This Version is currently no longer maintained. v1.0.0 Rework for Riot API v3 can be found here on npm and here on Github

A Javascript Wrapper for the League of Legends API

How To Use

Use npm to install it from the npm registry by running npm install leagueapi

Put the following in a server.js file.

var LolApi = require ( 'leagueapi' ); LolApi.init( 'XXXXXXXXXXXXXXX' , 'na' ); LolApi.getChampions( true , function ( err, champs ) { console .log(champs); }); LolApi.Summoner.getByName( 'YOLO Swag 5ever' , function ( err, summoner ) { if (!err) { console .log(summoner); } }) LolApi.Summoner.getByName( 'YOLO Swag 5ever' ) .then( function ( summoner ) { console .log(summoner); });

Run npm install followed by node server.js

Here's the list of methods and their parameters:

[param] means you can pass null values if you don't want to specify the paramater

LolApi.Init(ApiKey); LolApi.Init(ApiKey, region); LolApi.setRateLimit(limitPer10s, limitPer10min); LolApi.setEndpoint(newEndpoint); LolApi.getEndpoint(); LolApi.getMapNames(callback); LolApi.getRegions(callback); LolApi.getPlatformId(region, callback); LolApi.getQueues(callback); LolApi.getChampions([freeToPlay], region, callback); LolApi.getChampions([freeToPlay], callback); LolApi.getRecentGames(summonerId, region, callback); LolApi.getRecentGames(summonerId, callback); LolApi.getLeagueData(summonerId, region, callback); LolApi.getLeagueData(summonerId, callback); LolApi.getTeamLeagueData(teamId, region, callback); LolApi.getTeamLeagueData(teamId, callback); LolApi.getLeagueEntryData(summonerId, region, callback); LolApi.getLeagueEntryData(summonerId, callback); LolApi.getTeamLeagueEntryData(teamId, region, callback); LolApi.getTeamLeagueEntryData(teamId, callback); LolApi.getTeams(summonerId, region, callback); LolApi.getTeams(summonerId, callback); LolApi.getTeam(teamId, region, callback); LolApi.getTeam(teamId, callback); LolApi.getShards(callback); LolApi.getShardByRegion(callback); LolApi.getMatch(matchId, [includeTimeline], region, callback); options = { championIds : [ 1 , 3 , 4 ], rankedQueues : [ 'RANKED_SOLO_5x5' , 'RANKED_TEAM_3x3' , 'RANKED_TEAM_5x5' ], beginIndex : 1 , endIndex : 5 }; LolApi.getMatchHistory(summonerId, [options], region, callback); LolApi.getCurrentGame(summonerId, region, callback); LolApi.getFeaturedGames(region, callback); LolApi.Stats.getPlayerSummary(summonerId, [season], region, callback); LolApi.Stats.getPlayerSummary(summonerId, [season], callback); LolApi.Stats.getRanked(summonerId, [season], region, callback); LolApi.Stats.getRanked(summonerId, [season], callback); LolApi.Summoner.getMasteries(summonerId, region, callback); LolApi.Summoner.getMasteries(summonerId, callback); LolApi.Summoner.getRunes(summonerId, region, callback); LolApi.Summoner.getRunes(summonerId, callback); LolApi.Summoner.getByID(summonerId, region, callback); LolApi.Summoner.getByID(summonerId, callback); LolApi.Summoner.getByName(name, region, callback); LolApi.Summoner.getByName(name, callback); LoLApi.Summoner.listNamesByIDs(ids, region, callback); LolApi.Summoner.listNamesByIDs(ids, callback); options = { champData : 'allytips,blurb' , version : '4.4.3' , locale : 'en_US' , dataById= true } LolApi.Static.getChampionList(options, region, callback); LolApi.Static.getChampionList(options, callback); options = { champData : 'allytips,blurb' , version : '4.4.3' , locale : 'en_US' , dataById= true } LolApi.Static.getChampionById(champId, options, region, callback); LolApi.Static.getChampionById(champId, options, callback); options = { itemData : 'consumed' } LolApi.Static.getItemById(itemId, options, region, callback); LolApi.Static.getItemById(itemId, options, callback); options = { itemListData : 'consumed' } LolApi.Static.getItemList(options, region, callback); LolApi.Static.getItemList(options, callback); LolApi.Static.getMasteryList(options, region, callback); LolApi.Static.getMasteryList(options, callback); LolApi.Static.getMasteryById(options, region, callback); LolApi.Static.getMasteryById(options, callback); LolApi.Static.getRealm(region, callback); LolApi.Static.getRealm(callback); LolApi.Static.getRuneList(options, region, callback); LolApi.Static.getRuneById(id, options, callback); LolApi.Static.getSummonerSpellList(options, region, callback); LolApi.Static.getSummonerSpellById(id, options, callback); LolApi.ChampionMastery.getChampions(playerId, region, callback); LolApi.ChampionMastery.getChampions(playerId, callback); LolApi.ChampionMastery.getChampion(playerId, championId, region, callback); LolApi.ChampionMastery.getChampion(playerId, championId, callback); LolApi.ChampionMastery.getScore(playerId, region, callback); LolApi.ChampionMastery.getScore(playerId, callback); LolApi.ChampionMastery.getTopChampions(playerId, count, region, callback); LolApi.ChampionMastery.getTopChampions(playerId, count, callback); LolApi.getMatchForTournament(matchId, tournamentCode, [includeTimeline], region, callback); LolApi.getMatchForTournament(matchId, tournamentCode, [includeTimeline], callback); LolApi.getMatchIdsByTournament(tournamentCode, region, callback); LolApi.getMatchIdsByTournament(tournamentCode, callback); LolApi.Tournament.createProvider(region, callbackUrl, callback); LolApi.Tournament.createTournament(name, providerId, callback); LolApi.Tournament.createCode(tournamentId, count, options, callback); LolApi.Tournament.updateCode(tournamentCode, options, callback); LolApi.Tournament.getCode(tournamentCode, callback); LolApi.Tournament.getLobbyEventsByCode(tournamentCode, callback);

LeagueJS Gulp Commands

Gulp.js is a streaming build system. Thanks to it's simplicity and code-over-configuration we are able to create a simple, efficient and more intuitive build process.

To get started you need to install Gulp.js globally:

npm install -g gulp

Available gulp commands and their descriptions:

Run JSLint on all js files:

gulp lint

Run BDD tests:

gulp test

Run istabul to generate a code coverage report:

gulp test-coverage

Run plato to generate a code analysis report:

gulp code-report

Runs both istanbul and plato in with one command:

gulp reports

Removes both coverage and report directories created by istanbul and plato

gulp clean-reports

Sets up a development environment that will listen for code changes, then run JSLint and BDD tests upon saving: