This plugin is inspired by MrMufflon/Leaflet.Elevation. You may use this plugin to view an interactive height profile of linestring segments using d3js. The input data may consist of different types of attributes you wish to display.

Supported Browsers:

Chrome

Firefox

Opera

Installation

Prerequisite: node (version >=8) or use nvm to install specific node versions

Install Leaflet.Heightgraph and dependencies with npm.

npm install leaflet .heightgraph

Import

You can import the required libraries in the head of your index.html file

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "node_modules/leaflet/dist/leaflet.css" /> < script src = "node_modules/leaflet/dist/leaflet.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "src/L.Control.Heightgraph.css" /> < script type = "text/javascript" src = "src/L.Control.Heightgraph.js" > </ script >

When using NPM you can require all needed libraries like this.

require ( 'leaflet' ); require ( 'leaflet.heightgraph' );

After importing Leaflet correctly, ES 6 Module import is possible as well:

< script type = "module" > import 'leaflet.heightgraph' </ script >

The stylesheet can alternatively be imported in a style tag:

< style > @ import "../node_modules/leaflet.heightgraph/dist/L.Control.Heightgraph.min.css" ; </ style >

Usage

Initialize the heightgraph, add it to your Leaflet map object and add your Data to the heightgraph object.

let hg = L.control.heightgraph(); hg.addTo(map); hg.addData(geojson); L.geoJson(geojson).addTo(map);

Supported data

Input data has to be of type GeoJSON-Format. This must consist of feature collection(s) corresponding to a certain attribute which could be e.g. surface or gradient information.

Each FeatureCollection comprises a certain attribute in its properties (e.g. 'summary': 'steepness' ) and has a list of LineString features. These should have coordinates including height values and the attributeType which corresponds to the certain type of attribute within this segment (in this case it could be an index of steepness) declared in its properties .

Notice that the list of coordinates has to start with the last coordinate of the previous LineString .

const FeatureCollections = [{ "type" : "FeatureCollection" , "features" : [{ "type" : "Feature" , "geometry" : { "type" : "LineString" , "coordinates" : [ [ 8.6865264 , 49.3859188 , 114.5 ], [ 8.6864108 , 49.3868472 , 114.3 ], [ 8.6860538 , 49.3903808 , 114.8 ] ] }, "properties" : { "attributeType" : "3" } }, { "type" : "Feature" , "geometry" : { "type" : "LineString" , "coordinates" : [ [ 8.6860538 , 49.3903808 , 114.8 ], [ 8.6857921 , 49.3936309 , 114.4 ], [ 8.6860124 , 49.3936431 , 114.3 ] ] }, "properties" : { "attributeType" : "0" } }], "properties" : { "Creator" : "OpenRouteService.org" , "records" : 2 , "summary" : "Steepness" } }];

Optional settings

These additional options can be set to customize your heightgraph. Use them by passing an options object to the heightgraph during creation e.g.:

let options = { position : "topleft" } let hg = L.control.heightgraph(options);

position

You can choose between "bottomright" , "bottomleft" , "topright" and "topleft" for the position on the map.

default: position: "bottomright"

width

The width of the expanded heightgraph display in pixels.

default: width: 800

height

The height of the expanded heightgraph display in pixels.

default: height: 280

margins

The margins define the distance between the border of the heightgraph and the actual graph inside. You are able to specify margins for top , right , bottom and left in pixels.

default:

margins: { top: 10 , right: 30 , bottom: 55 , left: 50 }

expand

Boolean value that defines if the heightgraph should be expanded on creation.

default: true

expandControls

Boolean value that defines if the expand controls (i.e. toggle and close) should be visible. To be set to false when the heightgraph is embedded in another component and that controls when and how the heightgraph is expanded.

default: true

expandCallback

Function to be called if the heightgraph is expanded or reduced. The state of the heightgraph is passed as an argument. It is true when expanded and false when reduced.

default: undefined

example:

expandCallback: function ( expanded ) { console .log( "Expanded: " + expanded) }

mappings

You may add a mappings object to customize the colors and labels in the height graph. Without adding custom mappings the segments and labels within the graph will be displayed in random colors. Each key of the object must correspond to the summary key in properties within the FeatureCollection .

default: undefined

Example:

colorMappings.Steepness = { '3' : { text : '1-3%' , color : '#F29898' }, '0' : { text : '4-6%' , color : '#E07575' } };

highlightStyle

You can customize the highlight style when using the horizontal line to find parts of the route above an elevation value. Use any Leaflet Path options as value of the highlightStyle parameter.

default: highlightStyle:{color: 'red'}

Example:

highlightStyle = { weight : 10 , opacity : 0.8 , color : 'orange' }

graphStyle

Allows customizing the style of the height graph. You may specify the element presentation attributes in the form of a JavaScript object. Note that in case of conflict the mappings attributes take precedence over the graphStyle attributes.

default: graphStyle: {}

Example:

graphStyle: { opacity : 0.8 , 'fill-opacity' : 0.5 , 'stroke-width' : '2px' };

translation

You can change the labels of the heightgraph info field by passing translations for distance , elevation , segment_length , type and legend .

default:

translation : { distance : "Distance" , elevation : "Elevation" , segment_length : "Segment length" , type : "Type" , legend : "Legend" }

xTicks

Overwrite automatic tick handling for x axis and specify the tick frequency in the x axis of the graph. Corresponds approximately to 2 to the power of value ticks.

default: xTicks: 3

yTicks

Overwrite automatic tick handling for y axis and specify the tick frequency in the y axis of the graph. Corresponds approximately to 2 to the power of value ticks.

default: yTicks: 3

Methods

The following methods are available on a created L.control.heightgraph instance, represented by hg in the examples.

mapMousemoveHandler

Used together with mapMouseoutHandler. Takes a mousemove event as input hg.mapMousemoveHandler(event) to show the current position on the heightgraph when hovering over the respective geometry on the map. The marker on the map can be disabled by passing an object with properties showMapMarker:false as second argument. showMapMarker is true by default.

hg.mapMousemoveHandler(mousemoveEvent, { showMapMarker : false })

Check example.js for an implementation example.

mapMouseoutHandler

Used together with mapMousemoveHandler. Responsible for removing the created markers again. You can pass a timeout in milliseconds to delay the removal. The default timeout is 1000 .

hg.mapMouseoutHandler( 0 )

Check example.js for an implementation example.

resize

Use this to resize the heightgraph container including the graph to the specified extent by passing an object including defined width and height properties in pixel values:

hg.resize({ width : 1000 , height : 300 })

Development setup

$ git clone https://github.com/GIScience/Leaflet.Heightgraph.git $ npm install $ npm start

Configurations (WebStorm)

You can create run configurations for different tasks:

Starting development server

open Run -> Edit Configurations...

click + to add a new configuration and choose the npm template

to add a new configuration and choose the npm template give the Configuration a name e.g. Dev

choose start as command

as command press OK

Testing

Debug jasmine tests with karma in WebStorm

open Run -> Edit Configurations...

click + to add a new configuration and choose the karma template

to add a new configuration and choose the karma template give the Configuration a name e.g. Test

press OK

Coverage

Run karma with coverage