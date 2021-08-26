web gl renderer plugin for leaflet in typescript

Pronounced leaflet-G.L.-Ify, or leaflet-glify, or L.-G.L.-Ify, or L-glify, or elglify

inspired by http://bl.ocks.org/Sumbera/c6fed35c377a46ff74c3 & need.

Objective

To provide a means of rendering a massive amount of data visually in a way that does not degrade user experience

Remaining as simple as possible with current fastest libs

Providing the same sort of user experience one would get using standard html and elements

Usage

Browser

< script src = "dist/glify-browser.js" > </ script > < script > L.glify </ script >

Typescript

import glify from 'leaflet.glify' ;

Node

const { glify } = require('leaflet.glify');

Simple Polygon Usage

L.glify.shapes({ map, data: geoJson, click: (e, feature): boolean | void => { }, hover: (e, feature): boolean | void => { } });

Simple Points Usage

L.glify.points({ map, data: pointsOrGeoJson, click: (e, pointOrGeoJsonFeature, xy): boolean | void => { }, hover: (e, pointOrGeoJsonFeature, xy): boolean | void => { } });

Simple Lines Usage

L.glify.lines({ map: map, data: geojson, size: 2 , click: (e, feature): boolean | void => { }, hover: (e, feature): boolean | void => { }, hoverOff: (e, feature): boolean | void => { }, });

L.glify.shapes Options

map {Object} required leaflet map

required leaflet map data {Object} required geojson data

required geojson data vertexShaderSource {String|Function} optional glsl vertex shader source, defaults to use L.glify.shader.vertex

optional glsl vertex shader source, defaults to use fragmentShaderSource {String|Function} optional glsl fragment shader source, defaults to use L.glify.shader.fragment.polygon

optional glsl fragment shader source, defaults to use click {Function} optional event handler for clicking a shape

optional event handler for clicking a shape hover {Function} optional event handler for hovering a shape

optional event handler for hovering a shape color {Function|Object|String} optional, default is 'random' When color is a Function its arguments are the index : number and the feature : object that is being colored, opacity can optionally be included as { a: number } . The result should be of interface IColor , example: {r: number, g: number, b: number, a: number } .

optional, default is 'random' opacity {Number} a value from 0 to 1, default is 0.5. Only used when opacity isn't included on color.

a value from 0 to 1, default is 0.5. Only used when opacity isn't included on color. className {String} a class name applied to canvas, default is ''

a class name applied to canvas, default is '' border {Boolean} optional, default false . When set to true , a border with an opacity of settings.borderOpacity is displayed.

optional, default . When set to , a border with an opacity of is displayed. borderOpacity {Number} optional, default false . Border opacity for when settings.boarder is true . Default is 1.

optional, default . Border opacity for when is . Default is 1. preserveDrawingBuffer {Boolean} optional, default 1 , adjusts the border opacity separate from opacity . CAUTION: May cause performance issue with large data sets.

optional, default , adjusts the border opacity separate from . pane {String} optional, default is overlayPane . Can be set to a custom pane.

L.glify.points Options

map {Object} required leaflet map

required leaflet map data {Object} required geojson data

required geojson data vertexShaderSource {String|Function} optional glsl vertex shader source, defaults to use L.glify.shader.vertex

optional glsl vertex shader source, defaults to use fragmentShaderSource {String|Function} optional glsl fragment shader source, defaults to use L.glify.shader.fragment.point

optional glsl fragment shader source, defaults to use click {Function} optional event handler for clicking a point

optional event handler for clicking a point hover {Function} optional event handler for hovering a point

optional event handler for hovering a point color {Function|Object|String} optional, default is 'random' When color is a Function its arguments are the index : number and the point : array that is being colored, opacity can optionally be included as { a: number } . The result should be of interface IColor , example: {r: number, g: number, b: number, a: number } .

optional, default is 'random' opacity {Number} a value from 0 to 1, default is 0.8. Only used when opacity isn't included on color.

a value from 0 to 1, default is 0.8. Only used when opacity isn't included on color. className {String} a class name applied to canvas, default is ''

a class name applied to canvas, default is '' size {Number|Function} pixel size of point When size is a Function its arguments are index : number , and the point : array that is being sized

pixel size of point sensitivity {Number} exaggerates the size of the clickable area to make it easier to click a point

exaggerates the size of the clickable area to make it easier to click a point sensitivityHover {Number} exaggerates the size of the hoverable area to make it easier to hover a point

exaggerates the size of the hoverable area to make it easier to hover a point preserveDrawingBuffer {Boolean} optional, default false , perverse draw buffer on webgl context. CAUTION: May cause performance issue with large data sets.

optional, default , perverse draw buffer on webgl context. pane {String} optional, default is overlayPane . Can be set to a custom pane.

L.glify.lines Options

map {Object} required leaflet map

required leaflet map data {Object} required geojson data

required geojson data vertexShaderSource {String|Function} optional glsl vertex shader source, defaults to use L.glify.shader.vertex

optional glsl vertex shader source, defaults to use fragmentShaderSource {String|Function} optional glsl fragment shader source, defaults to use L.glify.shader.fragment.point

optional glsl fragment shader source, defaults to use click {Function} optional event handler for clicking a line

optional event handler for clicking a line hover {Function} optional event handler for hovering a line

optional event handler for hovering a line hoverOff {Function} optional event handler for hovering off a line

optional event handler for hovering off a line color {Function|Object|String} optional, default is 'random' When color is a Function its arguments are the index : number and the feature : object that is being colored, opacity can optionally be included as { a: number } . The result should be of interface IColor , example: {r: number, g: number, b: number, a: number } .

optional, default is 'random' opacity {Number} a value from 0 to 1, default is 0.5. Only used when opacity isn't included on color.

a value from 0 to 1, default is 0.5. Only used when opacity isn't included on color. className {String} a class name applied to canvas, default is ''

a class name applied to canvas, default is '' sensitivity {Number} exaggerates the size of the clickable area to make it easier to click a line

exaggerates the size of the clickable area to make it easier to click a line sensitivityHover {Number} exaggerates the size of the hoverable area to make it easier to hover a line

exaggerates the size of the hoverable area to make it easier to hover a line preserveDrawingBuffer {Boolean} optional, default false , perverse draw buffer on webgl context. CAUTION: May cause performance issue with large data sets.

optional, default , perverse draw buffer on webgl context. weight {Number|Function} a value in pixels of how thick lines should be drawn When weight is a Function its arguments are gets the index : number , and the feature : object that is being drawn CAUTION: Zoom of more than 18 will turn weight internally to 1 to prevent WebGL precision rendering issues.

a value in pixels of how thick lines should be drawn pane {String} optional, default is overlayPane . Can be set to a custom pane.

longitudeFirst()

latitudeFirst()

pointsInstances

linesInstances

shapesInstances

points(options)

shapes(options)

lines(options)

Building

There are two ways to package this application: Parcel and WebPack.

You can build the parcel version by running yarn run build-browser You can build the webpack version by running yarn run build-browser-webpack

Developing

Use yarn serve

Testing

Use yarn test

L.glify instances can be updated using the update(data, index) method.

data {Object} Lines and Shapes require a single GeoJSON feature. Points require the same data structure as the original object and therefore also accept an array of coordinates.

Lines and Shapes require a single GeoJSON feature. Points require the same data structure as the original object and therefore also accept an array of coordinates. index {number} An integer indicating the index of the element to be updated.

An object or some elements of an object are removed using the remove(index) method.

index {number|Array} optional - An integer or an array of integers specifying the indices of the elements to be removed. If index is not defined, the entire object is removed.

