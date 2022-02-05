A leaflet plugin which allows users to apply animation.
NPM
npm install --save leaflet.motion
YARN
yarn add leaflet.motion
Include script:
<script src="dist/leaflet.motion.min.js"></script>
Main options:
L.motion.polyline([], options, motionOptions, markerOptions).addTo(map); // as L.polyline
L.motion.polygon([], options, motionOptions, markerOptions).addTo(map); // as L.polygon
L.motion.group([], options).addTo(map); // as L.featureGroup - to run all animation at same time
L.motion.seq([], options).addTo(map); // as L.featureGroup - to setup seq for animations.
You can pass a number of options to the plugin to control various settings.
Default control options
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|pane
|Pane
|'polymotionPane'
|Default pane
Motion options
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|auto
|Boolean
|false
|Indicates auto start animation when motion object added to the map
|easing
|L.Motion.Ease
|L.Motion.Ease.linear
|Animation strategy
|speed
|Number
|0
|Motion speed in KM/H
|duration
|Number
|0
|Motion duration in ms, 0 means no animation, instant rendering on motionStart()
Marker options
All MarkerOptions that you can add to any marker + one more:
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|removeOnEnd
|Boolean
|false
|Removes marker from map on motion end
|showMarker
|Boolean
|false
|Add marker to the map on first line point when motion just added(start can be delayed) to the map
Here's an example of passing through some options:
L.motion.polyline([[50,0], [60,10]], {
color: "transparent"
}, {
auto: true,
duration: 3000,
easing: L.Motion.Ease.easeInOutQuart
}, {
removeOnEnd: true,
showMarker: true,
icon: L.divIcon({html: "<i class='fa fa-car fa-2x' aria-hidden='true'></i>", iconSize: L.point(27.5, 24)})
}).addTo(map);
To rotate the marker you need to properly setup motion-base angle on 90* north, so that it can be rotated to the movement direction.
L.motion.polyline([{"lat":50,"lng":0},{"lat":51.15611417450841,"lng":-2.1906730905175213}], {
color:"khaki"
}, null, {
removeOnEnd: true,
icon: L.divIcon({html: "<i class='fa fa-plane fa-2x' aria-hidden='true' motion-base='-48'></i>", iconSize: L.point(19, 24)})
}).motionDuration(7000)
Public methods in all motion objects:
motionStart() // to start motion.
motionStop() // to stop motion.
motionPause() // to pause motion.
motionResume() // to resume paused motion.
motionToggle() // to pause motion, if it's running. To start motion if it's not. Or just resume.
getMarkers() // to get multi-dimensional array of markers from all motion sub components.
Additional methods in polyline and polygon
// - expected duration for motion in milliseconds, can be used after motion is created to start animation
// and can be used during animation to change object animation duration.
motionDuration(duration)
// - expected motion speed in KM/H, can be used after motion is created to start animation
// and can be used during animation to change object speed.
motionSpeed(speed)
addLatLng(latLng) // - allows to add additional point in the end for the motion animation.
// Returns marker (if markerOptions is passed on creation) to attach needed behavior.
// Marker will be added to the map only during animation
getMarker()
addLayer(layer, autostart) // to append layer to the end of sequence and autostart it if needed
Now we can add new layers to Seq object.
var planePolyline = L.motion.polyline(planeRoute).motionDuration(2000);
// Build the Sequence Group:
var seqGroup = L.motion.seq([
trackPolyline, shipPolyline
]).addTo(map);
seqGroup.addLayer(planePolyline, true);
|Event
|Value
|Description
|L.Motion.Event.Started
|{ layer }
|Fires on motion stated on root element only
|L.Motion.Event.Paused
|{ layer }
|Fires on motion paused on root element only
|L.Motion.Event.Resumed
|{ layer }
|Fires on motion resumed on root element only
|L.Motion.Event.Ended
|{ layer }
|Fires on motion ended on root element only
|L.Motion.Event.Section
|{ layer }
|Fires on each motion section change in L.Motion.Seq starting with first one
Please include next leaflet modules to make it work properly, or just whole Leaflet.js :)
L.Polygon
L.Polyline
L.FeatureGroup
L.Util