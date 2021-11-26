openbase logo
leaflet.locatecontrol

by Dominik Moritz
0.76.0 (see all)

A leaflet control to geolocate the user.

Readme

Leaflet.Locate

npm version jsDelivr Hits

A useful control to geolocate the user with many options. Official Leaflet and MapBox plugin.

Tested with Leaflet 1.7.0 in Firefox, Chrome, and Safari (1.7.1 does not work; see FAQ below).

Please check for breaking changes in the changelog.

Demo

Check out the demo at https://domoritz.github.io/leaflet-locatecontrol/demo/ and https://www.domoritz.de/leaflet-locatecontrol/demo_mapbox/.

Basic Usage

Set up:

tl;dr

  1. Get CSS and JavaScript files
  2. Include CSS and JavaScript files
  3. Initialize plugin

Download JavaScript and CSS files

For testing purposes and development, you can use the latest version directly from my repository.

For production environments, use Bower and run bower install leaflet.locatecontrol or download the files from this repository. Bower will always download the latest version and keep the code up to date. The original JS and CSS files are in \src and the minified versions suitable for production are in \dist.

You can also get the latest version of the plugin with npm. This plugin is available in the npm repository. Just run npm install leaflet.locatecontrol.

The control is available from JsDelivr CDN. If you don't need the latest version, you can use the mapbox CDN.

Add the JavaScript and CSS files

Then include the CSS and JavaScript files. In this example, we are loading the files from the JsDelivr CDN. In the URLs below, replace [VERSION] with the latest release number or remove @[VERSION] to always use the latest version. 

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/leaflet.locatecontrol@[VERSION]/dist/L.Control.Locate.min.css" />
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/leaflet.locatecontrol@[VERSION]/dist/L.Control.Locate.min.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Add the following snippet to your map initialization:

This snippet adds the control to the map. You can pass also pass a configuration.

L.control.locate().addTo(map);

Possible options

The locate controls inherits options from Leaflet Controls.

To customize the control, pass an object with your custom options to the locate control.

L.control.locate(OPTIONS).addTo(map);

Possible options are listed in the following table. More details are in the code.

OptionTypeDescriptionDefault
positionstringPosition of the controltopleft
layerILayerThe layer that the user's location should be drawn on.a new layer
setViewboolean or stringSet the map view (zoom and pan) to the user's location as it updates. Options are false, 'once', 'always', 'untilPan', or 'untilPanOrZoom''untilPanOrZoom'
flyTobooleanSmooth pan and zoom to the location of the marker. Only works in Leaflet 1.0+.false
keepCurrentZoomLevelbooleanOnly pan when setting the view.false
initialZoomLevelfalse or integerAfter activating the plugin by clicking on the icon, zoom to the selected zoom level, even when keepCurrentZoomLevel is true. Set to false to disable this feature.false
clickBehaviorobjectWhat to do when the user clicks on the control. Has three options inView, inViewNotFollowing and outOfView. Possible values are stop and setView, or the name of a behaviour to inherit from.{inView: 'stop', outOfView: 'setView', inViewNotFollowing: 'inView'}
returnToPrevBoundsbooleanIf set, save the map bounds just before centering to the user's location. When control is disabled, set the view back to the bounds that were saved.false
cacheLocationbooleanKeep a cache of the location after the user deactivates the control. If set to false, the user has to wait until the locate API returns a new location before they see where they are again.true
showCompassbooleanShow the compass bearing on top of the location markertrue
drawCirclebooleanIf set, a circle that shows the location accuracy is drawn.true
drawMarkerbooleanIf set, the marker at the users' location is drawn.true
markerClassclassThe class to be used to create the marker.LocationMarker
compassClassclassThe class to be used to create the marker.CompassMarker
circleStylePath optionsAccuracy circle style properties.see code
markerStylePath optionsInner marker style properties. Only works if your marker class supports setStyle.see code
compassStylePath optionsTriangle compass heading marker style properties. Only works if your marker class supports setStyle.see code
followCircleStylePath optionsChanges to the accuracy circle while following. Only need to provide changes.{}
followMarkerStylePath optionsChanges to the inner marker while following. Only need to provide changes.{}
followCompassStylePath optionsChanges to the compass marker while following. Only need to provide changes.{}
iconstringThe CSS class for the icon.leaflet-control-locate-location-arrow
iconLoadingstringThe CSS class for the icon while loading.leaflet-control-locate-spinner
iconElementTagstringThe element to be created for icons.span
circlePaddingarrayPadding around the accuracy circle.[0, 0]
createButtonCallbackfunctionThis callback can be used in case you would like to override button creation behavior.see code
getLocationBoundsfunctionThis callback can be used to override the viewport tracking behavior.see code
onLocationErrorfunctionThis even is called when the user's location is outside the bounds set on the map.see code
onLocationOutsideMapBoundsfunctionUse metric units.see code
showPopupbooleanDisplay a pop-up when the user click on the inner marker.true
stringsobjectStrings used in the control. Options are title, text, metersUnit, feetUnit, popup and outsideMapBoundsMsgsee code
strings.popupstring or functionThe string shown as popup. May contain the placeholders {distance} and {unit}. If this option is specified as function, it will be executed with a single parameter {distance, unit} and expected to return a string.see code
locateOptionsLocate optionsThe default options passed to leaflets locate method.see code

For example, to customize the position and the title, you could write

var lc = L.control.locate({
    position: 'topright',
    strings: {
        title: "Show me where I am, yo!"
    }
}).addTo(map);

Screenshot

screenshot

Users

Sites that use this locate control:

Advanced Usage

Methods

You can call start() or stop() on the locate control object to set the location on page load for example.

// create control and add to map
var lc = L.control.locate().addTo(map);

// request location update and set location
lc.start();

You can keep the plugin active but stop following using lc.stopFollowing().

Events

You can leverage the native Leaflet events onlocationfound and onlocationerror to handle when geolocation is successful or produces an error. You can find out more about these events in the Leaflet documentation.

Additionally, the locate control fires locateactivate and locatedeactivate events on the map object when it is activated and deactivated, respectively.

Extending

To customize the behavior of the plugin, use L.extend to override start, stop, _drawMarker and/or _removeMarker. Please be aware that functions may change and customizations become incompatible.

L.Control.MyLocate = L.Control.Locate.extend({
   _drawMarker: function() {
     // override to customize the marker
   }
});

var lc = new L.Control.MyLocate();

FAQ

How do I set the maximum zoom level?

Set the maxZoom in locateOptions (keepCurrentZoomLevel must not be set to true).

map.addControl(L.control.locate({
       locateOptions: {
               maxZoom: 10
}}));

How do I enable high accuracy?

To enable high accuracy (GPS) mode, set the enableHighAccuracy in locateOptions.

map.addControl(L.control.locate({
       locateOptions: {
               enableHighAccuracy: true
}}));

Safari does not work with Leaflet 1.7.1

This is a bug in Leaflet. Disable tap to fix it for now. See this issue for details.

var map = new L.Map('map', {
    tap: false,
    ...
});

Developers

Run the demo locally with yarn start or npm run start and then open localhost:9000/demo/index.html.

To generate the minified JS and CSS files, use grunt and run grunt. However, don't include new minified files or a new version as part of a pull request. If you need SASS, install it with brew install sass/sass/sass.

Making a release (only core developer)

A new version is released with npm run bump:minor. Then push the new code with git push && git push --tags and publish to npm with npm publish.

Terms

  • active: After we called map.locate() and before map.stopLocate(). Any time, the map can fire the locationfound or locationerror events.
  • following: Following refers to whether the map zooms and pans automatically when a new location is found.

Thanks

To all contributors and issue reporters.

License

MIT

SVG icons from Font Awesome v5.15.4: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0

