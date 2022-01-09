Simple plugin for Leaflet that adds fullscreen button to your maps.
Inspired by http://elidupuis.github.com/leaflet.zoomfs/
Use the native javascript fullscreen API with help of https://github.com/sindresorhus/screenfull.js
Icons from Font Awesome v5.15.4: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0
Released under the MIT License http://opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php
Include Control.FullScreen.js and Control.FullScreen.css in your page:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="Control.FullScreen.css" />
<script src="Control.FullScreen.js"></script>
Add the fullscreen control to the map:
var map = new L.Map('map', {
fullscreenControl: true,
fullscreenControlOptions: {
position: 'topleft'
}
});
If your map has a zoomControl the fullscreen button will be added at the bottom of this one.
If your map doesn't have a zoomControl the fullscreen button will be added to topleft corner of the map (same as the zoomControl).
If you want to use the plugin on a map embedded in an iframe, don't forget to set
allowfullscreen attribute on your iframe.
Events and options:
// create a fullscreen button and add it to the map
L.control.fullscreen({
position: 'topleft', // change the position of the button can be topleft, topright, bottomright or bottomleft, default topleft
title: 'Show me the fullscreen !', // change the title of the button, default Full Screen
titleCancel: 'Exit fullscreen mode', // change the title of the button when fullscreen is on, default Exit Full Screen
content: null, // change the content of the button, can be HTML, default null
forceSeparateButton: true, // force separate button to detach from zoom buttons, default false
forcePseudoFullscreen: true, // force use of pseudo full screen even if full screen API is available, default false
fullscreenElement: false // Dom element to render in full screen, false by default, fallback to map._container
}).addTo(map);
// events are fired when entering or exiting fullscreen.
map.on('enterFullscreen', function(){
console.log('entered fullscreen');
});
map.on('exitFullscreen', function(){
console.log('exited fullscreen');
});
// you can also toggle fullscreen from map object
map.toggleFullScreen();
Source code : https://github.com/brunob/leaflet.fullscreen
Downloads : https://github.com/brunob/leaflet.fullscreen/releases