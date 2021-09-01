Display gridded vector data (sliced GeoJSON, TopoJSON or protobuf vector tiles) in Leaflet 1.0.0
demo-geojson.html
|Sliced GeoJSON
demo-topojson.html
|Sliced TopoJSON (sorry for the antimeridian mess, topojson-to-geojson seems to not handle it properly)
demo-vectortiles.html
|Protobuf vector tiles: OpenMapTiles, MapBox, MapZen or even ESRI vector tiles
demo-points.html
|Clickable points and lines
demo-points-icons.html
|Points as icons
If you use
npm:
npm install leaflet.vectorgrid
That will make available two files:
dist/Leaflet.VectorGrid.js and
dist/Leaflet.VectorGrid.bundled.js.
The difference is that
dist/Leaflet.VectorGrid.bundled.js includes all of
VectorGrid's dependencies:
geojson-vt (Under ISC license)
pbf (Under BSD license)
topojson (Under BSD license)
vector-tile (Under BSD license)
If you are adding these dependencies by yourself, use
dist/Leaflet.VectorGrid.js instead.
If you don't want to deal with
npm and local files, you can use
unpkg.com instead:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/leaflet.vectorgrid@latest/dist/Leaflet.VectorGrid.bundled.js"></script>
or, with the same caveats about bundled dependencies:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/leaflet.vectorgrid@latest/dist/Leaflet.VectorGrid.js"></script>
This plugin exposes two new classes:
L.VectorGrid.Slicer for displaying GeoJSON or TopoJSON data
L.VectorGrid.Protobuf for displaying vector tiles from an online tile server
You can find the API documentation, and the explanation about the styling, at:
https://leaflet.github.io/Leaflet.VectorGrid/vectorgrid-api-docs.html
L.VectorGrid.Slicer requires
geojson-vt: the global variable
geojsonvt must exist. If topojson data is used, then the
topojson global variable must also exist.
L.VectorGrid.Protobuf requires
vector-tile and
pbf: the global variables
VectorTile and
Pbf must exist.
By default, VectorGrid is built with those dependencies bundled.
Run
npm install.
getBounds() support for the slicer (inherit/extrapolate from geojson data)
Before VectorGrid, loading vector tiles in Leaflet could only be done with the Leaflet.MapboxVectorTile or the Hoverboard plugin, but neither of those works with Leaflet 1.0.0 (or greater).
VectorGrid leverages the GridLayer feature introduced in Leaflet 1.0.0.
"THE BEER-WARE LICENSE": ivan@sanchezortega.es wrote this file. As long as you retain this notice you can do whatever you want with this stuff. If we meet some day, and you think this stuff is worth it, you can buy me a beer in return.