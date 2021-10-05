Leaflet Plugin to measure distances of simple lines as well as of complex polylines.

points, hold the Shift-Key while clicking onto a point. It is an evolution of jtreml's Plugin leaflet.measure since the original plugin hasn't been bugfixed for years. I modified it to work again with Leaflet v1.0 and newer (still runs with Leaflet v0.7) and added functional and optical improvements.

Demos

Please take a look at these demos:

Usage

Add 2 code lines within your HTML-file to load the .css and .js files of the plugin:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://ppete2.github.io/Leaflet.PolylineMeasure/Leaflet.PolylineMeasure.css" /> < script src = "https://ppete2.github.io/Leaflet.PolylineMeasure/Leaflet.PolylineMeasure.js" > </ script >

Add 1 code line within your Javascript-file to add the plugin's control into your Leaflet map.

L.control.polylineMeasure(options).addTo(map);

Package manager install

It's possible to install and update the Plugin using package managers like npm . This feature has been added by other users. I'm not familiar nor responsible to keep these package manager installs up-to-date. If you notice such installs being outdated, feel free to provide a Pull request or contact one of the persons who introduced package manager installs, thanks.

Default options

options = { position : 'topleft' , unit : 'kilometres' , useSubunits : true , clearMeasurementsOnStop : true , showBearings : false , bearingTextIn : 'In' , bearingTextOut : 'Out' , tooltipTextFinish : 'Click to <b>finish line</b><br>' , tooltipTextDelete : 'Press SHIFT-key and click to <b>delete point</b>' , tooltipTextMove : 'Click and drag to <b>move point</b><br>' , tooltipTextResume : '<br>Press CTRL-key and click to <b>resume line</b>' , tooltipTextAdd : 'Press CTRL-key and click to <b>add point</b>' , measureControlTitleOn : 'Turn on PolylineMeasure' , measureControlTitleOff : 'Turn off PolylineMeasure' , measureControlLabel : '↦' , measureControlClasses : [], showClearControl : false , clearControlTitle : 'Clear Measurements' , clearControlLabel : '×' , clearControlClasses : [], showUnitControl : false , unitControlUnits : [ "kilometres" , "landmiles" , "nauticalmiles" ], unitControlTitle : { text : 'Change Units' , kilometres : 'kilometres' , landmiles : 'land miles' , nauticalmiles : 'nautical miles' }, unitControlLabel : { metres : 'm' , kilometres : 'km' , feet : 'ft' , landmiles : 'mi' , nauticalmiles : 'nm' }, unitControlClasses : [], tempLine : { color : '#00f' , weight : 2 }, fixedLine : { color : '#006' , weight : 2 }, startCircle : { color : '#000' , weight : 1 , fillColor : '#0f0' , fillOpacity : 1 , radius : 3 }, intermedCircle : { color : '#000' , weight : 1 , fillColor : '#ff0' , fillOpacity : 1 , radius : 3 }, currentCircle : { color : '#000' , weight : 1 , fillColor : '#f0f' , fillOpacity : 1 , radius : 3 }, endCircle : { color : '#000' , weight : 1 , fillColor : '#f00' , fillOpacity : 1 , radius : 3 }, };

Events

Several Events are fired during the use of the Plugin in order to offer interactivity outside the Plugin. Subscribe to events with:

map.on( 'polylinemeasure:toogle' , e => { }); map.on( 'polylinemeasure:start' , currentLine => {...}); map.on( 'polylinemeasure:resume' , currentLine => {...}); map.on( 'polylinemeasure:finish' , currentLine => {...}); map.on( 'polylinemeasure:change' , currentLine => {...}); map.on( 'polylinemeasure:clear' , e => {...}); map.on( 'polylinemeasure:add' , e => { }); map.on( 'polylinemeasure:insert' , e => { }); map.on( 'polylinemeasure:move' , e => { }); map.on( 'polylinemeasure:remove' , e => { });

Please take a look at Demo 1, where those events get listed in the JS console of your browser

Seeding Data

You can programatically draw measured polylines using the .seed method. It takes an array of arrays of L.LatLng , which enables drawing multiple, discontinuous polylines:

let polylineMeasure = L.control.polylineMeasure(options); polylineMeasure.addTo (map); const line1coords = [ { lat : 22.156883186860703 , lng : -158.95019531250003 }, { lat : 22.01436065310322 , lng : -157.33520507812503 }, { lat : 21.391704731036587 , lng : -156.17065429687503 }, { lat : 20.64306554672647 , lng : -155.56640625000003 } ]; const line2coords = [ { lat : 19.880391767822505 , lng : -159.67529296875003 }, { lat : 17.90556881196468 , lng : -156.39038085937503 } ]; polylineMeasure.seed([line1coords, line2coords])