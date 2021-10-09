Synchronized view of two maps. Tested with Leaflet 1.0.3, 1.1.0, 1.2.0, 1.5.1, and 1.7.1.

More information in original blog post by @turban

Installation

Using npm for browserify npm install leaflet.sync (and require('leaflet.sync') ), or just download L.Map.Sync.js and add a script tag for it in you html.

Usage

Two maps.

With two map objects, mapA and mapB , call mapA.sync(mapB) to sync interactions on mapA with mapB .

In order to make the other direction work, you should make another call: mapB.sync(mapA)

When in need to unsync maps simply call mapA.unsync(mapB) to release sync interactions on mapB and mapB.unsync(mapA) to release mapA .

More than two maps

Just make more calls to map.sync() , with different map objects. Interaction will be synced to all of them. If you want the actions to be synced vice-versa, you should synchronize all directions.

mapA.sync(mapB); mapA.sync(mapC); mapB.sync(mapA); mapB.sync(mapC); mapC.sync(mapA); mapC.sync(mapB);

Offset

You can synchronize not only the centers, but other points, using the option offsetFn . The parameters send to the function are (center, zoom, referenceMap, targetMap) , and it must return the equivalent center to produce your offset. That means, the center to pass to setView.

In most cases, you can use the factory L.Sync.offsetHelper , that accepts two arrays of two elements each (ratioRef, ratioTgt) . The meaning of this array is the relative position -relative to the top left corner and the whole size- in the map container of the point to synchronize. The first value in the array is for the x axis, where 0 is the left side and 1 the right side. The second value in the array is for the y axis, where 0 is the top side, and 1 the bottom side. So [0, 0] is the top left corner, [0, 1] is the bottom left corner, [0.5, 1] is the middle of the bottom side, [0.5, 0.5] is the center of the container, [0.75, 0.25] is the center of the top right quadrant, and [2, 0] is a point out of the container, one 'width' far to the right, in the top line.

[0,0] ------ [0.5,0] ------ [1,0] ... [2,0] | | [0,0.5] --- [0.5,0.5] --- [1,0.5] | | [0,1] ------ [0.5,1] ------ [1,1]

For instance mapB.sync(mapC, {offsetFn: L.Sync.offsetHelper([0, 1], [1, 1])}); will sync the bottom left corner [0, 1] in the reference map (mapB) with the bottom right corner [1, 1] in the target map (mapC).

As well mapB.sync(mapA, {offsetFn: L.Sync.offsetHelper([0, 0], [1, 0.5])}); will sync the top left corner [0 ,0] in mapB with the center of the right side [1, 0.5] in mapA.

If you want the actions to be synced vice-versa, you should use symmetric values (as reference and target are swapped); for instance:

mapA.sync(mapB, { offsetFn : L.Sync.offsetHelper([ 0 , 1 ], [ 0 , 0 ])}); mapB.sync(mapA, { offsetFn : L.Sync.offsetHelper([ 0 , 0 ], [ 0 , 1 ])});

The default behaviour is to synchronize the centers, the corresponding offset points are [0.5, 0.5], [0.5, 0.5] .

Have a look at the file examples/multiple_offset.html to see how to sync multiple maps with offsets.

If you need a different behaviour not supported by L.Sync.offsetHelper , create your own function. For instance, if you have a banner on the left side of mapA 100px width that you want to exclude, you can create something like this:

mapA.sync(mapB, { offsetFn : function ( center, zoom, refMap, tgtMap ) { var pt = refMap.project(center, zoom).add([ 100 , 0 ]); return refMap.unproject(pt, zoom); } });

Another example for offsetFn is this function, that will sync all the maps as if they were continuous, like in examples/select_syncs.html

function offsetGlobal ( center, zoom, refMap, tgtMap ) { var refC = refMap.getContainer(); var tgtC = tgtMap.getContainer(); var pt = refMap.project(center, zoom) .subtract([refC.offsetLeft, refC.offsetTop]) .subtract(refMap.getSize().divideBy( 2 )) .add([tgtC.offsetLeft, tgtC.offsetTop]) .add(tgtMap.getSize().divideBy( 2 )); return refMap.unproject(pt, zoom); }

API

Replays all interaction on mapA on mapB to keep their views synchronized. Initially synchronizes the view of mapA to mapB .

Optional options :

{ noInitialSync : true , syncCursor : true , offsetFn : function ( center, zoom, refMap, tgtMap ) { return center; } }

Removes synchronization.

Returns true if the map is synchronized with any other map. When otherMap is present, returns true if the map is synchronized exactly with this otherMap .

Known issues

Dragging is not propagated more than one level (In a a.sync(b.sync(c)) situation, dragging on a will not result in change on c ).

Running tests

Install dependencies and run tests:

npm install && npm test