web gl renderer plugin for leaflet in typescript
Pronounced leaflet-G.L.-Ify, or leaflet-glify, or L.-G.L.-Ify, or L-glify, or elglify
inspired by http://bl.ocks.org/Sumbera/c6fed35c377a46ff74c3 & need.
<script src="dist/glify-browser.js"></script>
<script>
// namespace
L.glify
</script>
import glify from 'leaflet.glify';
const { glify } = require('leaflet.glify');
L.glify.shapes({
map,
data: geoJson,
click: (e, feature): boolean | void => {
// do something when a shape is clicked
// return false to continue traversing
},
hover: (e, feature): boolean | void => {
// do something when a shape is hovered
}
});
L.glify.points({
map,
data: pointsOrGeoJson,
click: (e, pointOrGeoJsonFeature, xy): boolean | void => {
// do something when a point is clicked
// return false to continue traversing
},
hover: (e, pointOrGeoJsonFeature, xy): boolean | void => {
// do something when a point is hovered
}
});
L.glify.lines({
map: map,
data: geojson,
size: 2,
click: (e, feature): boolean | void => {
// do something when a line is clicked
// return false to continue traversing
},
hover: (e, feature): boolean | void => {
// do something when a line is hovered
},
hoverOff: (e, feature): boolean | void => {
// do something when a line is hovered off
},
});
L.glify.shapes Options
map
{Object} required leaflet map
data
{Object} required geojson data
vertexShaderSource
{String|Function} optional glsl vertex shader source, defaults to use
L.glify.shader.vertex
fragmentShaderSource
{String|Function} optional glsl fragment shader source, defaults to use
L.glify.shader.fragment.polygon
click
{Function} optional event handler for clicking a shape
hover
{Function} optional event handler for hovering a shape
color
{Function|Object|String} optional, default is 'random'
color is a
Function its arguments are the
index:
number and the
feature:
object that is being colored, opacity can optionally be included as
{ a: number }.
The result should be of interface
IColor, example:
{r: number, g: number, b: number, a: number }.
opacity
{Number} a value from 0 to 1, default is 0.5. Only used when opacity isn't included on color.
className
{String} a class name applied to canvas, default is ''
border
{Boolean} optional, default
false. When set to
true, a border with an opacity of
settings.borderOpacity is displayed.
borderOpacity
{Number} optional, default
false. Border opacity for when
settings.boarder is
true. Default is 1.
preserveDrawingBuffer
{Boolean} optional, default
1, adjusts the border opacity separate from
opacity.
pane
{String} optional, default is
overlayPane. Can be set to a custom pane.
L.glify.points Options
map
{Object} required leaflet map
data
{Object} required geojson data
vertexShaderSource
{String|Function} optional glsl vertex shader source, defaults to use
L.glify.shader.vertex
fragmentShaderSource
{String|Function} optional glsl fragment shader source, defaults to use
L.glify.shader.fragment.point
click
{Function} optional event handler for clicking a point
hover
{Function} optional event handler for hovering a point
color
{Function|Object|String} optional, default is 'random'
color is a
Function its arguments are the
index:
number and the
point:
array that is being colored, opacity can optionally be included as
{ a: number }.
The result should be of interface
IColor, example:
{r: number, g: number, b: number, a: number }.
opacity
{Number} a value from 0 to 1, default is 0.8. Only used when opacity isn't included on color.
className
{String} a class name applied to canvas, default is ''
size
{Number|Function} pixel size of point
size is a
Function its arguments are
index:
number, and the
point:
array that is being sized
sensitivity
{Number} exaggerates the size of the clickable area to make it easier to click a point
sensitivityHover
{Number} exaggerates the size of the hoverable area to make it easier to hover a point
preserveDrawingBuffer
{Boolean} optional, default
false, perverse draw buffer on webgl context.
pane
{String} optional, default is
overlayPane. Can be set to a custom pane.
L.glify.lines Options
map
{Object} required leaflet map
data
{Object} required geojson data
vertexShaderSource
{String|Function} optional glsl vertex shader source, defaults to use
L.glify.shader.vertex
fragmentShaderSource
{String|Function} optional glsl fragment shader source, defaults to use
L.glify.shader.fragment.point
click
{Function} optional event handler for clicking a line
hover
{Function} optional event handler for hovering a line
hoverOff
{Function} optional event handler for hovering off a line
color
{Function|Object|String} optional, default is 'random'
color is a
Function its arguments are the
index:
number and the
feature:
object that is being colored, opacity can optionally be included as
{ a: number }.
The result should be of interface
IColor, example:
{r: number, g: number, b: number, a: number }.
opacity
{Number} a value from 0 to 1, default is 0.5. Only used when opacity isn't included on color.
className
{String} a class name applied to canvas, default is ''
sensitivity
{Number} exaggerates the size of the clickable area to make it easier to click a line
sensitivityHover
{Number} exaggerates the size of the hoverable area to make it easier to hover a line
preserveDrawingBuffer
{Boolean} optional, default
false, perverse draw buffer on webgl context.
weight
{Number|Function} a value in pixels of how thick lines should be drawn
weight is a
Function its arguments are gets the
index:
number, and the
feature:
object that is being drawn
pane
{String} optional, default is
overlayPane. Can be set to a custom pane.
L.glify methods/properties
longitudeFirst()
latitudeFirst()
pointsInstances
linesInstances
shapesInstances
points(options)
shapes(options)
lines(options)
There are two ways to package this application: Parcel and WebPack.
You can build the parcel version by running
yarn run build-browser
You can build the webpack version by running
yarn run build-browser-webpack
Use
yarn serve
Use
yarn test
L.glify instances can be updated using the
update(data, index) method.
data
{Object} Lines and Shapes require a single GeoJSON feature. Points require the same data structure as the original object and therefore also accept an array of coordinates.
index
{number} An integer indicating the index of the element to be updated.
An object or some elements of an object are removed using the
remove(index) method.
index
{number|Array} optional - An integer or an array of integers specifying the indices of the elements to be removed.
If
index is not defined, the entire object is removed.
