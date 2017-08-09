Add dragging capability to Leaflet path (Polygon, Polyline, Rectangle, Circle, CircleMarker…).
This library requires Leaflet version 1.0 or above
Include
Path.Drag.js in your javascript files (after including Leaflet itself).
It's available via NPM:
npm install leaflet.path.drag
A
dragging handler will be attached to the paths instance of your map.
To enable dragging, just do:
layer.dragging.enable()
To disable:
layer.dragging.disable()
If you want a path to be draggable as soon as it's added to map, add
draggable: true to its options:
const layer = L.polygon([…], {draggable: true})