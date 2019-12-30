Leaflet.snogylop is a Leaflet plugin that inverts polygons.
Why? you ask. Sometimes you want to highlight a region of a map by de-emphasizing the rest of the map. Using this plugin you can set a relatively high opacity in order to de-emphasize everything outside of a polygon or multipolygon.
An inverted polygon.
An inverted multipolygon.
Custom worldLatLngs, eg for polygons near the antimeridian.
Include
leaflet.snogylop.js on your page, set the options on your GeoJSON
layer as specified below.
Leaflet.snogylop is tested on Leaflet version 0.7 and 1.x with L.GeoJSON layers. It may work with older Leaflets and should work with other layers. Pull requests in this direction are welcome.
AMD compatible.
Available through bower:
bower install --save leaflet.snogylop
Define the following option in the vector options when creating a layer (eg,
an
L.GeoJSON):
Create a GeoJSON layer, set
invert to
true:
L.geoJson(data, {
invert: true
}).addTo(map);
The default worldLatLngs can be overriden by using the
worldLatLngs option:
L.geoJson(data, {
invert: true,
worldLatLngs: [
L.latLng([90, 360]),
L.latLng([90, -180]),
L.latLng([-90, -180]),
L.latLng([-90, 360])
]
}).addTo(map);
Is there any way to avoid the delay in drawing the polygon when panning and zooming?
Yes, with Leaflet 1.* you can use the
renderer option as described in this issue to add padding around the polygon. For example:
L.geoJson(data, {
invert: true,
renderer: L.svg({ padding: 1 })
}).addTo(map);
Leaflet.snogylop is free software, and may be redistributed under the MIT License.