Show any changing geospatial data over time, from points to polygons.
If you want smooth motion of markers from point to point, this is not your plugin. Please check out LeafletPlayback, or for real-time data, try Leaflet Realtime, both plugins from which I may or may not have pilfered some ideas.
To run the examples locally, run
npm run build and then open the one of the
examples in
docs/examples.
USGS provides GeoJSON(P) files with earthquake data, including time and
magnitude. For this example, that data is read, parsed to the right format
(
start and
end values in the GeoJSON
properties), and added to a
Leaflet.timeline.
I found some historical country border data here, though unfortunately it was not in GeoJSON. I converted it with ogr2ogr:
$ ogr2ogr -f "GeoJSON" \
-select CNTRY_NAME,COWSYEAR,COWSMONTH,COWSDAY,COWEYEAR,COWEMONTH,COWEDAY \
borders.json cshapes.shp
then wrangled the data into the right format (docs/examples/borders-parse.js).
After that, it was just a matter of passing the data to
Leaflet.timeline and
letting it handle everything.
There are actually two classes here.
L.Timeline and
L.TimelineSliderControl.
L.Timeline
L.Timeline is a subclass of
L.GeoJSON, so use it as you would that. The data
you pass in should be something like this:
{
"type": "FeatureCollection",
"features": [
{
"type": "Feature",
"properties": {
"start": "1970-01-01",
"end": "2014-12-04"
},
"geometry": { ... }
}
]
}
Though you can also pass in a
getInterval function to parse the data as you
wish. (see below)
The date can really be any numerical value -- if you're using this for timed data, a Unix timestamp (the ms version for easier JS usage) probably makes sense.
see also all GeoJSON's options
getInterval (Function -- optional)
This is a function which should return an object with
start and
end
properties. By default it assumes a structure as above.
Optionally, the boolean keys
startExclusive and
endExclusive allow this
interval to be considered exclusive, i.e., only matching
time > start
(
time < end), instead of
time >= start(
time <= end), respectively.
drawOnSetTime (Boolean -- optional, default
true)
Make the layer draw as soon as
setTime is called. If this is set to false, you
will need to call
updateDisplayedLayers() manually when you want it to
actually update.
change
Fired when the selected time changes (either through manually sliding or through playback).
L.TimelineSliderControl
This is the actual control that allows playback and whatnot. It can control
multiple
L.Timelines.
start
default: earliest
start in GeoJSON
The beginning/minimum value of the timeline.
end
default: latest
end in GeoJSON
The end/maximum value of the timeline.
position
default: bottomleft
Position for the timeline controls. Probably doesn't really matter as you'll likely want to expand them anyway.
formatOutput
default:
(date) -> date.toString()
A function that takes in a Unix timestamp and outputs a string. Ideally for formatting the timestamp, but hey, you can do whatever you want.
enablePlayback
default:
true
Show playback controls (i.e. prev/play/pause/next).
enableKeyboardControls
default:
false
Allow playback to be controlled using the spacebar (play/pause) and right/left arrow keys (next/previous).
steps
default: 1000
How many steps to break the timeline into. Each step will then be
(end-start) / steps. Only affects playback.
duration
default: 10000
Minimum time, in ms, for the playback to take. Will almost certainly actually
take at least a bit longer -- after each frame, the next one displays in
duration/steps ms, so each frame really takes frame processing time PLUS
step time.
showTicks
default: true
Show tick marks on slider (if the browser supports it), representing changes in value(s).
waitToUpdateMap
default: false
Wait until the user is finished changing the date to update the map. By default, both the map and the date update for every change. With complex data, this can slow things down, so set this to true to only update the displayed date.
autoPlay
default: false
Slider starts playing automatically after loading.
setTime
Sets the current timeline time. Will parse any dates in just about any format you throw at it.
getDisplayed
Returns the original GeoJSON of the features that are currently being displayed on the map.
To get the project running locally, clone this repo and run these commands within the project folder:
npm install
npm test -- --watchAll
To view the examples, you'll need to build:
npm run build
Then open up the HTML files in the "docs/examples" folders in your browser.
Please create a pull request from your fork of the project, and provide details of the intent of the changes.
times is no longer shared among all Timeline instances
getDisplayed and event timing
waitToUpdateMap option to allow dragging the slider without updating
the map until user is done