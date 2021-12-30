openbase logo
lmh

leaflet.marker.highlight

by BrandonX
0.0.3

Highlight performance for L.marker

Downloads/wk

100

100

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

leaflet.marker.highlight

Highlight effects for L.marker.

Demo

DEMO

Installation

npm install leaflet.marker.highlight --save

Usage

Temporarily Highlight

Highlight effects will occur in the situation that you put your mouse over the marker.

You can set it when initializing a marker. 

var marker1 = L.marker([51.5, -0.09], {highlight: 'temporary'}).addTo(map);

Or you can use a method to enable the highlight effects.

marker1.enableTemporaryHighlight();

marker1.disableTemporaryHighlight();

Permanently Highlight

Highlight effects are always on.

var marker1 = L.marker([51.5, -0.09], {highlight: 'permanent'}).addTo(map);

or

marker1.enablePermanentHighlight();

Cancel the marker highlight effects by 

marker1.disablePermanentHighlight();

License

MIT

Chinese Version

README

