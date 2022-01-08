Add-on for Leaflet to draw geodesic lines and circles. A geodesic line is the shortest path between two given positions on the earth surface. It's based on Vincenty's formulae implemented by Chris Veness for highest precision.

Add the plugin to your project

Leaflet.Geodesic is available via CDN. Add the following snippet to your html-file after you have included leaflet.js.

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/leaflet.geodesic" > </ script >

Leaflet.Geodesic is available from unpkg, jsDelivr and npmjs.

Add it in your nodejs-project with npm i leaflet.geodesic .

If possible, pin the plug-in to a specific version and use Subresource Integrity. Check the release page for the latest version, links and checksum. A checksum can by verified with npm run build , is stored in dist/leaflet.geodesic.umd.min.js.sha512 on jsDelivr and unpkg and is shown in the build-log for a tagged version.

Basic usage

L.Geodesic draws geodesic lines between all points of a given line- or multiline-string.

draws geodesic lines between all points of a given line- or multiline-string. L.GeodesicCircle draws a circle with a specific radius around a given point.

The Objects can be created as follows:

const geodesicLine = new L.Geodesic().addTo(map); const geodesicCircle = new L.GeodesicCircle().addTo(map);

Alternative method:

const geodesicLine = L.geodesic().addTo(map); const geodesicCircle = L.geodesiccircle().addTo(map);

Make sure you add the geodesic-object to the map. It won't display otherwise.

Each constructor is defined as:

Geodesic(latlngs?: L.LatLngExpression[] | L.LatLngExpression[][], options?: GeodesicOptions) GeodesicCircle(center?: L.LatLngExpression, options?: GeodesicOptions)

Both classes are extended from L.Polyline, so all methods, events and options for L.Polyline can be used with L.Geodesic and L.GeodesicCircle here as well.

Geodesic Lines

This draws a line. The geometry (points) to use can be given during creation as:

Objects (Literals)

const Berlin = { lat : 52.5 , lng : 13.35 }; const LosAngeles = { lat : 33.82 , lng : -118.38 }; const geodesic = new L.Geodesic([Berlin, LosAngeles]).addTo(map);

const Berlin = new L.LatLng( 52.5 , 13.35 ); const LosAngeles = new L.LatLng( 33.82 , -118.38 ); const geodesic = new L.Geodesic([Berlin, LosAngeles]).addTo(map);

Tuples

const Berlin = [ 52.5 , 13.35 ]; const LosAngeles = [ 33.82 , -118.38 ]; const geodesic = new L.Geodesic([Berlin, LosAngeles]).addTo(map);

Multiple consecutive points can be given as an array (linestring):

const places = [ new L.LatLng( 52.5 , 13.35 ), new L.LatLng( 33.82 , -118.38 ), new L.LatLng( -33.44 , -70.71 ), new L.LatLng( -33.94 , 18.39 ), ]; const geodesic = new L.Geodesic(places).addTo(map);

Multiple independent linestrings can be defined as a 2-dimensional array of points:

const places = [ [ new L.LatLng( 52.5 , 13.35 ), new L.LatLng( 33.82 , -118.38 ), ], [ new L.LatLng( -33.44 , -70.71 ), new L.LatLng( -33.94 , 18.39 ), ] ]; const geodesic = new L.Geodesic(places).addTo(map);

GeoJSON-data can be used to create geodesic lines with the fromGeoJson() method:

const geojson = { "type" : "LineString" , "coordinates" : [ [ 13.35 , 52.5 ], [ -122.33 , 47.56 ], [ 18.39 , -33.94 ], [ 116.39 , 39.92 ], [ 13.35 , 52.5 ] ] }; const geodesic = new L.Geodesic().addTo(map); geodesic.fromGeoJson(geojson);

Updating the geometry

Set new geometry

The Geodesic-Class provides a setLatLngs() -Method, that can be used to update the geometry of an existing L.Geodesic -object:

const geodesic = new L.Geodesic().addTo(map); const Berlin = new L.LatLng( 52.5 , 13.35 ); const LosAngeles = new L.LatLng( 33.82 , -118.38 ); geodesic.setLatLngs([Berlin, LosAngeles])

The setLatLngs() -Method accepts the same types (Literal, Tuple, LatLang-Class, Linstring, Multilinestring) as the L.Geodesic-constructor itself. Please refer to the section about geodesic circles below, on how to update a circle geometry.

Delete geometry

Delete the existing geometry by setting an empty array geodesic.setLatLngs([]) .

adding points

Points can be added to existing geodesic lines with addLatLng() :

const Berlin = new L.LatLng( 52.5 , 13.35 ); const LosAngeles = new L.LatLng( 33.82 , -118.38 ); const Beijing = new L.LatLng( 39.92 , 116.39 ); const geodesic = new L.Geodesic([Berlin, LosAngeles]).addTo(map); geodesic.addLatLng(Beijing);

The new point will always be added to the last linestring of a multiline. You can define a specific linestring to add to by reading the points property before and hand over a specific linestring as second parameter:

const Berlin = new L.LatLng( 52.5 , 13.35 ); const LosAngeles = new L.LatLng( 33.82 , -118.38 ); const Beijing = new L.LatLng( 39.92 , 116.39 ); const Capetown = new L.LatLng( -33.94 , 18.39 ); const Santiago = new L.LatLng( -33.44 , -70.71 ); const geodesic = new L.Geodesic([[Berlin, LosAngeles], [Santiago, Capetown]]).addTo(map); geodesic.addLatLng(Beijing, geodesic.points[ 0 ]);

Drawing over the antimeridian

In some cases it is required to draw over the antimeridian (dateline) to show a continuous path. This is possible by setting the wrap -option to false. Leaflet.Geodesic will make sure to shift the individual points to draw a continuous line, even if the coordinates are not properly aligned to a map section. See interactive example

const Berlin = new L.LatLng( 52.5 , 13.35 ); const LosAngeles = new L.LatLng( 33.82 , -118.38 ); const Capetown = new L.LatLng( -33.94 , 18.39 ); const Santiago = new L.LatLng( -33.44 , -70.71 ); const Tokyo = new L.LatLng( 35.47 , 139.15 + 360 ); const Sydney = new L.LatLng( -33.91 , 151.08 + 10 * 360 ); const geodesic = L.geodesic( [ Santiago, Tokyo, Capetown, Sydney, LosAngeles, Berlin], { wrap : false }).addTo(map);

Line Options

All options defined for Polyline and Path for can be used Leaflet.Geodesic.

The most important options are:

Option Type Default Description color String "#3388ff" Stroke color weight Number 3 Stroke width in pixels opacity Number 1.0 Stroke opacity (0=transparent, 1=opaque) steps Number 3 Level of detail (vertices = 1+2**(steps+1)) for the geodesic line. More steps result in a smoother line. Range: 0..8 wrap Boolean true Wrap geodesic line at antimeridian. Set to false , to draw a line over the antimeridian. See no-wrap demo for example.

Example:

const Berlin = new L.LatLng( 52.5 , 13.35 ); const LosAngeles = new L.LatLng( 33.82 , -118.38 ); const options = { weight : 20 , opacity : 0.5 , color : 'red' , }; const geodesic = new L.Geodesic([Berlin, LosAngeles], options).addTo(map);

Geodesic Circles

Circles can be added with another class called L.GeodesicCircle as follows:

const Seattle = new L.LatLng( 47.56 , -122.33 ); const geodesiccircle = new L.GeodesicCircle(Seattle, { radius : 3000 * 1000 , }).addTo(map);

The geometry of a circle can be updated with the following methods:

setLatLng(latlng: L.LatLngExpression) - set a new center

- set a new center setRadius(radius: number) - update the radius

Handling of filled circles crossing the antimeridian (wrapping) is not yet supported. Set fill: false in these cases to avoid display artefacts.

Circle Options

Option Type Default Description radius Number 1000*1000 Radius in meters steps Number 24 Number of segments that are used to approximate the circle. fill boolean true Draws a filled circle. color String "#3388ff" Stroke color weight Number 3 Stroke width in pixels opacity Number 1.0 Stroke opacity (0=transparent, 1=opaque)

Please refer to the options for Polyline and Path for additional settings.

Statistics

The L.Geodesic and L.GeodesicCircle -class provide a statistics -Object with the following properties:

Property Type Description totalDistance Number The total distance of all geodesic lines in meters. (Circumfence for L.GeodesicCircle ) distanceArray Number[] The distance for each separate linestring in meters points Number Number of points that were given on creation or with setLatLngs() vertices Number Number of vertices of all geodesic lines that were calculated

Distance Calculation

The L.Geodesic provides a distance -function to calculate the precise distance between two points:

const Berlin = new L.LatLng( 52.5 , 13.35 ); const Beijing = new L.LatLng( 39.92 , 116.39 ); const line = new L.Geodesic(); const distance = line.distance(Berlin, Beijing); console .log( ` ${ Math .floor(distance /1000)} km`) / / prints: 7379 km

The L.GeodesicCircle -class provides a distanceTo -function to calculate the distance between the current center and any given point:

const Berlin = new L.LatLng( 52.5 , 13.35 ); const Beijing = new L.LatLng( 39.92 , 116.39 ); const circle = new L.GeodesicCircle(Berlin); const distance = circle.distanceTo(Beijing); console .log( ` ${ Math .floor(distance /1000)} km`) / / prints: 7379 km

Scientific background

All calculations are based on the WGS84-Ellipsoid (EPSG:4326) using Vincenty's formulae. This method leads to very precise calculations but may fail for some corner-cases (e.g. Antipodes). I use some workarounds to mitigate these convergence errors. This may lead to reduced precision (a.k.a. slightly wrong results) in these cases. This is good enough for a web mapping application but you shouldn't plan a space mission based on this data. OMG, this section has just become a disclaimer...