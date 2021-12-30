Highlight effects for L.marker.

Demo

Installation

npm install leaflet.marker.highlight --save

Usage

Temporarily Highlight

Highlight effects will occur in the situation that you put your mouse over the marker.

You can set it when initializing a marker.

var marker1 = L.marker([ 51.5 , -0.09 ], { highlight : 'temporary' }).addTo(map);

Or you can use a method to enable the highlight effects.

marker1.enableTemporaryHighlight();

marker1.disableTemporaryHighlight();

Permanently Highlight

Highlight effects are always on.

var marker1 = L.marker([ 51.5 , -0.09 ], { highlight : 'permanent' }).addTo(map);

or

marker1.enablePermanentHighlight();

Cancel the marker highlight effects by

marker1.disablePermanentHighlight();

License

MIT

