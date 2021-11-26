A useful control to geolocate the user with many options. Official Leaflet and MapBox plugin.
Tested with Leaflet 1.7.0 in Firefox, Chrome, and Safari (1.7.1 does not work; see FAQ below).
Please check for breaking changes in the changelog.
Check out the demo at https://domoritz.github.io/leaflet-locatecontrol/demo/ and https://www.domoritz.de/leaflet-locatecontrol/demo_mapbox/.
For testing purposes and development, you can use the latest version directly from my repository.
For production environments, use Bower and run
bower install leaflet.locatecontrol or download the files from this repository. Bower will always download the latest version and keep the code up to date. The original JS and CSS files are in
\src and the minified versions suitable for production are in
\dist.
You can also get the latest version of the plugin with npm. This plugin is available in the npm repository. Just run
npm install leaflet.locatecontrol.
The control is available from JsDelivr CDN. If you don't need the latest version, you can use the mapbox CDN.
Then include the CSS and JavaScript files. In this example, we are loading the files from the JsDelivr CDN. In the URLs below, replace
[VERSION] with the latest release number or remove
@[VERSION] to always use the latest version.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/leaflet.locatecontrol@[VERSION]/dist/L.Control.Locate.min.css" />
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/leaflet.locatecontrol@[VERSION]/dist/L.Control.Locate.min.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
This snippet adds the control to the map. You can pass also pass a configuration.
L.control.locate().addTo(map);
The locate controls inherits options from Leaflet Controls.
To customize the control, pass an object with your custom options to the locate control.
L.control.locate(OPTIONS).addTo(map);
Possible options are listed in the following table. More details are in the code.
|Option
|Type
|Description
|Default
position
string
|Position of the control
topleft
layer
ILayer
|The layer that the user's location should be drawn on.
|a new layer
setView
boolean or
string
|Set the map view (zoom and pan) to the user's location as it updates. Options are
false,
'once',
'always',
'untilPan', or
'untilPanOrZoom'
'untilPanOrZoom'
flyTo
boolean
|Smooth pan and zoom to the location of the marker. Only works in Leaflet 1.0+.
false
keepCurrentZoomLevel
boolean
|Only pan when setting the view.
false
initialZoomLevel
false or
integer
|After activating the plugin by clicking on the icon, zoom to the selected zoom level, even when keepCurrentZoomLevel is true. Set to
false to disable this feature.
false
clickBehavior
object
|What to do when the user clicks on the control. Has three options
inView,
inViewNotFollowing and
outOfView. Possible values are
stop and
setView, or the name of a behaviour to inherit from.
{inView: 'stop', outOfView: 'setView', inViewNotFollowing: 'inView'}
returnToPrevBounds
boolean
|If set, save the map bounds just before centering to the user's location. When control is disabled, set the view back to the bounds that were saved.
false
cacheLocation
boolean
|Keep a cache of the location after the user deactivates the control. If set to false, the user has to wait until the locate API returns a new location before they see where they are again.
true
showCompass
boolean
|Show the compass bearing on top of the location marker
true
drawCircle
boolean
|If set, a circle that shows the location accuracy is drawn.
true
drawMarker
boolean
|If set, the marker at the users' location is drawn.
true
markerClass
class
|The class to be used to create the marker.
LocationMarker
compassClass
class
|The class to be used to create the marker.
CompassMarker
circleStyle
Path options
|Accuracy circle style properties.
|see code
markerStyle
Path options
|Inner marker style properties. Only works if your marker class supports
setStyle.
|see code
compassStyle
Path options
|Triangle compass heading marker style properties. Only works if your marker class supports
setStyle.
|see code
followCircleStyle
Path options
|Changes to the accuracy circle while following. Only need to provide changes.
{}
followMarkerStyle
Path options
|Changes to the inner marker while following. Only need to provide changes.
{}
followCompassStyle
Path options
|Changes to the compass marker while following. Only need to provide changes.
{}
icon
string
|The CSS class for the icon.
leaflet-control-locate-location-arrow
iconLoading
string
|The CSS class for the icon while loading.
leaflet-control-locate-spinner
iconElementTag
string
|The element to be created for icons.
span
circlePadding
array
|Padding around the accuracy circle.
[0, 0]
createButtonCallback
function
|This callback can be used in case you would like to override button creation behavior.
|see code
getLocationBounds
function
|This callback can be used to override the viewport tracking behavior.
|see code
onLocationError
function
|This even is called when the user's location is outside the bounds set on the map.
|see code
onLocationOutsideMapBounds
function
|Use metric units.
|see code
showPopup
boolean
|Display a pop-up when the user click on the inner marker.
true
strings
object
|Strings used in the control. Options are
title,
text,
metersUnit,
feetUnit,
popup and
outsideMapBoundsMsg
|see code
strings.popup
string or
function
|The string shown as popup. May contain the placeholders
{distance} and
{unit}. If this option is specified as function, it will be executed with a single parameter
{distance, unit} and expected to return a string.
|see code
locateOptions
Locate options
|The default options passed to leaflets locate method.
|see code
For example, to customize the position and the title, you could write
var lc = L.control.locate({
position: 'topright',
strings: {
title: "Show me where I am, yo!"
}
}).addTo(map);
Sites that use this locate control:
You can call
start() or
stop() on the locate control object to set the location on page load for example.
// create control and add to map
var lc = L.control.locate().addTo(map);
// request location update and set location
lc.start();
You can keep the plugin active but stop following using
lc.stopFollowing().
You can leverage the native Leaflet events
onlocationfound and
onlocationerror to handle when geolocation is successful or produces an error. You can find out more about these events in the Leaflet documentation.
Additionally, the locate control fires
locateactivate and
locatedeactivate events on the map object when it is activated and deactivated, respectively.
To customize the behavior of the plugin, use L.extend to override
start,
stop,
_drawMarker and/or
_removeMarker. Please be aware that functions may change and customizations become incompatible.
L.Control.MyLocate = L.Control.Locate.extend({
_drawMarker: function() {
// override to customize the marker
}
});
var lc = new L.Control.MyLocate();
Set the
maxZoom in
locateOptions (
keepCurrentZoomLevel must not be set to true).
map.addControl(L.control.locate({
locateOptions: {
maxZoom: 10
}}));
To enable high accuracy (GPS) mode, set the
enableHighAccuracy in
locateOptions.
map.addControl(L.control.locate({
locateOptions: {
enableHighAccuracy: true
}}));
This is a bug in Leaflet. Disable tap to fix it for now. See this issue for details.
var map = new L.Map('map', {
tap: false,
...
});
Run the demo locally with
yarn start or
npm run start and then open localhost:9000/demo/index.html.
To generate the minified JS and CSS files, use grunt and run
grunt. However, don't include new minified files or a new version as part of a pull request. If you need SASS, install it with
brew install sass/sass/sass.
A new version is released with
npm run bump:minor. Then push the new code with
git push && git push --tags and publish to npm with
npm publish.
map.locate() and before
map.stopLocate(). Any time, the map can fire the
locationfound or
locationerror events.
To all contributors and issue reporters.
MIT
SVG icons from Font Awesome v5.15.4: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0