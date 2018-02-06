Sub-plugin for Leaflet.markercluster plugin (MCG in short); adds the ability to freeze clusters at a specified zoom.
Leaflet.markercluster plugin provides beautiful animated Marker Clustering functionality.
Leaflet is the leading open-source JavaScript library for mobile-friendly interactive maps.
This plugin is compatible with the following combinations:
|Leaflet
|Leaflet.markercluster
|Leaflet.MarkerCluster.Freezable
|1.0.0 → 1.3.1
|1.0.4 → 1.3.0
|1.0.0
|1.0.0 → 1.0.3
|0.1.1
|0.7.7
|0.5.0
HTML:
<!-- After Leaflet and Leaflet.markercluster scripts -->
<script src="leaflet.markercluster.freezable.js"></script>
JavaScript:
var map = L.map("map"),
mcg = L.markerClusterGroup(options);
mcg.addLayers(arrayOfMarkers);
mcg.addTo(map);
mcg.freezeAtZoom(15);
mcg.freezeAtZoom("maxKeepSpiderfy");
mcg.freezeAtZoom("max");
mcg.unfreeze(); // shortcut for mcg.freezeAtZoom(false)
mcg.disableClusteringKeepSpiderfy(); // shortcut for mcg.freezeAtZoom("maxKeepSpiderfy")
mcg.disableClustering(); // shortcut for mcg.freezeAtZoom("max")
mcg.enableClustering(); // alias for mcg.unfreeze()
When frozen / disabled, clusters will no longer split / merge on map zoom, but retain their status as if they were on the specified zoom level. They will directly spiderfy when clicked on, instead of zooming to bounds (since zooming will not make them split apart).
In particular, freezing at
maxZoom + 1 removes all clusters.
Freezing at
maxZoom removes all clusters except the bottom-most ones, so that
user can still spiderfy closely positioned markers.
CAUTION: make sure your operations makes sense before freezing to high zoom whereas the map is at a low zoom. It may have to load thousands of markers suddenly!
Note: while frozen, MCG will continue removing clusters and markers which are
far from the view port, accordingly with
removeOutsideVisibleBounds option.
leaflet.markercluster.freezable.js" file from the
v1.0.0 release.
script tag (see Quick Guide > HTML) to your page after Leaflet and Leaflet.markercluster scripts.
You can alternatively use the free unpkg CDN service, but keep in mind that it "is a free, best-effort service and cannot provide any uptime or support guarantees".
<!-- After Leaflet script -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/leaflet.markercluster.freezable@1.0.0/dist/leaflet.markercluster.freezable.js"></script>
Or with Subresource Integrity:
<script
src="https://unpkg.com/leaflet.markercluster.freezable@1.0.0/dist/leaflet.markercluster.freezable.js"
integrity="sha384-QXTyM8sAAM5XAUeRoyzNadlfH7KuYt0C6i9O/T2vFb4wGIKwL9Ak++3y3JBqfGyg"
crossorigin="anonymous"
></script>
Add this package to your project:
$ npm install leaflet.markercluster.freezable --save
If you are using a bundling tool, import in your JavaScript.
It only performs the side effect of adding new methods to
L.markerClusterGroup,
so you do not need to store it into a local variable or import a namespace.
require('leaflet.markercluster.freezable');
// Or with ES6:
import 'leaflet.markercluster.freezable';
Simply use the the regular
L.markerClusterGroup factory, as Freezable plugin
directly adds new methods to Leaflet.markercluster:
var mcg = L.markerClusterGroup(options);
mcg.addTo(map);
|Method
|Returns
|Description
|freezeAtZoom(
<Number> or
<String> or
<Boolean> frozenZoom? )
this
|Freezes clusters at specified zoom, current zoom, or unfreeze. If passed a positive number (including 0), freezes at that zoom. If passed
"max" (string), freezes at
maxZoom + 1. If passed
"maxKeepSpiderfy" (string), freezes at
maxZoom. If passed nothing,
undefined,
true (boolean) or
NaN, freezes at current zoom. If passed
false (boolean) or any other non-number, unfreezes.
|unfreeze()
this
|Shortcut for
freezeAtZoom(false).
|disableClustering()
this
|Shortcut for
freezeAtZoom("max").
|disableClusteringKeepSpiderfy()
this
|Shortcut for
freezeAtZoom("maxKeepSpiderfy").
|enableClustering()
this
|Shortcut for
unfreeze().
MCG.Freezable does not provide any extra option or event.
All regular MCG options, events and methods are available within MCG Layer Support. Refer to Leaflet.markercluster documentation.
If you request MCG to freeze at current zoom, but MCG is not on any map at that moment, it will freeze at the zoom the map is at when added to it.
Leaflet.MarkerCluster.Freezable is distributed under the MIT License (Expat type), like Leaflet.markercluster.