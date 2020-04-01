Allows all Leaflet TileLayers to cache into PouchDB for offline use, in a transparent fashion.

There is a demo available, which shows cache hits/misses/seeds in the browser's developer console.

Dependencies

Works with Leaflet 1.0.0 and PouchDB 5.2.0 (or greater).

You probably want to load Leaflet, PouchDB and Leaflet.TileLayer.PouchDB like so:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/leaflet@^1.0.0/dist/leaflet-src.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/pouchdb@^5.2.0/dist/pouchdb.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/leaflet.tilelayer.pouchdbcached@latest/L.TileLayer.PouchDBCached.js" > </ script >

If you are still using Leaflet 0.7.x, the latest compatible release is v0.1.0.

Usage

The plugin modifies the core L.TileLayer class, so it should be possible to cache any tile layer.

To use, add the option useCache with a value of true when instantiating your layer. You probably want to use Leaflet's crossOrigin option, like so:

var layer = L.tileLayer('https://whatever/{z}/{x}/{y}.png', { maxZoom: 18 , useCache: true , crossOrigin: true });

Options available are as follows:

useCache : set to true in order to enable the cache. This option must be set at initialization time.

: set to true in order to enable the cache. This option must be set at initialization time. saveToCache : Whether to save new tiles to the cache or not. Defaults to true.

: Whether to save new tiles to the cache or not. Defaults to true. useOnlyCache : Whether to fetch tiles from the network or not. Defaults to false.

: Whether to fetch tiles from the network or not. Defaults to false. cacheMaxAge : Time, in milliseconds, for any given tile to be considered 'fresh'. Tiles older than this value will be re-requested from the network. Defaults to 24 hours.

New functions available are as follows:

seed : Starts seeding the cache for a given bounding box (a L.LatLngBounds ), and between the two given zoom levels.

New events available are as follows:

tilecachehit : Fired when a tile has been found in the tile cache. The event includes data as per http://leafletjs.com/reference.html#tile-event

: Fired when a tile has been found in the tile cache. The event includes data as per http://leafletjs.com/reference.html#tile-event tilecachemiss : Like tilecachehit , but is fired when the tile has not been found in the cache.

: Like , but is fired when the tile has not been found in the cache. tilecacheerror : Fired when there was an error trying to save a tile in the cache. The event data includes:

: Fired when there was an error trying to save a tile in the cache. The event data includes: tile : A reference to the failed tile

: A reference to the failed tile error : The error message, probably related to CORS.

: The error message, probably related to CORS. seedstart : Fired when a layer cache has started seeding. The event data includes:

: Fired when a layer cache has started seeding. The event data includes: bbox : bounding box for the seed operation, as per the L.TileLayer.seed() function call.

: bounding box for the seed operation, as per the function call. minZoom and maxZoom : zoom levels the seed operation, as per the L.TileLayer.seed() function call.

and : zoom levels the seed operation, as per the function call. queueLength : (integer) Total number of tiles to be loaded during the seed operation.

: (integer) Total number of tiles to be loaded during the seed operation. seedend : Fired when a layer cache has finished seeding.

: Fired when a layer cache has finished seeding. seedprogress : Fired every time a tile is cached during a seed operation

: Fired every time a tile is cached during a seed operation remainingLength : (integer) How many tiles are left in the seed queue. Starts with a value of queueLength and drops down to zero.

Cross-Origin Resource Sharing

Due to the tile images being parsed and stored by the browser (technically, extracting data from a canvas in which a external image has been loaded into), the tiles must come from a tile server which allows CORS (Cross-Origin Resource Sharing) on the tiles. So tiles must have a CORS header allowing them to be loaded in the document where you're using this caching layer.

In other words: if chrome shows a grey map, and displays CORS-related messages in the console, make sure that your tileserver adds this header to all tiles:

Access-Control-Allow-Origin: *

Underlying cache structure

This plugin uses an instance of PouchDB, named offline-tiles . PouchDB is a key-value store, so the key is the URL of a tile, and the value is a plain object containing a timestamp and the base64-encoded image.

License and stuff

Under MIT license.

Heavily inspired by https://github.com/tbicr/OfflineMap