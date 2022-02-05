Animation Plugin for Leaflet.js

General information

A leaflet plugin which allows users to apply animation.

Downloads

NPM

npm install --save leaflet .motion

YARN

yarn add leaflet .motion

Usage

Include script:

< script src = "dist/leaflet.motion.min.js" > </ script >

Main options:

L.motion.polyline([], options, motionOptions, markerOptions).addTo(map); L.motion.polygon([], options, motionOptions, markerOptions).addTo(map); L.motion.group([], options).addTo(map); L.motion.seq([], options).addTo(map);

You can pass a number of options to the plugin to control various settings.

Default control options

Option Type Default Description pane Pane 'polymotionPane' Default pane

Motion options

Option Type Default Description auto Boolean false Indicates auto start animation when motion object added to the map easing L.Motion.Ease L.Motion.Ease.linear Animation strategy speed Number 0 Motion speed in KM/H duration Number 0 Motion duration in ms, 0 means no animation, instant rendering on motionStart()

Marker options

All MarkerOptions that you can add to any marker + one more:

Option Type Default Description removeOnEnd Boolean false Removes marker from map on motion end showMarker Boolean false Add marker to the map on first line point when motion just added(start can be delayed) to the map

Here's an example of passing through some options:

L.motion.polyline([[ 50 , 0 ], [ 60 , 10 ]], { color : "transparent" }, { auto : true , duration : 3000 , easing : L.Motion.Ease.easeInOutQuart }, { removeOnEnd : true , showMarker : true , icon : L.divIcon({ html : "<i class='fa fa-car fa-2x' aria-hidden='true'></i>" , iconSize : L.point( 27.5 , 24 )}) }).addTo(map);

To rotate the marker you need to properly setup motion-base angle on 90* north, so that it can be rotated to the movement direction.

L.motion.polyline([{ "lat" : 50 , "lng" : 0 },{ "lat" : 51.15611417450841 , "lng" : -2.1906730905175213 }], { color : "khaki" }, null , { removeOnEnd : true , icon : L.divIcon({ html : "<i class='fa fa-plane fa-2x' aria-hidden='true' motion-base='-48'></i>" , iconSize : L.point( 19 , 24 )}) }).motionDuration( 7000 )

Public methods

Public methods in all motion objects:

motionStart() motionStop() motionPause() motionResume() motionToggle() getMarkers()

L.motion.polyline and L.motion.polygon

Additional methods in polyline and polygon

motionDuration(duration) motionSpeed(speed) addLatLng(latLng) getMarker()

addLayer(layer, autostart)

Now we can add new layers to Seq object.

If it's not started yet, new layers will be added and prepared to start.

If it's running right now new layer will be added and wait it turn.

If it's completed, and you want to run new layer right now, additional parameter should be passed.

var planePolyline = L.motion.polyline(planeRoute).motionDuration( 2000 ); var seqGroup = L.motion.seq([ trackPolyline, shipPolyline ]).addTo(map); seqGroup.addLayer(planePolyline, true );

Motion Events

Event Value Description L.Motion.Event.Started { layer } Fires on motion stated on root element only L.Motion.Event.Paused { layer } Fires on motion paused on root element only L.Motion.Event.Resumed { layer } Fires on motion resumed on root element only L.Motion.Event.Ended { layer } Fires on motion ended on root element only L.Motion.Event.Section { layer } Fires on each motion section change in L.Motion.Seq starting with first one

Please include next leaflet modules to make it work properly, or just whole Leaflet.js :)