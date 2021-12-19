Leaflet Plugin For Creating And Editing Geometry Layers

Draw, Edit, Drag, Cut, Rotate, Split⭐, Scale⭐, Measure⭐, Snap and Pin⭐ Layers

Supports Markers, CircleMarkers, Polylines, Polygons, Circles, Rectangles, ImageOverlays, LayerGroups, GeoJSON, MultiLineStrings and MultiPolygons

## [👉 Live Demo 👈](https://geoman.io/leaflet-geoman) ![Demo](https://file-gmeileqfmg.now.sh/) ### Using Leaflet-Geoman in production? [Please consider sponsoring its development](https://github.com/sponsors/codeofsumit) #### Leaflet-Geoman Pro ⭐ Features marked with ⭐ in this documentation are available in Leaflet-Geoman Pro. [Purchase Pro](https://geoman.io/leaflet-geoman#pro) or [get in touch](mailto:sumit@geoman.io) ## Documentation - [Installation](#installation) - [Getting Started](#getting-started) - [Draw Mode](#draw-mode) - [Edit Mode](#edit-mode) - [Drag Mode](#drag-mode) - [Removal Mode](#removal-mode) - [Cut Mode](#cut-mode) - [Rotation Mode](#rotation-mode) - [Split Mode ⭐](#split-mode-) - [Scale Mode ⭐](#scale-mode-) - [Options](#options) - [Snapping](#snapping) - [Pinning ⭐](#pinning-) - [Measurement ⭐](#measurement-) - [LayerGroup](#layergroup) - [Customization](#customize) - [Toolbar](#toolbar) - [Utils](#utils) - [Lazy loading](#lazy-loading) - [Need a feature? | Existing Feature Requests](https://github.com/geoman-io/Leaflet-Geoman/issues?q=is%3Aissue+is%3Aclosed+label%3A%22feature+request%22+sort%3Areactions-%2B1-desc) ### Installation #### Migrate from Leaflet.PM ``` npm uninstall leaflet.pm npm i @geoman-io/leaflet-geoman-free ``` That's it. #### Install via npm ``` npm i @geoman-io/leaflet-geoman-free ``` #### Install Manually Download [`leaflet-geoman.css`](https://unpkg.com/@geoman-io/leaflet-geoman-free@latest/dist/leaflet-geoman.css) and [`leaflet-geoman.min.js`](https://unpkg.com/@geoman-io/leaflet-geoman-free@latest/dist/leaflet-geoman.min.js) and include them in your project. #### Include via CDN CSS ```html ``` JS ```html ``` #### Include as ES6 Module ```js import '@geoman-io/leaflet-geoman-free'; import '@geoman-io/leaflet-geoman-free/dist/leaflet-geoman.css'; ``` ### Getting Started #### Init Leaflet-Geoman Just include `leaflet-geoman.min.js` right after Leaflet. It initializes itself. If you want certain layers to be ignored by Leaflet-Geoman, pass `pmIgnore: true` to their options when creating them. Example: ```js L.marker([51.50915, -0.096112], { pmIgnore: true }).addTo(map); ``` Enable Leaflet-Geoman on an ignored layer: ```js layer.setStyle({pmIgnore: false}); // layer.options.pmIgnore = false; // If the layer is a LayerGroup / FeatureGroup / GeoJSON this line is needed too L.PM.reInitLayer(layer); ``` If `Opt-In` (look below) is `true`, a layers `pmIgnore` property has to be set to `false` to get initiated.

If you want to use Leaflet-Geoman as opt-in, call the following function right after importing:

L.PM.setOptIn( true );

And to disable it:

L.PM.setOptIn( false );

If you have enabled opt-in before you init the map, you need to specify pmIgnore: false in the map options:

const map = L.map( 'map' , { pmIgnore : false });

All layers will be ignored by Leaflet-Geoman, unless you specify pmIgnore: false on a layer:

L.marker([ 51.50915 , -0.096112 ], { pmIgnore : false }).addTo(map);

Newly drawn layers will be ignored as well.

To prevent this you can add the following event handler:

map.on( 'pm:create' , (e) => { e.layer.setStyle({ pmIgnore : false }); L.PM.reInitLayer(e.layer); });

Leaflet-Geoman Toolbar

Draw Mode

You can add a toolbar to the map to use Leaflet-Geoman features via a user interface. ```js // add Leaflet-Geoman controls with some options to the map map.pm.addControls({ position: 'topleft', drawCircle: false, }); ``` The following methods are available on `map.pm`: | Method | Returns | Description | | :---------------------------- | :-------- | :---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- | | addControls(`options`) | - | Adds the Toolbar to the map. The `options` are optional. | | removeControls() | - | Removes the Toolbar from the map. | | toggleControls() | - | Toggle the visiblity of the Toolbar. | | controlsVisible() | `Boolean` | Returns `true` if the Toolbar is visible on the map. | See the available options in the table below. | Option | Default | Description | | :----------------- | :---------- | :----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- | | position | `'topleft'` | Toolbar position, possible values are `'topleft'`, `'topright'`, `'bottomleft'`, `'bottomright'` | | positions | `Object` | The position of each block (`draw`, `edit`, `custom`, `options`⭐) can be customized. If not set, the value from `position` is taken. Default: `{draw: '', edit: '', options: '', custom: ''}` [Block Position](#toolbar-block-position) | | drawMarker | `true` | Adds button to draw Markers. | | drawCircleMarker | `true` | Adds button to draw CircleMarkers. | | drawPolyline | `true` | Adds button to draw Line. | | drawRectangle | `true` | Adds button to draw Rectangle. | | drawPolygon | `true` | Adds button to draw Polygon. | | drawCircle | `true` | Adds button to draw Circle. | | editMode | `true` | Adds button to toggle Edit Mode for all layers. | | dragMode | `true` | Adds button to toggle Drag Mode for all layers. | | cutPolygon | `true` | Adds button to cut a hole in a Polygon or Line. | | removalMode | `true` | Adds a button to remove layers. | | rotateMode | `true` | Adds a button to rotate layers. | | oneBlock | `false` | All buttons will be displayed as one block [Customize Controls](#customize-controls). | | drawControls | `true` | Shows all draw buttons / buttons in the `draw` block. | | editControls | `true` | Shows all edit buttons / buttons in the `edit` block. | | customControls | `true` | Shows all buttons in the `custom` block. | | optionsControls | `true` | Shows all options buttons / buttons in the `option` block ⭐. | | pinningOption | `true` | Adds a button to toggle the Pinning Option ⭐. | | snappingOption | `true` | Adds a button to toggle the Snapping Option ⭐. | | splitMode | `true` | Adds a button to toggle the Split Mode for all layers ⭐. | | scaleMode | `true` | Adds a button to toggle the Scale Mode for all layers ⭐. | To pass options to the buttons you have two ways: ```js // make polygon not snappable during draw map.pm.enableDraw('Polygon',{ snappable: false }); map.pm.disableDraw(); ``` ```js // make all layers not snappable during draw map.pm.setGlobalOptions({ snappable: false }); ``` The options will persist, even when the mode is enabled/disabled via the toolbar. All available options for drawing and editing are specified in the sections below.

Use Draw Mode on a map like this:

map.pm.enableDraw( 'Polygon' , { snappable : true , snapDistance : 20 , }); map.pm.disableDraw();

Currently available shapes are Marker , CircleMarker , Circle , Line , Rectangle , Polygon and Cut .

The following methods are available on map.pm :

Method Returns Description enableDraw( shape , options ) - Enable Draw Mode with the passed shape. The options are optional. disableDraw() - Disable Draw Mode. Draw.getShapes() Array Array of available shapes. Draw.getActiveShape() String Returns the active shape. globalDrawModeEnabled() Boolean Returns true if global Draw Mode is enabled. false when disabled. setPathOptions( options , optionsModifier ) - Customize the style of the drawn layer. Only for L.Path layers. Shapes can be excluded with a ignoreShapes array or merged with the current style with merge: true in optionsModifier Details. setGlobalOptions( options ) - Set globalOptions and apply them. applyGlobalOptions() - Apply the current globalOptions to all existing layers. getGlobalOptions() Object Returns the globalOptions . getGeomanLayers( Boolean ) Array Returns all Leaflet-Geoman layers on the map as array. Pass true to get a L.FeatureGroup. getGeomanDrawLayers( Boolean ) Array Returns all drawn Leaflet-Geoman layers on the map as array. Pass true to get a L.FeatureGroup.

See the available options in the table below.

Option Default Description snappable true Enable snapping to other layers vertices for precision drawing. Can be disabled by holding the ALT key. snapDistance 20 The distance to another vertex when a snap should happen. snapMiddle false Allow snapping in the middle of two vertices (middleMarker). snapSegment true Allow snapping between two vertices. requireSnapToFinish false Require the last point of a shape to be snapped. tooltips true Show helpful tooltips for your user. allowSelfIntersection true Allow self intersections. templineStyle { color: 'red' }, Leaflet path options for the lines between drawn vertices/markers. hintlineStyle { color: 'red', dashArray: [5, 5] } Leaflet path options for the helper line between last drawn vertex and the cursor. pathOptions null Leaflet path options for the drawn layer (Only for L.Path layers). markerStyle { draggable: true } Leaflet marker options (only for drawing markers). cursorMarker true Show a marker at the cursor. finishOn null Leaflet layer event to finish the drawn shape, like 'dblclick' . Here's a list. snap is also an option for Line, Polygon and Rectangle. hideMiddleMarkers false Hide the middle Markers in Edit Mode from Polyline and Polygon. minRadiusCircle null Set the min radius of a Circle . maxRadiusCircle null Set the max radius of a Circle . minRadiusCircleMarker null Set the min radius of a CircleMarker when editable is active. maxRadiusCircleMarker null Set the max radius of a CircleMarker when editable is active. editable false Makes a CircleMarker editable like a Circle . markerEditable true Markers and CircleMarkers are editable during the draw-session (you can drag them around immediately after drawing them). continueDrawing false / true Draw Mode stays enabled after finishing a layer to immediately draw the next layer. Defaults to true for Markers and CircleMarkers and false for all other layers. rectangleAngle 0 Rectangle can drawn with a rotation angle 0-360 degrees layersToCut [] Cut-Mode: Only the passed layers can be cut. Cutted layers are removed from the Array until no layers are left anymore and cutting is working on all layers again.

This options can only set over map.pm.setGlobalOptions({}) :

Option Default Description layerGroup map Add the created layers to a layergroup instead to the map.

You can listen to map events to hook into the drawing procedure like this:

map.on( 'pm:drawstart' , (e) => { console .log(e); });

Here's a list of map events you can listen to:

Event Params Description Output pm:globaldrawmodetoggled e Fired when Drawing Mode is toggled. enabled , shape , map pm:drawstart e Called when Draw Mode is enabled. Payload includes the shape type and working layer. shape , workingLayer pm:drawend e Called when Draw Mode is disabled. Payload includes the shape type. shape pm:create e Called when a shape is drawn/finished. Payload includes shape type and the drawn layer. shape , layer

There are also several events for layers during draw. Register an event like this:

map.on( 'pm:drawstart' , ({ workingLayer }) => { workingLayer.on( 'pm:vertexadded' , (e) => { console .log(e); }); });

Here's a list of layer events you can listen to:

Event Params Description Output pm:vertexadded e Called when a new vertex is added. Payload includes the new vertex, it's marker, index, working layer and shape type. shape , workingLayer , marker , latlng pm:snapdrag e Fired during a marker move/drag. Payload includes info about involved layers and snapping calculation. shape , distance , layer = workingLayer , marker , layerInteractedWith , segment , snapLatLng pm:snap e Fired when a vertex is snapped. Payload is the same as in snapdrag . shape , distance , layer = workingLayer , marker , layerInteractedWith , segment , snapLatLng pm:unsnap e Fired when a vertex is unsnapped. Payload is the same as in snapdrag . shape , distance , layer = workingLayer , marker , layerInteractedWith , segment , snapLatLng pm:centerplaced e Called when the center of a circle is placed/moved. shape , workingLayer , latlng

For making the snapping to other layers selective, you can add the "snapIgnore" option to your layers to disable the snapping to them during drawing.

L.geoJSON(data, { snapIgnore : true , });

Edit Mode

You can enable Edit Mode for all layers on a map like this:

map.pm.enableGlobalEditMode(options);

The following methods are available on map.pm :

Method Returns Description enableGlobalEditMode( options ) - Enables global Edit Mode. disableGlobalEditMode() - Disables global Edit Mode. toggleGlobalEditMode( options ) - Toggles global Edit Mode. globalEditModeEnabled() Boolean Returns true if global Edit Mode is enabled. false when disabled.

Enable Edit Mode only for one layer:

layer.pm.enable({ allowSelfIntersection : false , });

The following methods are available for layers under layer.pm :

Method Returns Description enable( options ) - Enables Edit Mode. The passed options are preserved, even when the mode is enabled via the Toolbar. options is optional. disable() - Disables Edit Mode. toggleEdit( options ) - Toggles Edit Mode. Passed options are preserved. options is optional. enabled() Boolean Returns true if Edit Mode is enabled. false when disabled. hasSelfIntersection() Boolean Returns true if Line or Polygon has a self intersection. remove() - Removes the layer with the same checks as GlobalRemovalMode. getShape() String Returns the shape of the layer. setOptions( options ) - Set the options on the layer. getOptions() Object Returns the options of the layer.

See the available options in the table below.

Option Default Description snappable true Enable snapping to other layers vertices for precision drawing. Can be disabled by holding the ALT key. snapDistance 20 The distance to another vertex when a snap should happen. allowSelfIntersection true Allow/Disallow self-intersections on Polygons and Polylines. allowSelfIntersectionEdit false Allow/Disallow to change vertices they are connected to a intersecting line. Only working if allowSelfIntersection is true and the layer is already self-intersecting while enabling Edit Mode. preventMarkerRemoval false Disable the removal of markers/vertexes via right click. removeLayerBelowMinVertexCount true If true , vertex removal that cause a layer to fall below their minimum required vertices will remove the entire layer. If false , these vertices can't be removed. Minimum vertices are 2 for Lines and 3 for Polygons. syncLayersOnDrag false Defines which layers should dragged with this layer together. true syncs all layers in the same LayerGroup(s) or you pass an Array of layers to sync. allowEditing true Edit-Mode for the layer can disabled ( pm.enable() ). allowRemoval true Removing can be disabled for the layer. allowCutting true Layer can be prevented from cutting. allowRotation true Layer can be prevented from rotation. draggable true Dragging can be disabled for the layer. addVertexOn click Leaflet layer event to add a vertex to a Line or Polygon, like 'dblclick' . Here's a list. addVertexValidation undefined A function for validation if a vertex (of a Line / Polygon) is allowed to add. It passes a object with [layer, marker, event} . For example to check if the layer has a certain property or if the Ctrl key is pressed. removeVertexOn contextmenu Leaflet layer event to remove a vertex from a Line or Polygon, like 'dblclick' . Here's a list. removeVertexValidation undefined A function for validation if a vertex (of a Line / Polygon) is allowed to remove. It passes a object with [layer, marker, event} . For example to check if the layer has a certain property or if the Ctrl key is pressed. moveVertexValidation undefined A function for validation if a vertex / helper-marker is allowed to move / drag. It passes a object with [layer, marker, event} . For example to check if the layer has a certain property or if the Ctrl key is pressed. limitMarkersToCount -1 Shows only n markers closest to the cursor. Use -1 for no limit. limitMarkersToZoom -1 Shows markers when under the given zoom level. ⭐ limitMarkersToViewport false Shows only markers in the viewport. ⭐ limitMarkersToClick false Shows markers only after the layer was clicked. ⭐ pinning false Pin shared vertices/markers together during edit Details. ⭐ centerScaling true Scale origin is the center, else it is the opposite corner. If false Alt-Key can be used. Scale Mode. ⭐ uniformScaling true Width and height are scaled with the same ratio. If false Shift-Key can be used. Scale Mode. ⭐

You can listen to events related to editing on events like this:

layer.on( 'pm:edit' , (e) => { console .log(e); });

The following events are available on a layer instance:

Event Params Description Output pm:edit e Fired when a layer is edited. layer , shape pm:update e Fired when Edit Mode is disabled and a layer is edited and its coordinates have changed. layer , shape pm:enable e Fired when Edit Mode on a layer is enabled. layer , shape pm:disable e Fired when Edit Mode on a layer is disabled. layer , shape pm:vertexadded e Fired when a vertex is added. layer , indexPath , latlng , marker , shape pm:vertexremoved e Fired when a vertex is removed. layer , indexPath , marker , shape pm:vertexclick e Fired when a vertex is clicked. layer , indexPath , markerEvent , shape pm:markerdragstart e Fired when dragging of a marker which corresponds to a vertex starts. layer , indexPath , markerEvent , shape pm:markerdrag e Fired when dragging a vertex-marker. layer , indexPath , markerEvent , shape pm:markerdragend e Fired when dragging of a vertex-marker ends. layer , indexPath , markerEvent , shape , intersectionReset pm:layerreset e Fired when coords of a layer are reset. E.g. by self-intersection. layer , indexPath , markerEvent , shape pm:snapdrag e Fired during a marker move/drag. Payload includes info about involved layers and snapping calculation. shape , distance , layer = workingLayer , marker , layerInteractedWith , segment , snapLatLng pm:snap e Fired when a vertex-marker is snapped to another vertex. Also fired on the marker itself. shape , distance , layer = workingLayer , marker , layerInteractedWith , segment , snapLatLng pm:unsnap e Fired when a vertex-marker is unsnapped from a vertex. Also fired on the marker itself. shape , distance , layer = workingLayer , marker , layerInteractedWith , segment , snapLatLng pm:intersect e When allowSelfIntersection: false , this event is fired as soon as a self-intersection is detected. layer , intersection , shape pm:centerplaced e Fired when the center of a circle is moved. layer , latlng , shape

The following events are available on a map instance:

Event Params Description Output pm:globaleditmodetoggled e Fired when Edit Mode is toggled. enabled , map

You can also listen to specific Edit Mode events on the map instance like this:

map.on( 'pm:globaleditmodetoggled' , (e) => { console .log(e); });

Drag Mode

You can enable Drag Mode for all layers on a map like this:

map.pm.enableGlobalDragMode();

Or you enable dragging for a specific layer:

layer.pm.enableLayerDrag();

The following methods are available on layer.pm :

Method Returns Description enableLayerDrag() - Enables dragging for the layer. disableLayerDrag() - Disables dragging for the layer. layerDragEnabled() Boolean Returns if Drag Mode is enabled for the layer. dragging() Boolean Returns if the layer is currently dragging.

The following methods are available on map.pm :

Method Returns Description enableGlobalDragMode() - Enables global Drag Mode. disableGlobalDragMode() - Disables global Drag Mode. toggleGlobalDragMode() - Toggles global Drag Mode. globalDragModeEnabled() Boolean Returns true if global Drag Mode is enabled. false when disabled.

The following events are available on a layer instance:

Event Params Description Output pm:dragstart e Fired when a layer starts being dragged. layer , shape pm:drag e Fired when a layer is dragged. layer , containerPoint , latlng , layerPoint , originalEvent , shape pm:dragend e Fired when a layer stops being dragged. layer , shape

The following events are available on a map instance:

Event Params Description Output pm:globaldragmodetoggled e Fired when Drag Mode is toggled. enabled , map

You can also listen to specific Drag Mode events on the map instance like this:

map.on( 'pm:globaldragmodetoggled' , (e) => { console .log(e); });

Removal Mode

You can enable Removal Mode for all layers on a map like this:

map.pm.enableGlobalRemovalMode();

The following methods are available on map.pm :

Method Returns Description enableGlobalRemovalMode() - Enables global removal mode. disableGlobalRemovalMode() - Disables global removal mode. toggleGlobalRemovalMode() - Toggles global removal mode. globalRemovalModeEnabled() Boolean Returns true if global removal mode is enabled. false when disabled.

The following events are available on a layer instance:

Event Params Description Output pm:remove e Fired when a layer is removed via Removal Mode layer , shape

The following events are available on a map instance:

Event Params Description Output pm:globalremovalmodetoggled e Fired when Removal Mode is toggled enabled , map pm:remove e Fired when a layer is removed via Removal Mode layer , shape layerremove e Standard Leaflet event. Fired when any layer is removed. layer

You can also listen to specific removal mode events on the map instance like this:

map.on( 'pm:globalremovalmodetoggled' , (e) => { console .log(e); });

Cut Mode

Enables drawing for the shape "Cut" to draw a polygon that gets subtracted from all underlying polygons. This way you can create holes, cut polygons or polylines in half or remove parts of it.

Important: the cutted layer will be replaced, not updated. Listen to the pm:cut event to update your layer references in your code. The pm:cut event will provide you with the original layer and returns the resulting layer(s) that is/are added to the map as a Polygon / MultiPolygon or Polyline / MultiPolyline.

map.pm.enableGlobalCutMode({ allowSelfIntersection : false , });

Available options are the same as in Draw Mode. If the option layersToCut: [layer1, layer2] is passed, only this certain layers will be cutted.

The following methods are available on map.pm :

Method Returns Description enableGlobalCutMode( options ) - Enable Cut Mode. disableGlobalCutMode() - Disable Cut Mode. toggleGlobalCutMode( options ) - Toggle Cut Mode. globalCutModeEnabled() Boolean Returns true if global cut mode is enabled. false when disabled.

The following events are available on a layer instance:

Event Params Description Output pm:cut e Fired when the layer being cut. shape , layer , originalLayer pm:edit e Fired when a layer is edited / cut. layer , shape

The following events are available on a map instance:

Event Params Description Output pm:globalcutmodetoggled e Fired when Cut Mode is toggled. enabled , map pm:cut e Fired when any layer is being cut. shape , layer , originalLayer

Rotation Mode

The rotation is clockwise. It starts in the North with 0° and goes over East (90°) and South (180°) to West (270°). The rotation center is the center ( layer.getCenter() ) of a Polygon with the LatLngs of the layer.

You can enable Rotate Mode for all layers on a map like this:

map.pm.enableGlobalRotateMode();

The following methods are available on map.pm :

Method Returns Description enableGlobalRotateMode() - Enables global Rotate Mode. disableGlobalRotateMode() - Disables global Rotate Mode. toggleGlobalRotateMode() - Toggles global Rotate Mode. globalRotateModeEnabled() Boolean Returns true if global Rotate Mode is enabled. false when disabled.

The following methods are available for layers under layer.pm :

Method Returns Description enableRotate() - Enables Rotate Mode on the layer. disableRotate() - Disables Rotate Mode on the layer. rotateEnabled() Boolean Returns if Rotate Mode is enabled for the layer. rotateLayer( degrees ) - Rotates the layer by x degrees. rotateLayerToAngle( degrees ) - Rotates the layer to x degrees. getAngle() Degrees Returns the angle of the layer in degrees.

The following events are available on a layer instance:

Event Params Description Output pm:rotateenable e Fired when rotation is enabled for a layer. layer , helpLayer pm:rotatedisable e Fired when rotation is disabled for a layer. layer pm:rotatestart e Fired when rotation starts on a layer. layer , helpLayer , startAngle , originLatLngs pm:rotate e Fired when a layer is rotated. layer , helpLayer , startAngle , angle , angleDiff , oldLatLngs , newLatLngs pm:rotateend e Fired when rotation ends on a layer. layer , helpLayer , startAngle , angle , originLatLngs , newLatLngs

The following events are available on a map instance:

Event Params Description Output pm:globalrotatemodetoggled e Fired when Rotate Mode is toggled. enabled , map pm:rotateenable e Fired when rotation is enabled for a layer. layer , helpLayer pm:rotatedisable e Fired when rotation is disabled for a layer. layer pm:rotatestart e Fired when rotation starts on a layer. layer , helpLayer , startAngle , originLatLngs pm:rotate e Fired when a layer is rotated. layer , helpLayer , startAngle , angle , angleDiff , oldLatLngs , newLatLngs pm:rotateend e Fired when rotation ends on a layer. layer , helpLayer , startAngle , angle , originLatLngs , newLatLngs

Split Mode ⭐

Enable drawing for the shape "Split" to draw a line that splits all underlying Polygons and Polylines.

Important: the splitted layer will be replaced, not updated. Listen to the pm:split event to update your layer references in your code. The pm:split event will provide you with the original layer and returns the resulting layer(s) that is/are added to the map as a Polygon / MultiPolygon or Polyline / MultiPolyline.

map.pm.enableGlobalSplitMode({ allowSelfIntersection : false , });

Available options are the same as in Draw Mode and in table below:

Option Default Description splitOnlyMarkedLayers false If it is set to false layers can be excluded with the option splitMark: false . Set it to true to enable splitting only for the layers with the option splitMark: true .

The following methods are available on map.pm :

Method Returns Description enableGlobalSplitMode( options ) - Enable Split Mode. disableGlobalSplitMode() - Disable Split Mode. toggleGlobalSplitMode( options ) - Toggle Split Mode. globalSplitModeEnabled() Boolean Returns true if global Split Mode is enabled. false when disabled.

The following events are available on a layer instance:

Event Params Description Output pm:split e Fired when the layer being split. Returns a LayerGroup containing all resulting layers in layers . shape , splitLayer , layers , originalLayer

The following events are available on a map instance:

Event Params Description Output pm:globalsplitmodetoggled e Fired when Split Mode is toggled. enabled , map pm:split e Fired when any layer is being split. shape , splitLayer , layers , originalLayer

Scale Mode ⭐

You can enable Scale Mode for all layers on a map like this:

map.pm.enableGlobalScaleMode();

With the option centerScaling the scale origin cen be the center of the layer or the opposite corner of the dragged marker. If false Alt-Key can be used. The option uniformScaling the scales the width and the height with the same ratio. If false Shift-Key can be used.

The following methods are available on map.pm :

Method Returns Description enableGlobalScaleMode() - Enables global Scale Mode. disableGlobalScaleMode() - Disables global Scale Mode. toggleGlobalScaleMode() - Toggles global Scale Mode. globalScaleModeEnabled() Boolean Returns true if global Scale Mode is enabled. false when disabled.

The following methods are available for layers under layer.pm :

Method Returns Description enableScale() - Enables Scale Mode on the layer. disableScale() - Disables Scale Mode on the layer. scaleEnabled() Boolean Returns if Scale Mode is enabled for the layer. scaleLayer( percent ) - Scale the layer by x percent. Also an Object with {w: width, h: height} can be passed. Scale up > 0 , scale down < 0 .

The following events are available on a layer instance:

Event Params Description Output pm:scaleenable e Fired when scale is enabled for a layer. layer , helpLayer pm:scaledisable e Fired when scale is disabled for a layer. layer pm:scalestart e Fired when scale starts on a layer. layer , helpLayer , originLatLngs , originLatLngs pm:scale e Fired when a layer is scaled. layer , helpLayer , oldLatLngs , newLatLngs pm:scaleend e Fired when scale ends on a layer. layer , helpLayer , originLatLngs , newLatLngs

The following events are available on a map instance:

Event Params Description Output pm:globalscalemodetoggled e Fired when Scale Mode is toggled. enabled , map pm:scaleenable e Fired when scale is enabled for a layer. layer , helpLayer pm:scaledisable e Fired when scale is disabled for a layer. layer pm:scalestart e Fired when scale starts on a layer. layer , helpLayer , originLatLngs , originLatLngs pm:scale e Fired when a layer is scaled. layer , helpLayer , oldLatLngs , newLatLngs pm:scaleend e Fired when scale ends on a layer. layer , helpLayer , originLatLngs , newLatLngs

Options

You have many options available when drawing and editing your layers (described above).

You can set the options per layer as described above, or you can set them globally for all layers. This is especially useful when you use the toolbar and can't change the options programmatically.

Examples:

layer.pm.enable({ pinning : true , snappable : false });

map.pm.setGlobalOptions({ pinning : true , snappable : false });

The following options are additionally to the Draw and Edit Mode options.

Option Default Description snappingOrder Array Prioritize the order of snapping. Default: ['Marker','CircleMarker','Circle','Line','Polygon','Rectangle'] . layerGroup map add the created layers to a layergroup instead to the map. panes Object Defines in which panes the layers and helper vertices are created. Default: { vertexPane: 'markerPane', layerPane: 'overlayPane', markerPane: 'markerPane' } .

Some details about a few more powerful options:

Snapping

Snap the dragged marker/vertex to other layers for precision drawing.

Snapping can be disabled for layers with the layer option snapIgnore: true . With snapIgnore: false it will be always snappable, also if pmIgnore is set. Can also be disabled by holding the ALT key.

Pinning ⭐

When dragging a vertex/marker, you can pin all other Markers/Vertices that have the same latlng to the dragged marker. Exclusive for Leaflet-Geoman Pro ⭐

Measurement ⭐

Calculates the measurement of a layer while drawing and editing. Exclusive for Leaflet-Geoman Pro ⭐

map.pm.setGlobalOptions({ measurements : { measurement : true , displayFormat : 'metric' , ... } })

See the available options in the table below.

Option Default Description measurement true Enable measurement calculation. showTooltip true Shows the tooltip during draw and edit. showTooltipOnHover true Shows the tooltip when hovering a finished layer. displayFormat metric Displayed format in the tooltip metric or imperial . totalLength true Shows the total length in the tooltip Line . segmentLength true Shows the segment length in the tooltip Line , Polygon . area true Shows the area in the tooltip Polygon , Rectangle , Circle , CircleMarker . radius true Shows the radius in the tooltip Circle , CircleMarker . perimeter true Shows the perimeter in the tooltip Polygon , Rectangle , Circle , CircleMarker . height true Shows the height in the tooltip Rectangle . width true Shows the width in the tooltip Rectangle . coordinates true Shows the coordinates in the tooltip Marker , CircleMarker and the current dragged marker while drawing / editing.

LayerGroup

Leaflet-Geoman can only work correct with L.FeatureGroup and L.GeoJSON (the extended versions of L.LayerGroup) we need the events layeradd and layerremove .

The following methods are available for LayerGroups on layergroup.pm :

Method Returns Description enable( options ) - Enable all layers in the LayerGroup. disable() - Disable all layers in the LayerGroup. enabled() Boolean Returns if minimum one layer is enabled. toggleEdit( options ) - Toggle enable / disable on all layers. getLayers( deep=false , filterGeoman=true , filterGroupsOut=true ) Array Returns the layers of the LayerGroup. deep=true return also the children of LayerGroup children. filterGeoman=true filter out layers that don't have Leaflet-Geoman or temporary stuff. filterGroupsOut=true does not return the LayerGroup layers self. setOptions( options ) - Apply Leaflet-Geoman options to all children. getOptions() Object Returns the options of the LayerGroup. dragging() - Returns if currently a layer in the LayerGroup is dragging.

Workaround to work with L.LayerGroup (Click to expand) We are adding the same code to L.LayerGroup as in L.FeatureGroup L.LayerGroup.prototype.addLayerOrg = L.LayerGroup.prototype.addLayer; L.LayerGroup.prototype.addLayer = function ( layer ) { layer.addEventParent( this ); this .addLayerOrg(layer); return this .fire( 'layeradd' , { layer : layer }); }; L.LayerGroup.prototype.removeLayerOrg = L.LayerGroup.prototype.removeLayer; L.LayerGroup.prototype.removeLayer = function ( layer ) { layer.removeEventParent( this ); this .removeLayerOrg(layer); return this .fire( 'layerremove' , { layer : layer }); };

Customize

Customize Language

Change the language of user-facing copy in Leaflet-Geoman

map.pm.setLang( 'de' );

Currently available languages are cz , da , de , el , en , es , fa , fr , hu , id , it , nl , no , pl , pt_br , ro , ru , sv , tr , ua , zh and zh_tw .

To add translations to the plugin, you can add a translation file via Pull Request.

You can also provide your own custom translations.

const customTranslation = { tooltips : { placeMarker : 'Custom Marker Translation' , }, }; map.pm.setLang( 'customName' , customTranslation, 'en' );

The 3rd parameter is the fallback language in case you only want to override a few Strings.

See the english translation file for all available strings.

The following events are available on a map instance:

Event Params Description Output pm:langchange e Fired when language is changed. activeLang , oldLang , fallback , translations

Customize Style

To customize the style of the drawn layer with leaflet options, you can either pass the options to enableDraw or set the options generally:

map.pm.setPathOptions({ color : 'orange' , fillColor : 'green' , fillOpacity : 0.4 , });

If you want to exclude shapes from receiving these path options, use the second parameter like this:

map.pm.setPathOptions( { color : 'orange' }, { ignoreShapes : [ 'Circle' , 'Rectangle' ], } );

You can also merge the new style with the current one, if you pass the parameter merge: true :

map.pm.setPathOptions( { color : 'orange' }, { merge : true , } );

Toolbar

The following methods are available on map.pm.Toolbar :

Method Returns Description changeControlOrder( order ) - Pass an array of button names to reorder the buttons in the Toolbar. getControlOrder() Array Current order of the buttons in the Toolbar. setBlockPosition( block , position ) - The position of a block ( draw , edit , custom , options ⭐) in the Toolbar can be changed. If not set, the value from position of the Toolbar is taken. Details getBlockPositions() Object Returns a Object with the positions for all blocks. setButtonDisabled( name , Boolean ) - Enable / disable a button. createCustomControl( options ) - To add a custom Control to the Toolbar. Details copyDrawControl( instance , options ) Object Creates a copy of a draw Control. Returns the drawInstance and the control . changeActionsOfControl( name , actions ) - Change the actions of an existing button.

Customize Controls

There are 4 control blocks in the Toolbar: draw , edit , custom and options ⭐

You can disable / enable entire blocks. To display the Toolbar as one block instead of 4, use oneBlock: true .

map.pm.addControls({ drawControls : true , editControls : false , optionsControls : true , customControls : true , oneBlock : false , });

Reorder the buttons with:

map.pm.Toolbar.changeControlOrder([ 'drawCircle' , 'drawRectangle' , 'removalMode' , 'editMode' , ]);

Receive the current order with:

map.pm.Toolbar.getControlOrder();

Toolbar Block Position

You can set different positions per block draw , edit , options ⭐, custom :

Possible values are 'topleft' , 'topright' , 'bottomleft' , 'bottomright' .

map.pm.addControls({ positions : { draw : 'topright' , edit : 'topleft' , }, });

map.pm.Toolbar.setBlockPosition( 'draw' , 'topright' );

map.pm.Toolbar.getBlockPositions();

Adding New/Custom Controls

map.pm.Toolbar.createCustomControl(options);

Option Default Description name Required Name of the control. block '' block of the control. draw , edit , custom , options ⭐ title '' Text showing when you hover the control. className '' CSS class with the Icon. onClick - Function fired when clicking the control. afterClick - Function fired after clicking the control. actions [ ] Action that appears as tooltip. Look under Actions for more information. toggle true Control can be toggled. disabled false Control is disabled.

Inherit from an Existing Control

This effectively copies an existing control that you can customize.

map.pm.Toolbar.copyDrawControl( 'Rectangle' , { name : 'RectangleCopy' , block : 'custom' , title : 'Display text on hover button' , actions : actions, });

Actions

You can add your own actions to existing or custom buttons.

Here, we configure 3 separate actions in an array.

const actions = [ 'cancel' , { text : 'Custom text, no click' }, { text : 'click me' , onClick : () => { alert( '🙋‍♂️' ); }, }, ];

Default actions available are: cancel , removeLastVertex , finish , finishMode .

Change actions of an existing button:

map.pm.Toolbar.changeActionsOfControl( 'Rectangle' , actions);

Pass actions to your custom buttons through the actions property mentioned under Inherit from an Existing Control

The following events are available on a map instance:

Event Params Description Output pm:buttonclick e Fired when a Toolbar button is clicked. btnName , button pm:actionclick e Fired when a Toolbar action is clicked. text , action , btnName , button

Utils

The following methods are available on L.PM.Utils :

Method Returns Description calcMiddleLatLng( map , latlng1 , latlng2 ) LatLng Returns the middle LatLng between two LatLngs. getTranslation( path ) String Returns the translation of the passed path . path = json-string f.ex. tooltips.placeMarker . findLayers( map ) Array Returns all layers that are available for Leaflet-Geoman. circleToPolygon( circle , sides = 60 , withBearing = true ) Polygon Converts a circle into a polygon with default 60 sides. For CRS.Simple maps withBearing needs to be false. pxRadiusToMeterRadius( radiusInPx , map , center ) Number Converts a px-radius (CircleMarker) to meter-radius (Circle). The center LatLng is needed because the earth has different projections on different places.

Lazy Loading

If you want to keep your initial webpage loading size low you might want to deferre Geoman javascript to load only when actually needed on the webpage. In that case if the L.Map object is already initialized when the Geoman javascript is loaded, Geoman won't attach to the existing map object and the pm property on the map object will be undefined. In order for Geoman to attach it self to your map object you need to run the following command after Geoman javascript file was loaded.

L.PM.reInitLayer(map);

Using ES6 Module, a simple example would look something like this:

import * as L from 'leaflet' let map = L.Map() ... if (!map.pm) { await import ( '@geoman-io/leaflet-geoman-free' ) L.PM.reInitLayer(map) }

Keyboard

We implemented a built-in keyboard listener to make one central place where keyboard events can be accessed (without adding self a listener).

The following methods are available on map.pm.Keyboard :

Method Returns Description getLastKeyEvent( type = 'current' ) Object Returns the last event. Also keydown and keyup can be passed, to get the specific one. getPressedKey() String Returns the current pressed key. KeyboardEvent.key isShiftKeyPressed() Boolean Returns true if the Shift key is currently pressed. isAltKeyPressed() Boolean Returns true if the Alt key is currently pressed. isCtrlKeyPressed() Boolean Returns true if the Ctrl key is currently pressed. isMetaKeyPressed() Boolean Returns true if the Meta key is currently pressed.

The following events are available on a map instance:

Event Params Description Output pm:keyevent e Fired when keydown or keyup on the document is fired. eventType = keydown / keyup , focusOn = document / map event , eventType , focusOn

Feature Requests

I'm adopting the Issue Management of lodash which means, feature requests get the "Feature Request" Label and then get closed.

You can upvote existing feature requests (or create new ones). Upvotes make me see how much a feature is requested and prioritize their implementation.

Please see the existing Feature Requests here and upvote if you want them to be implemented.

Developing

Clone the repository and then install all npm packages:

npm install

Compile and run dev watch version:

npm run start

Compile and run build version:

npm run prepare

Run cypress test:

npm run test

Open cypress window:

npm run cypress

Open eslint check:

npm run lint

Take a look into CONTRIBUTING

Credit

A big thanks goes to @Falke-Design, he invests a lot of time and takes good care of Leaflet-Geoman.

Thanks to @ryan-morris for the implementation of Typescript and support with Typescript questions.

As I never built a leaflet plugin before, I looked heavily into the code of leaflet.draw to find out how to do stuff. So don't be surprised to see some familiar code.

I also took a hard look at the great L.GeometryUtil for some of my helper functions.

The Rotate Mode are only working because of the great calculation code of L.Path.Transform