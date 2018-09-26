A Javascript Wrapper for the League of Legends API
Use npm to install it from the npm registry by running
npm install leagueapi
Put the following in a
server.js file.
var LolApi = require('leagueapi');
LolApi.init('XXXXXXXXXXXXXXX', 'na');
LolApi.getChampions(true, function(err, champs) {
console.log(champs);
});
LolApi.Summoner.getByName('YOLO Swag 5ever', function(err, summoner) {
if(!err) {
console.log(summoner);
}
})
//The wrapper also accepts promises:
LolApi.Summoner.getByName('YOLO Swag 5ever')
.then(function (summoner) {
console.log(summoner);
});
Run
npm install followed by
node server.js
[param] means you can pass null values if you don't want to specify the paramater
LolApi.Init(ApiKey); //Will default to NA
LolApi.Init(ApiKey, region);
LolApi.setRateLimit(limitPer10s, limitPer10min);
LolApi.setEndpoint(newEndpoint);
LolApi.getEndpoint();
LolApi.getMapNames(callback);
LolApi.getRegions(callback);
LolApi.getPlatformId(region, callback);
LolApi.getQueues(callback);
LolApi.getChampions([freeToPlay], region, callback);
LolApi.getChampions([freeToPlay], callback);
LolApi.getRecentGames(summonerId, region, callback);
LolApi.getRecentGames(summonerId, callback);
LolApi.getLeagueData(summonerId, region, callback);
LolApi.getLeagueData(summonerId, callback);
LolApi.getTeamLeagueData(teamId, region, callback); // Get LeagueData for given Team ID in given region
LolApi.getTeamLeagueData(teamId, callback); // Get LeagueData for given Team ID
LolApi.getLeagueEntryData(summonerId, region, callback);
LolApi.getLeagueEntryData(summonerId, callback);
LolApi.getTeamLeagueEntryData(teamId, region, callback); // Get LeagueData Entry for given Team ID in given region
LolApi.getTeamLeagueEntryData(teamId, callback); // Get LeagueData Entry for given Team ID
LolApi.getTeams(summonerId, region, callback);
LolApi.getTeams(summonerId, callback);
LolApi.getTeam(teamId, region, callback);
LolApi.getTeam(teamId, callback);
LolApi.getShards(callback);
LolApi.getShardByRegion(callback);
LolApi.getMatch(matchId, [includeTimeline], region, callback);
options = {championIds: [1,3,4], rankedQueues: ['RANKED_SOLO_5x5', 'RANKED_TEAM_3x3', 'RANKED_TEAM_5x5'], beginIndex: 1, endIndex: 5};
LolApi.getMatchHistory(summonerId, [options], region, callback);
LolApi.getCurrentGame(summonerId, region, callback);
LolApi.getFeaturedGames(region, callback);
LolApi.Stats.getPlayerSummary(summonerId, [season], region, callback);
LolApi.Stats.getPlayerSummary(summonerId, [season], callback);
LolApi.Stats.getRanked(summonerId, [season], region, callback);
LolApi.Stats.getRanked(summonerId, [season], callback);
LolApi.Summoner.getMasteries(summonerId, region, callback);
LolApi.Summoner.getMasteries(summonerId, callback);
LolApi.Summoner.getRunes(summonerId, region, callback);
LolApi.Summoner.getRunes(summonerId, callback);
LolApi.Summoner.getByID(summonerId, region, callback);
LolApi.Summoner.getByID(summonerId, callback);
LolApi.Summoner.getByName(name, region, callback);
LolApi.Summoner.getByName(name, callback);
LoLApi.Summoner.listNamesByIDs(ids, region, callback);
LolApi.Summoner.listNamesByIDs(ids, callback);
options = {champData: 'allytips,blurb', version : '4.4.3', locale: 'en_US', dataById=true}
//doesn't show all options
LolApi.Static.getChampionList(options, region, callback);
LolApi.Static.getChampionList(options, callback);
options = {champData: 'allytips,blurb', version : '4.4.3', locale: 'en_US', dataById=true}
//doesn't show all options
LolApi.Static.getChampionById(champId, options, region, callback);
LolApi.Static.getChampionById(champId, options, callback);
options = {itemData: 'consumed'}
//doesn't show all possible options
LolApi.Static.getItemById(itemId, options, region, callback);
LolApi.Static.getItemById(itemId, options, callback);
options = {itemListData: 'consumed'}
LolApi.Static.getItemList(options, region, callback);
LolApi.Static.getItemList(options, callback);
LolApi.Static.getMasteryList(options, region, callback);
LolApi.Static.getMasteryList(options, callback);
LolApi.Static.getMasteryById(options, region, callback);
LolApi.Static.getMasteryById(options, callback);
LolApi.Static.getRealm(region, callback);
LolApi.Static.getRealm(callback);
LolApi.Static.getRuneList(options, region, callback);
LolApi.Static.getRuneById(id, options, callback);
LolApi.Static.getSummonerSpellList(options, region, callback);
LolApi.Static.getSummonerSpellById(id, options, callback);
LolApi.ChampionMastery.getChampions(playerId, region, callback);
LolApi.ChampionMastery.getChampions(playerId, callback);
LolApi.ChampionMastery.getChampion(playerId, championId, region, callback);
LolApi.ChampionMastery.getChampion(playerId, championId, callback);
LolApi.ChampionMastery.getScore(playerId, region, callback);
LolApi.ChampionMastery.getScore(playerId, callback);
LolApi.ChampionMastery.getTopChampions(playerId, count, region, callback);
LolApi.ChampionMastery.getTopChampions(playerId, count, callback);
//The following methods are only for enabled tournament api keys:
LolApi.getMatchForTournament(matchId, tournamentCode, [includeTimeline], region, callback);
LolApi.getMatchForTournament(matchId, tournamentCode, [includeTimeline], callback);
LolApi.getMatchIdsByTournament(tournamentCode, region, callback);
LolApi.getMatchIdsByTournament(tournamentCode, callback);
LolApi.Tournament.createProvider(region, callbackUrl, callback);
LolApi.Tournament.createTournament(name, providerId, callback);
LolApi.Tournament.createCode(tournamentId, count, options, callback);
LolApi.Tournament.updateCode(tournamentCode, options, callback);
LolApi.Tournament.getCode(tournamentCode, callback);
LolApi.Tournament.getLobbyEventsByCode(tournamentCode, callback);
Gulp.js is a streaming build system. Thanks to it's simplicity and code-over-configuration we are able to create a simple, efficient and more intuitive build process.
npm install -g gulp
Run JSLint on all js files:
gulp lint
Run BDD tests:
gulp test
Run istabul to generate a code coverage report:
gulp test-coverage
Run plato to generate a code analysis report:
gulp code-report
Runs both istanbul and plato in with one command:
gulp reports
Removes both coverage and report directories created by istanbul and plato
gulp clean-reports
Sets up a development environment that will listen for code changes, then run JSLint and BDD tests upon saving:
gulp dev