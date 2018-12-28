openbase logo
lps

leaflet.polyline.snakeanim

by Iván Sánchez Ortega
0.2.0 (see all)

Animates Leaflet polylines so they creep into full length

Readme

Leaflet.Polyline.SnakeAnim

A plugin for LeafletJS to make polylines animate into existence.

Screencapture GIF

Animation is time- and distance- based: the more time elapsed into the animation, the longer the visible length of the polyline.

Also works on layer groups:

Screencapture GIF

Current version works only with Leaflet 1.1 or higher.

API

New method in both L.Polyline and L.LayerGroup: snakeIn(). Call it to trigger the animation.

New option in L.Polyline: snakingSpeed. This is the speed of the animation, in pixels per second. Pixels refer to the length of the polyline at the current zoom level. The default value is 200.

New option in L.LayerGroup: snakingPause. This is the number of milliseconds to wait between layers in the group when doing a snaking animation.

var line = L.polyline(latlngs, {snakingSpeed: 200});
line.addTo(map).snakeIn();

var route = L.layerGroup([
    L.marker(airport1),
    L.polyline([airport1, airport2]),
    L.marker(airport2)
], { snakingPause: 200 });
route.addTo(map).snakeIn();

When a polyline or layer group is performing the snaking animation, it will fire snakestart, snake and snakeend events.

Legalese

"THE BEER-WARE LICENSE": ivan@sanchezortega.es wrote this file. As long as you retain this notice you can do whatever you want with this stuff. If we meet some day, and you think this stuff is worth it, you can buy me a beer in return.

