Plugin for Leaflet that will make you markers bounce!
It provides smooth, lightweight and customizable animation of marker bouncing.
Allows the bouncing of multiple markers on the map, without loss of performance.
Plugin shows its best performances on the 3D-able modern browsers, using hardware acceleration.
On the ancient browsers plugin provides simplified animation.
Check out the demo.
Add Javascript file on your page:
<script type="text/javascript"
src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/hosuaby/Leaflet.SmoothMarkerBouncing@v2.0.0/dist/bundle.js"
crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
Or install it as
npm module:
npm install leaflet.smooth_marker_bouncing
Plugin provides additional methods to
Marker:
/* Methods of L.Marker class */
L.Marker.setBouncingOptions({..}); // sets options of bouncing of all markers
L.Marker.getBouncingMarkers(); // gets all bouncing markers
L.Marker.stopAllBouncingMarkers(); // asks all markers to stop bouncing
/* Methods of marker instances */
const marker = L.marker([lat, lng]);
marker.setBouncingOptions({..}); // sets options of bouncing for this marker
marker.isBouncing(); // checks if marker is bouncing
marker.bounce(); // starts the bouncing
marker.bounce(n); // makes marker bounce "n" times
marker.stopBouncing(); // stops bouncing of the marker
marker.toggleBouncing(); // starts/stops bouncing of the marker
Plugin respects fluent API. All marker instance methods (except
isBouncing) return the marker object.
Some usage examples:
/* Create a marker and make it bounce immediately */
const marker = L.marker([lat, lng]).addTo(map).bounce();
/* Create a marker and make it bounce 2 times when clicked.
* Do something when the bouncing is stopped, like open a popup.
*/
const marker = L.marker([lat, lng])
.addTo(map)
.on('click', function() {
this.bounce(2) // bounce 2 times
.on('bounceend',function() {
console.log('bounce end');
});
});
/* Create a marker and set its bouncing options.
* Bouncing can be started/stopped by the click on the marker.
*/
const marker = L.marker([lat, lng])
.setBouncingOptions({
bounceHeight : 60, // height of the bouncing
bounceSpeed : 54, // bouncing speed coefficient
exclusive : true, // if this marker is bouncing all others must stop
})
.addTo(map)
.on('click', function() {
this.toggleBouncing();
});
/* Define options of bouncing for all markers */
L.Marker.setBouncingOptions({
bounceHeight : 60, // height of the bouncing
bounceSpeed : 54, // bouncing speed coefficient
});
/* Create 10 markers and each of them will bounce 3 times when clicked */
for (let i = 0; i < 10; i++) {
const marker = L.marker([lat, lng])
.addTo(map)
.on('click', function() {
this.bounce(3); // bounce 3 times
});
}
You can easily customize bouncing animation supplying options in method
setBouncingOptions.
This method available on the marker class
L.Marker and on each of marker instances.
It's highly recommended define options for all markers via
L.Marker.setBouncingOptions instead of define them on each
marker individually.
The animation performance highly increases when all markers have the same options.
Method
setBouncingOptions accepts an object with options as parameters.
Animation can be customized with following properties:
null shadow animation disabled (radians), default: -𝜋÷4
|Event
|Description
|bounceend
|Fired when the animation is done