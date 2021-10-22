LeagueJS

A Javascript Wrapper for the League of Legends API. Originated from ClaudioWilson/LeagueJS but after a complete rework now published under leaguejs and using RIOT API V3

Note: Tournament API is not included at this time

2.0 breaking changes

v4 endpoints now are mandatory

removed deprecated methods

Table of Content

Quickstart

npm install leaguejs --save

process.env.LEAGUE_API_PLATFORM_ID = 'euw1' const LeagueJS = require ( '../lib/LeagueJS.js' ); const leagueJs = new LeagueJS(process.env.LEAGUE_API_KEY); leagueJs.Summoner .gettingByName( 'EldoranDev' ) .then( data => { 'use strict' ; console .log(data); }) .catch( err => { 'use strict' ; console .log(err); }); leagueJs.Summoner .gettingByAccount( 22177292 , 'euw' ) .then( data => { 'use strict' ; console .log(data); }) .catch( err => { 'use strict' ; console .log(err); });

Library Structure

Naming conventions

Endpoints and their methods are named in alignment to the API documentation.

Methods returning a promise are named in present progressive (gettingXY) while synchronous methods are called in present tense (getXY)

Endpoints

Each Endpoint is located in it's own class, accessible by its name on the leagueJs object.

leagueJs.Champion leagueJs.ChampionMastery leagueJs.League leagueJs.LolStatus leagueJs.Masteries leagueJs.Match leagueJs.Runes leagueJs.Spectator leagueJs.StaticData leagueJs.Summoner

Static Data

LeagueJS uses DataDragonHelper for StaticData handling.

NOTE: code using LeagueJS 1.9.x or earlier should check their usage of StaticData.gettingChampions, as the returned properties have changed. All other StaticData methods can be used as dropin-replacement without any code changes.

LeagueJS provides the DataDragonHelper class to handle DataDragon files. Please also refer to the module readme and the respective unit-tests for additional usage info.

By default, DataDragonHelper will store DDragonFiles within it's own module-directory. To prevent this you can either set the appropriate path during instantiation

const leagueJs = LeagueJS(process.env.LEAGUE_API_KEY, { STATIC_DATA_ROOT : ...});

or use the setup method within StaticData

leagueJs.StaticData.setup( 'absolute/path/for/files' ) leagueJs.StaticData.setup( './relative/path/for/files' ) leagueJs.StaticData.setup([__dirname, '../' , 'pathSegments' , 'to/be/resolved' ]) leagueJs.StaticData.setup( 'absolute/path/for/files' , true )

Utility methods

Utility methods are located within /lib/util separated into thematic groups. They can be accessed in 2 ways:

const LeagueJSUtil = api.util const Util = require ( 'leaguejs/lib/util' )

All Utility methods are implemented as static and pure functions

Environment Variables

LEAGUE_API_PLATFORM_ID The value of this environmental variable will be used as default platformId. If not provided, 'na1' is used.

Alternatively they can be provided to the League constructor within the options parameter

const leagueJs = new League(<Your Api key>, {PLATFORM_ID: <default api region>})

We recommend you read the API key from your environment variables too and pass that to the LeagueJS constructor

const leagueJs = new League(process.env.LEAGUE_API_KEY)

Rate Limiting

Rate limiting will be handled for you by default using RiotRateLimiter-node. Code created with LeagueJS < 1.5.0 should not be affected other then that the default limiting strategy now is SPREAD (see RiotRateLimiter-node docs for details.), which means your code might execute slower then before.

You can change the limiting strategy in two ways:

const leagueJs = require ( '../lib/LeagueJS.js' ); const api = new LeagueJS(process.env.LEAGUE_API_KEY, { limits : { allowBurst : true } }); api.updateRateLimiter({ allowBursts : true })

Request retries

By default, we will retry requests to the API that respond with 500, 503 and 429 that are not caused by the API-edge servers (so missing additional information about retry and limits).

Up to 3 retries will be done by default, starting at a timeout of 1000 MS.

First retry will be done with the timeout given in config.limits.intervalRetryMS.

All subsequent retries will be done with a timeout of 2* the previous one (so with initial intervalRetryMS of 1000 it will be 1000, 2000, 4000 MS for the first 3 retries respectively.

You can configure this behaviour by passing the relevant options into the LeagueJS constructor on instantiation:

const LeagueJS = require ( '../lib/LeagueJS.js' ); const api = new LeagueJS(process.env.LEAGUE_API_KEY, { limits : { 'allowBursts' : false , 'numMaxRetries' : 3 , 'intervalRetryMS' : 1000 , 'retryEndpoints' : LeagueJS.util.EndpointUtil.getEndpointNames() } });

Caching

By default, caching is disabled.

If enabled, the default caching is using node-cache with the request-urls as caching-key The easiest way to setup caching is to pass a minimum set of caching options to LeagueJS on instantiation

const leagueJs = new LeagueJS({ ... caching: { isEnabled : true , defaults : { stdTTL : 120 } } ... })

You can setup caching globally or on an Endpoint basis

leagueJs.Summoner.setCache({ stdTTL : 120 }) leagueJs.Summoner.enableCaching(); leagueJs.Summoner.disableCaching(); leagueJs.setCache({ stdTTL : 120 }, MyCache) leagueJs.setCache({ stdTTL : 120 }) leagueJs.enableCaching(); leagueJs.disableCaching();

Options not explicitly set use following defaults (found in /lib/Config.js )

{ stdTTL : 0 , checkperiod : 600 , errorOnMissing : false , useClones : true }

You can set your own Caching implementation if you like NOTE: make sure the public interface of your caching implementation is the same as node-cache uses to prevent incompatibilities.

const MyCache = require ( 'myCache' ) const leagueJs = new LeagueJS({ ... caching: { isEnabled : true , constructor : MyCache, }, ... }) leagueJs.setCache({ stdTTL : 120 }, MyCache) leagueJs.Summoner.setCache({ stdTTL : 120 }, MyCache)

Developer

LeagueJS Gulp Commands

// TODO: propably rework this doc-part

Gulp.js is a streaming build system. Thanks to it's simplicity and code-over-configuration we are able to create a simple, efficient and more intuitive build process.

To get started you need to install Gulp.js globally:

npm install -g gulp

Available gulp commands and their descriptions:

[] TODO: check if all are working and update description if neccessary

Run JSLint on all js files:

gulp lint

Run BDD tests:

gulp test

Run istabul to generate a code coverage report:

gulp test-coverage

Run plato to generate a code analysis report:

gulp code-report

Runs both istanbul and plato in with one command:

gulp reports

Removes both coverage and report directories created by istanbul and plato

gulp clean-reports

Sets up a development environment that will watch for code changes then run JSLint and BDD tests upon saving: