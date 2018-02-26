openbase logo
leaflet.zoomslider

by kartena
0.7.1 (see all)

A zoom slider widget for leaflet

Overview

Downloads/wk

375

GitHub Stars

99

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Leaflet.zoomslider

Description

A zoom slider widget for Leaflet

Tested with Chrome, IE 7-9 and Firefox.

Branches

  • 0.4 — tracks Leaflet 0.4.x and should be stable.
  • 0.5 — tracks Leaflet 0.5.x and should be stable.
  • 0.6 — tracks Leaflet 0.6.x and should be stable.
  • 0.7 — tracks Leaflet 0.7.x and should be stable.
  • master — tracks Leaflet master and can be considered unstable (but please file bugs!).

Tests

Install the needed dependencies:

$ npm install

Browser

$ open spec/index.html # xdg-open on Linux

Node.js / phantomjs

$ npm install -g grunt-cli phantomjs
$ grunt

