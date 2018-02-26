Description
A zoom slider widget for Leaflet
Tested with Chrome, IE 7-9 and Firefox.
Branches
- 0.4 — tracks Leaflet 0.4.x and should be stable.
- 0.5 — tracks Leaflet 0.5.x and should be stable.
- 0.6 — tracks Leaflet 0.6.x and should be stable.
- 0.7 — tracks Leaflet 0.7.x and should be stable.
- master — tracks Leaflet master and can be considered unstable (but please file bugs!).
Tests
Install the needed dependencies:
$ npm install
Browser
$ open spec/index.html # xdg-open on Linux
Node.js / phantomjs
$ npm install -g grunt-cli phantomjs
$ grunt