debugSockets: true // pretty print tcp thrown exceptions.
});
Add this to the TOP of your tests as the very first require.
This will now print any handles that keep your process open.
It has pretty printing of some handles including
When you see a timer, it will print the file, so go fix it!
When you see a child process it prints the pid. Run
ps -p {pid}
and figure out what kind of child process it is.
When you see a stream it prints the fd. Run
lsof -p {process.pid}
to see what fds your test process has open and see if you can
figure out what the hell it is.
When you see a child process stream, go find the child process
that leaked. If no child process leaked then again, use
lsof
to lookup up the fd.
npm install leaked-handles
npm test