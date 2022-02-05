openbase logo
lm

leaflet.motion

by Igor Vladyka
0.3.2 (see all)

A simple tool to animate polylines and polygons in different way

Readme

Animation Plugin for Leaflet.js

npm version

General information

A leaflet plugin which allows users to apply animation.

Downloads

NPM

npm install --save leaflet.motion

YARN

yarn add leaflet.motion

Usage

Include script:

<script src="dist/leaflet.motion.min.js"></script>

Main options:

L.motion.polyline([], options, motionOptions, markerOptions).addTo(map); //  as L.polyline
L.motion.polygon([], options, motionOptions, markerOptions).addTo(map); //  as L.polygon
L.motion.group([], options).addTo(map); //  as L.featureGroup - to run all animation at same time
L.motion.seq([], options).addTo(map); //  as L.featureGroup - to setup seq for animations.

Options:

You can pass a number of options to the plugin to control various settings.

Default control options

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
panePane'polymotionPane'Default pane

Motion options

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
autoBooleanfalseIndicates auto start animation when motion object added to the map
easingL.Motion.EaseL.Motion.Ease.linearAnimation strategy
speedNumber0Motion speed in KM/H
durationNumber0Motion duration in ms, 0 means no animation, instant rendering on motionStart()

Marker options

All MarkerOptions that you can add to any marker + one more:

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
removeOnEndBooleanfalseRemoves marker from map on motion end
showMarkerBooleanfalseAdd marker to the map on first line point when motion just added(start can be delayed) to the map

Here's an example of passing through some options:

L.motion.polyline([[50,0], [60,10]], {
    color: "transparent"
}, {
    auto: true,
    duration: 3000,
    easing: L.Motion.Ease.easeInOutQuart
}, {
    removeOnEnd: true,
    showMarker: true,
    icon: L.divIcon({html: "<i class='fa fa-car fa-2x' aria-hidden='true'></i>", iconSize: L.point(27.5, 24)})
}).addTo(map);

To rotate the marker you need to properly setup motion-base angle on 90* north, so that it can be rotated to the movement direction.

L.motion.polyline([{"lat":50,"lng":0},{"lat":51.15611417450841,"lng":-2.1906730905175213}], {
    color:"khaki"
}, null, {
    removeOnEnd: true,
    icon: L.divIcon({html: "<i class='fa fa-plane fa-2x' aria-hidden='true' motion-base='-48'></i>", iconSize: L.point(19, 24)})
}).motionDuration(7000)

Public methods

L.motion.*

Public methods in all motion objects:

motionStart() // to start motion.
motionStop() // to stop motion.
motionPause() // to pause motion.
motionResume() // to resume paused motion.
motionToggle() // to pause motion, if it's running. To start motion if it's not. Or just resume.
getMarkers() // to get multi-dimensional array of markers from all motion sub components.

L.motion.polyline and L.motion.polygon

Additional methods in polyline and polygon

// - expected duration for motion in milliseconds, can be used after motion is created to start animation
// and can be used during animation to change object animation duration.
motionDuration(duration)

// - expected motion speed in KM/H, can be used after motion is created to start animation
// and can be used during animation to change object speed.
motionSpeed(speed)

addLatLng(latLng) // - allows to add additional point in the end for the motion animation.

 // Returns marker (if markerOptions is passed on creation) to attach needed behavior.
 // Marker will be added to the map only during animation
getMarker()

L.motion.seq

addLayer(layer, autostart) // to append layer to the end of sequence and autostart it if needed

Now we can add new layers to Seq object.

  • If it's not started yet, new layers will be added and prepared to start.
  • If it's running right now new layer will be added and wait it turn.
  • If it's completed, and you want to run new layer right now, additional parameter should be passed.
var planePolyline = L.motion.polyline(planeRoute).motionDuration(2000);

// Build the Sequence Group:
var seqGroup = L.motion.seq([
    trackPolyline, shipPolyline
]).addTo(map);

seqGroup.addLayer(planePolyline, true);

Motion Events

EventValueDescription
L.Motion.Event.Started{ layer }Fires on motion stated on root element only
L.Motion.Event.Paused{ layer }Fires on motion paused on root element only
L.Motion.Event.Resumed{ layer }Fires on motion resumed on root element only
L.Motion.Event.Ended{ layer }Fires on motion ended on root element only
L.Motion.Event.Section{ layer }Fires on each motion section change in L.Motion.Seq starting with first one

Dependencies:

Please include next leaflet modules to make it work properly, or just whole Leaflet.js :)

L.Polygon
L.Polyline
L.FeatureGroup
L.Util

