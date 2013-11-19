leafy is a library of different tree implementations.
leafy can be used in both the browser and node.
Why would I need a tree in javascript? I have arrays and objects.
Good question!
The driving reason behind the creation of
leafy was the library
nools which needed a datastructure that was
This was needed in order to maintain a real time list of rule activations without having to search or sort the actions on insertion.
Often a tree is overkill but when you need one its good to know its out there.
npm install leafy
Or download the source (minified)
Note
leafy depends on
declare.js,
extended,
is-extended,
string-extended, and
array-extended
leafy contains the following tree implementations.
options
When creating a tree you can specify a compare function used to sort items as they are inserted or removed.
var tree = new leafy.AVLTree({
compare : function(a, b){
var ret = 0;
if (a.type > b.type) {
ret = 1;
} else if (a.type < b.type) {
ret = -1;
}
return ret;
}
});
By default the tree uses a natural ordering function.
function compare(a, b) {
var ret = 0;
if (a > b) {
return 1;
} else if (a < b) {
return -1;
} else if (!b) {
return 1;
}
return ret;
}
Each tree contains the following functions.
insert
Insert an item into an the tree.
tree.insert("a");
tree.insert("b");
tree.insert("c");
tree.insert("aa");
remove
Remove an item from a tree.
tree.remove("a");
tree.remove("c");
clear
Remove all items from a tree.
tree.insert("a");
tree.insert("b");
tree.insert("c");
tree.insert("aa");
tree.clear();
isEmpty
Returns a boolean indicating if the tree is currently empty.
tree.insert("a");
tree.insert("b");
tree.insert("c");
tree.insert("aa");
tree.isEmpty(); //false
tree.clear();
tree.isEmpty(); //true
contains
Test if a tree contains a particular value.
tree.insert("a");
tree.insert("b");
tree.insert("c");
tree.contains("a"); //true
tree.contains("d"); //false
**`toArray([order=leafy.IN_ORDER]);
Coverts a tree to an array with the values in the order specified, or in order if not specified
tree.insert("a");
tree.insert("b");
tree.insert("c");
tree.toArray(); //["a", "b", "c", "d"]
tree.toArray(leafy.REVERSE_ORDER); //["d", "c", "b", "a"]
forEach(iterator(iterator[, scope[, order=leafy.IN_ORDER]])
Loop through the items in tree.
By default the tree will loop through items in order.
tree.insert("a");
tree.insert("b");
tree.insert("c");
tree.insert("aa");
tree.forEach(function(item, tree){
console.log(item); //"a", "b", "c", "d" respectively
});
You can loop through a tree in any order you wish by specifying any of the following orders.
leafy.REVERSE_ORDER
leafy.IN_ORDER
leafy.POST_ORDER
leafy.PRE_ORDER
tree.forEach(function(item, tree){
console.log(item); //"d", "c", "b", "a" respectively
}, null, leafy.REVERSE_ORDER);
map(iterator[, scope[, order=leafy.IN_ORDER]])
Map is very similar to the array counter part except that it returns new tree with the mapped values.
//creates a new tree with the returned values "aa", "bb", "cc", "dd"
var mapped = tree.map(function(item, tree){
return item + item;
});
filter(iterator[, scope[, order=leafy.IN_ORDER]])
Filter is very similar to the array counter part except that it returns new tree with the mapped values.
//creates a new tree with the returned values "a", "b"
var mapped = tree.map(function(item, tree){
return item === "a" || item === "b";
});
Trees also contains the following array methods that act just like their array counter part.
Note all of these methods accept an order parameter.
reduce
reduceRight
every
some
findLessThan(value[, exclusive=true])
Find all values in a tree less than a particular value. If exclusive is set to false then the original value will be included in the resulting array.
tree.insert("a");
tree.insert("b");
tree.insert("c");
tree.insert("d");
tree.findLessThan("d"); //["a", "b", "c"];
tree.findLessThan("d", false); //["a", "b", "c", "d"];
findGreaterThan(value[, exclusive=true])
Find all values in a tree greater than a particular value. If exclusive is set to false then the original value will be included in the resulting array.
tree.insert("a");
tree.insert("b");
tree.insert("c");
tree.insert("d");
tree.findGreaterThan("a"); //["d", "c", "b"];
tree.findGreaterThan("a", false); //["d", "c", "b", "a"];
print()
Prints the current structure of a tree to the console.