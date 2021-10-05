Add 2 code lines within your HTML-file to load the .css and .js files of the plugin:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://ppete2.github.io/Leaflet.PolylineMeasure/Leaflet.PolylineMeasure.css" />
<script src="https://ppete2.github.io/Leaflet.PolylineMeasure/Leaflet.PolylineMeasure.js"></script>
Add 1 code line within your Javascript-file to add the plugin's control into your Leaflet map.
L.control.polylineMeasure(options).addTo(map);
It's possible to install and update the Plugin using package managers like
npm. This feature has been added by other users. I'm not familiar nor responsible to keep these package manager installs up-to-date. If you notice such installs being outdated, feel free to provide a Pull request or contact one of the persons who introduced package manager installs, thanks.
options = {
position: 'topleft', // Position to show the control. Values: 'topright', 'topleft', 'bottomright', 'bottomleft'
unit: 'kilometres', // Default unit the distances are displayed in. Values: 'kilometres', 'landmiles', 'nauticalmiles'
useSubunits: true, // Use subunits (metres/feet) in tooltips if distances are less than 1 kilometre/landmile
clearMeasurementsOnStop: true, // Clear all measurements when Measure Control is switched off
showBearings: false, // Whether bearings are displayed within the tooltips
bearingTextIn: 'In', // language dependend label for inbound bearings
bearingTextOut: 'Out', // language dependend label for outbound bearings
tooltipTextFinish: 'Click to <b>finish line</b><br>',
tooltipTextDelete: 'Press SHIFT-key and click to <b>delete point</b>',
tooltipTextMove: 'Click and drag to <b>move point</b><br>',
tooltipTextResume: '<br>Press CTRL-key and click to <b>resume line</b>',
tooltipTextAdd: 'Press CTRL-key and click to <b>add point</b>',
// language dependend labels for point's tooltips
measureControlTitleOn: 'Turn on PolylineMeasure', // Title for the Measure Control going to be switched on
measureControlTitleOff: 'Turn off PolylineMeasure', // Title for the Measure Control going to be switched off
measureControlLabel: '↦', // Label of the Measure Control (Unicode symbols are possible)
measureControlClasses: [], // Classes to apply to the Measure Control
showClearControl: false, // Show a control to clear all the measurements
clearControlTitle: 'Clear Measurements', // Title text to show on the Clear Control
clearControlLabel: '×', // Label of the Clear Control (Unicode symbols are possible)
clearControlClasses: [], // Classes to apply to Clear Control
showUnitControl: false, // Show a control to change the units of measurements
unitControlUnits: ["kilometres", "landmiles", "nauticalmiles"],
// measurement units being cycled through by using the Unit Control
unitControlTitle: { // Title texts to show on the Unit Control
text: 'Change Units',
kilometres: 'kilometres',
landmiles: 'land miles',
nauticalmiles: 'nautical miles'
},
unitControlLabel: { // Unit symbols to show in the Unit Control and measurement labels
metres: 'm',
kilometres: 'km',
feet: 'ft',
landmiles: 'mi',
nauticalmiles: 'nm'
},
unitControlClasses: [], // Classes to apply to the Unit Control
tempLine: { // Styling settings for the temporary dashed line
color: '#00f', // Dashed line color
weight: 2 // Dashed line weight
},
fixedLine: { // Styling for the solid line
color: '#006', // Solid line color
weight: 2 // Solid line weight
},
startCircle: { // Style settings for circle marker indicating the starting point of the polyline
color: '#000', // Color of the border of the circle
weight: 1, // Weight of the circle
fillColor: '#0f0', // Fill color of the circle
fillOpacity: 1, // Fill opacity of the circle
radius: 3 // Radius of the circle
},
intermedCircle: { // Style settings for all circle markers between startCircle and endCircle
color: '#000', // Color of the border of the circle
weight: 1, // Weight of the circle
fillColor: '#ff0', // Fill color of the circle
fillOpacity: 1, // Fill opacity of the circle
radius: 3 // Radius of the circle
},
currentCircle: { // Style settings for circle marker indicating the latest point of the polyline during drawing a line
color: '#000', // Color of the border of the circle
weight: 1, // Weight of the circle
fillColor: '#f0f', // Fill color of the circle
fillOpacity: 1, // Fill opacity of the circle
radius: 3 // Radius of the circle
},
endCircle: { // Style settings for circle marker indicating the last point of the polyline
color: '#000', // Color of the border of the circle
weight: 1, // Weight of the circle
fillColor: '#f00', // Fill color of the circle
fillOpacity: 1, // Fill opacity of the circle
radius: 3 // Radius of the circle
},
};
Several Events are fired during the use of the Plugin in order to offer interactivity outside the Plugin. Subscribe to events with:
map.on('polylinemeasure:toogle', e => { /* e.sttus */ });
map.on('polylinemeasure:start', currentLine => {...});
map.on('polylinemeasure:resume', currentLine => {...});
map.on('polylinemeasure:finish', currentLine => {...});
map.on('polylinemeasure:change', currentLine => {...});
map.on('polylinemeasure:clear', e => {...});
map.on('polylinemeasure:add', e => { /* e.latlng */ });
map.on('polylinemeasure:insert', e => { /* e.latlng */ });
map.on('polylinemeasure:move', e => { /* e.latlng ; e.sourceTarget._latlng */ });
map.on('polylinemeasure:remove', e => { /* e.latlng ; e.sourceTarget._latlng */ });
You can programatically draw measured polylines using the
.seed method. It takes an array of arrays of
L.LatLng, which enables drawing multiple, discontinuous polylines:
let polylineMeasure = L.control.polylineMeasure(options);
polylineMeasure.addTo (map);
const line1coords = [
{ lat: 22.156883186860703, lng: -158.95019531250003 },
{ lat: 22.01436065310322, lng: -157.33520507812503 },
{ lat: 21.391704731036587, lng: -156.17065429687503 },
{ lat: 20.64306554672647, lng: -155.56640625000003 }
];
const line2coords = [
{ lat: 19.880391767822505, lng: -159.67529296875003 },
{ lat: 17.90556881196468, lng: -156.39038085937503 }
];
polylineMeasure.seed([line1coords, line2coords])