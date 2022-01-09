What ?

Simple plugin for Leaflet that adds fullscreen button to your maps.

Inspired by http://elidupuis.github.com/leaflet.zoomfs/

Use the native javascript fullscreen API with help of https://github.com/sindresorhus/screenfull.js

Icons from Font Awesome v5.15.4: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0

Released under the MIT License http://opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php

How ?

Include Control.FullScreen.js and Control.FullScreen.css in your page:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "Control.FullScreen.css" /> < script src = "Control.FullScreen.js" > </ script >

Add the fullscreen control to the map:

var map = new L.Map( 'map' , { fullscreenControl : true , fullscreenControlOptions : { position : 'topleft' } });

If your map has a zoomControl the fullscreen button will be added at the bottom of this one.

If your map doesn't have a zoomControl the fullscreen button will be added to topleft corner of the map (same as the zoomControl).

If you want to use the plugin on a map embedded in an iframe, don't forget to set allowfullscreen attribute on your iframe.

Events and options:

L.control.fullscreen({ position : 'topleft' , title : 'Show me the fullscreen !' , titleCancel : 'Exit fullscreen mode' , content : null , forceSeparateButton : true , forcePseudoFullscreen : true , fullscreenElement : false }).addTo(map); map.on( 'enterFullscreen' , function ( ) { console .log( 'entered fullscreen' ); }); map.on( 'exitFullscreen' , function ( ) { console .log( 'exited fullscreen' ); }); map.toggleFullScreen();

Where ?

Source code : https://github.com/brunob/leaflet.fullscreen

Downloads : https://github.com/brunob/leaflet.fullscreen/releases

Demo : https://brunob.github.io/leaflet.fullscreen/