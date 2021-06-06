Plugin for Leaflet that will make you markers bounce!

It provides smooth, lightweight and customizable animation of marker bouncing. Allows the bouncing of multiple markers on the map, without loss of performance. Plugin shows its best performances on the 3D-able modern browsers, using hardware acceleration.

On the ancient browsers plugin provides simplified animation.

Demo

Check out the demo.

Usage

Add Javascript file on your page:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/hosuaby/Leaflet.SmoothMarkerBouncing@v2.0.0/dist/bundle.js" crossorigin = "anonymous" > </ script >

Or install it as npm module:

npm install leaflet.smooth_marker_bouncing

Plugin provides additional methods to Marker :

L.Marker.setBouncingOptions({..}); L.Marker.getBouncingMarkers(); L.Marker.stopAllBouncingMarkers(); const marker = L.marker([lat, lng]); marker.setBouncingOptions({..}); marker.isBouncing(); marker.bounce(); marker.bounce(n); marker.stopBouncing(); marker.toggleBouncing();

Plugin respects fluent API. All marker instance methods (except isBouncing ) return the marker object.

Some usage examples:

const marker = L.marker([lat, lng]).addTo(map).bounce(); const marker = L.marker([lat, lng]) .addTo(map) .on( 'click' , function ( ) { this .bounce( 2 ) .on( 'bounceend' , function ( ) { console .log( 'bounce end' ); }); }); const marker = L.marker([lat, lng]) .setBouncingOptions({ bounceHeight : 60 , bounceSpeed : 54 , exclusive : true , }) .addTo(map) .on( 'click' , function ( ) { this .toggleBouncing(); }); L.Marker.setBouncingOptions({ bounceHeight : 60 , bounceSpeed : 54 , }); for ( let i = 0 ; i < 10 ; i++) { const marker = L.marker([lat, lng]) .addTo(map) .on( 'click' , function ( ) { this .bounce( 3 ); }); }

Options of bouncing

You can easily customize bouncing animation supplying options in method setBouncingOptions . This method available on the marker class L.Marker and on each of marker instances.

It's highly recommended define options for all markers via L.Marker.setBouncingOptions instead of define them on each marker individually. The animation performance highly increases when all markers have the same options.

Method setBouncingOptions accepts an object with options as parameters. Animation can be customized with following properties:

bounceHeight - how high marker will bounce (px), default: 15

- how high marker will bounce (px), default: 15 contractHeight - how much marker will contract when it touches the ground (px), default: 12

- how much marker will contract when it touches the ground (px), default: 12 bounceSpeed - bouncing speed coefficient, value used to calculate the speed of bounce animation, more it becomes high, more animation becomes slow, default: 52

- bouncing speed coefficient, value used to calculate the speed of bounce animation, more it becomes high, more animation becomes slow, default: 52 contractSpeed - contracting speed coefficient, default: 52

- contracting speed coefficient, default: 52 shadowAngle - shadow inclination angle, if set to null shadow animation disabled (radians), default: -𝜋÷4

- shadow inclination angle, if set to shadow animation disabled (radians), default: -𝜋÷4 elastic - activate contract animation when marker touches the ground, default: true

- activate contract animation when marker touches the ground, default: true exclusive - when it's true, stops the bouncing of other markers when this one starts to bounce. If another marker start to bounce after, this marker stops. default: false

Events