openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lea

leagueapi

by Claudio Wilson
0.4.21 (see all)

A Javascript Wrapper for the League of Legends API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

89

GitHub Stars

168

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

LeagueJS

This Version is currently no longer maintained. v1.0.0 Rework for Riot API v3 can be found here on npm and here on Github

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/League-JS/Lobby

A Javascript Wrapper for the League of Legends API

How To Use

Use npm to install it from the npm registry by running npm install leagueapi

Put the following in a server.js file.


var LolApi = require('leagueapi');

LolApi.init('XXXXXXXXXXXXXXX', 'na');

LolApi.getChampions(true, function(err, champs) {
    console.log(champs);
});

LolApi.Summoner.getByName('YOLO Swag 5ever', function(err, summoner) {
    if(!err) {
        console.log(summoner);
    }
})

//The wrapper also accepts promises:
LolApi.Summoner.getByName('YOLO Swag 5ever')
.then(function (summoner) {
    console.log(summoner);
});

Run npm install followed by node server.js

Here's the list of methods and their parameters:

[param] means you can pass null values if you don't want to specify the paramater

    LolApi.Init(ApiKey); //Will default to NA
    LolApi.Init(ApiKey, region);

    LolApi.setRateLimit(limitPer10s, limitPer10min);

    LolApi.setEndpoint(newEndpoint);
    LolApi.getEndpoint();
    
    LolApi.getMapNames(callback);

    LolApi.getRegions(callback);

    LolApi.getPlatformId(region, callback);

    LolApi.getQueues(callback);

    LolApi.getChampions([freeToPlay], region, callback);
    LolApi.getChampions([freeToPlay], callback);

    LolApi.getRecentGames(summonerId, region, callback);
    LolApi.getRecentGames(summonerId, callback);

    LolApi.getLeagueData(summonerId, region, callback);
    LolApi.getLeagueData(summonerId, callback);
    
    LolApi.getTeamLeagueData(teamId, region, callback); // Get LeagueData for given Team ID in given region
    LolApi.getTeamLeagueData(teamId, callback); // Get LeagueData for given Team ID
    
    LolApi.getLeagueEntryData(summonerId, region, callback);
    LolApi.getLeagueEntryData(summonerId, callback);

    LolApi.getTeamLeagueEntryData(teamId, region, callback); // Get LeagueData Entry for given Team ID in given region
    LolApi.getTeamLeagueEntryData(teamId, callback); // Get LeagueData Entry for given Team ID

    LolApi.getTeams(summonerId, region, callback);
    LolApi.getTeams(summonerId, callback);

    LolApi.getTeam(teamId, region, callback);
    LolApi.getTeam(teamId, callback);

    LolApi.getShards(callback);
    LolApi.getShardByRegion(callback);

    LolApi.getMatch(matchId, [includeTimeline], region, callback);

    options = {championIds: [1,3,4], rankedQueues: ['RANKED_SOLO_5x5', 'RANKED_TEAM_3x3', 'RANKED_TEAM_5x5'], beginIndex: 1, endIndex: 5};
    LolApi.getMatchHistory(summonerId, [options], region, callback);

    LolApi.getCurrentGame(summonerId, region, callback);

    LolApi.getFeaturedGames(region, callback);

    LolApi.Stats.getPlayerSummary(summonerId, [season], region, callback);
    LolApi.Stats.getPlayerSummary(summonerId, [season], callback);

    LolApi.Stats.getRanked(summonerId, [season], region, callback);
    LolApi.Stats.getRanked(summonerId, [season], callback);

    LolApi.Summoner.getMasteries(summonerId, region, callback);
    LolApi.Summoner.getMasteries(summonerId, callback);

    LolApi.Summoner.getRunes(summonerId, region, callback);
    LolApi.Summoner.getRunes(summonerId, callback);

    LolApi.Summoner.getByID(summonerId, region, callback);
    LolApi.Summoner.getByID(summonerId, callback);

    LolApi.Summoner.getByName(name, region, callback);
    LolApi.Summoner.getByName(name, callback);

    LoLApi.Summoner.listNamesByIDs(ids, region, callback);
    LolApi.Summoner.listNamesByIDs(ids, callback);

    options = {champData: 'allytips,blurb', version : '4.4.3', locale: 'en_US', dataById=true}
    //doesn't show all options
    LolApi.Static.getChampionList(options, region, callback);
    LolApi.Static.getChampionList(options, callback);
    
    options = {champData: 'allytips,blurb', version : '4.4.3', locale: 'en_US', dataById=true}
    //doesn't show all options
    LolApi.Static.getChampionById(champId, options, region, callback);
    LolApi.Static.getChampionById(champId, options, callback);
    
    options = {itemData: 'consumed'}
    //doesn't show all possible options
    LolApi.Static.getItemById(itemId, options, region, callback);
    LolApi.Static.getItemById(itemId, options, callback);
    
    options = {itemListData: 'consumed'}
    LolApi.Static.getItemList(options, region, callback);
    LolApi.Static.getItemList(options, callback);

    LolApi.Static.getMasteryList(options, region, callback);
    LolApi.Static.getMasteryList(options, callback);

    LolApi.Static.getMasteryById(options, region, callback);
    LolApi.Static.getMasteryById(options, callback);

    LolApi.Static.getRealm(region, callback);
    LolApi.Static.getRealm(callback);

    LolApi.Static.getRuneList(options, region, callback);
    LolApi.Static.getRuneById(id, options, callback);

    LolApi.Static.getSummonerSpellList(options, region, callback);
    LolApi.Static.getSummonerSpellById(id, options, callback);

    LolApi.ChampionMastery.getChampions(playerId, region, callback);
    LolApi.ChampionMastery.getChampions(playerId, callback);

    LolApi.ChampionMastery.getChampion(playerId, championId, region, callback);
    LolApi.ChampionMastery.getChampion(playerId, championId, callback);

    LolApi.ChampionMastery.getScore(playerId, region, callback);
    LolApi.ChampionMastery.getScore(playerId, callback);

    LolApi.ChampionMastery.getTopChampions(playerId, count, region, callback);
    LolApi.ChampionMastery.getTopChampions(playerId, count, callback);


    //The following methods are only for enabled tournament api keys:

    LolApi.getMatchForTournament(matchId, tournamentCode, [includeTimeline], region, callback);
    LolApi.getMatchForTournament(matchId, tournamentCode, [includeTimeline], callback);

    LolApi.getMatchIdsByTournament(tournamentCode, region, callback);
    LolApi.getMatchIdsByTournament(tournamentCode, callback);

    LolApi.Tournament.createProvider(region, callbackUrl, callback);

    LolApi.Tournament.createTournament(name, providerId, callback);

    LolApi.Tournament.createCode(tournamentId, count, options, callback);
    LolApi.Tournament.updateCode(tournamentCode, options, callback);
    LolApi.Tournament.getCode(tournamentCode, callback);

    LolApi.Tournament.getLobbyEventsByCode(tournamentCode, callback);

LeagueJS Gulp Commands

Gulp.js is a streaming build system. Thanks to it's simplicity and code-over-configuration we are able to create a simple, efficient and more intuitive build process.

To get started you need to install Gulp.js globally:

  • npm install -g gulp

Available gulp commands and their descriptions:

Run JSLint on all js files:

  • gulp lint

Run BDD tests:

  • gulp test

Run istabul to generate a code coverage report:

  • gulp test-coverage

Run plato to generate a code analysis report:

  • gulp code-report

Runs both istanbul and plato in with one command:

  • gulp reports

Removes both coverage and report directories created by istanbul and plato

  • gulp clean-reports

Sets up a development environment that will listen for code changes, then run JSLint and BDD tests upon saving:

  • gulp dev

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial