FreeDraw allows the free-hand drawing of shapes on your Leaflet.js map layer – providing an intuitive and familiar UX for creating geospatial boundaries similar to Zoopla and others. Included out-of-the-box is the concaving of polygons, polygon merging and simplifying, as well as the ability to add edges and modify existing shapes. Note: For drawing polylines instead, try
L.Pather.
npm i leaflet-freedraw
bower i leaflet-freedraw
FreeDraw functions as a standard Leaflet module, meaning you initialise it and add it to your map layer via the
addLayer function on your map instance – when you instantiate
FreeDraw you can pass a set of
options for behaviour customisation.
import L from 'leaflet';
import FreeDraw from 'leaflet-freedraw';
const map = new L.Map(node);
const freeDraw = new FreeDraw();
map.addLayer(freeDraw);
By attaching
FreeDraw to your map layer, an SVG node will be appended to the DOM, and mouse event listeners will be attached to the
map instance for creating and managing the geospatial polygons.
When a user creates a polygon an event is fired on the
map instance called
markers which you can listen for by using the native Leaflet
on function.
freeDraw.on('markers', event => {
console.log(event.latLngs);
});
Note: You can obtain the event type through the
event.eventType field – such as
create,
edit, etc...
Once you have received the latitude and longitude values the next step would likely be to perform any necessary geospatial queries, and then render the relevant markers onto the map – for this you could use
L.Marker and the native
addTo method for placing markers on the map – however the important take-away is that
FreeDraw doesn't concern itself with marker placement, as this is sufficiently covered by Leaflet.
By default the mode is
ALL which means all actions can be performed on the
FreeDraw layer — create, edit, delete, and append — you're able to modify the mode at any time by using the
mode method, or upon instantiation by passing an object as the first argument.
import L from 'leaflet';
import FreeDraw, { CREATE, EDIT } from 'leaflet-freedraw';
const map = new L.Map(node);
const freeDraw = new FreeDraw({
mode: CREATE | EDIT
});
By passing in the
mode as
CREATE | EDIT you're only allowing the user to create and edit polygons, they are not able to append edges, nor delete them. You may use the
mode method post-instantiation to modify the
mode at any time – in the case below to also allow deleting of polygons.
// Allow create, edit and delete.
freeDraw.mode(CREATE | EDIT | DELETE);
// Allow everything except create.
freeDraw.mode(ALL ^ CREATE);
// Allow nothing.
freeDraw.mode(NONE);
Note: Invoking
modewithout passing a mode simply returns the current mode.
All of the following options can be passed in when instantiating
FreeDraw in the same way that we pass
mode in the previous examples.
|Option
|Default
|Result
mode
ALL
|Modifies the default mode.
smoothFactor
0.3
|By how much to smooth the polygons.
elbowDistance
10
|Factor to determine when to delete or when to append an edge.
simplifyFactor
1.1
|By how much to simplify the polygon.
mergePolygons
true
|Whether to attempt merging of polygons that intersect.
concavePolygon
true
|Whether to apply the concaving algorithm to the polygons.
maximumPolygons
Infinity
|Maximum number of polygons to be added to the map layer.
notifyAfterEditExit
false
|Whether to defer
markers event until after exiting
EDIT mode.
leaveModeAfterCreate
false
|Whether to exit
CREATE mode after each polygon creation.
strokeWidth
2
|Size of the stroke when drawing.
By using the options above we can tweak how
FreeDraw functions – whilst some of the options have obvious effects, others are much more tweak and see based on your expected outcome – such as the subjective
simplifyFactor and
elbowDistance options.
Depending on the current modes active on the map instance, the relevant classes are applied to the
map container that you instantiated
L.Map with – by using these class names it allows you to tailor the UX to the current mode, such as changing the
cursor to
crosshair when the user is allowed to create polygons.
|Class Name
|Mode
mode-none
NONE
mode-create
CREATE
mode-edit
EDIT
mode-delete
DELETE
mode-append
APPEND
.map.mode-create {
cursor: crosshair;
}
From the above example if the current mode is
CREATE | EDIT | APPEND then the three class names that will be present on the
map node will be
mode-create,
mode-edit and
mode-append, allowing you to provide a better UX from within your attached stylesheet.
With the instance of
freeDraw there are certain methods for manipulating
FreeDraw directly, such as creating polygon from a set of latitude and longitude values.
|Method
|Yields
|Result
create
Array
|Creates a polygon by passing an array of
LatLngs
remove
void
|Removes a polygon that is yielded from
create
clear
void
|Clears all polygons from the current instance
mode
Number
|Sets and retrieves the current
mode.
cancel
void
|Cancels the current create action – such as on escape.
size
Number
|Yields the number of polygons on the map layer.
all
Array
|Enumerate all of the current polygons for the current layer
When using the
create method to create polygons from an array of latitude and longitude values, the
CREATE mode is disregarded, which means it doesn't need to be enabled to
create to succeed – if you would like such behaviour then you could simply assert that
CREATE is enabled.
import L, { LatLng } from 'leaflet';
import FreeDraw from 'leaflet-freedraw';
const map = new L.Map(node);
const freeDraw = new FreeDraw();
// Create a polygon based on the given lat/long values.
const polygons = freeDraw.create([
new LatLng(51.50046151184328, -0.08771896362304689),
new LatLng(51.50067523261736, -0.09175300598144533),
new LatLng(51.50329323076107, -0.09106636047363283),
new LatLng(51.50409462869737, -0.08763313293457033)
]);
// Remove the created polygons from the map.
polygons.forEach(polygon => freeDraw.remove(polygon));
// Alternatively you could have cleared ALL polygons.
freeDraw.clear();
Note:
create method returns an array of polygons, as often it may yield more than one.
In the case of the
cancel method it's often desirable to cancel the creation of the polygon when the escape key is pressed – for this you simply need to attach an event to the
document.body.
document.addEventListener('keydown', event => {
// Cancel the current action when the escape key is pressed.
event.key === 'Escape' && freeDraw.cancel();
});
You can add polygons to the map layer at any point by using the
create method. You must remember to setup
FreeDraw through Leaflet, rather than instantiating
FreeDraw without tying it to a Leaflet map instance.
freeDraw.create([
new L.LatLng(51.50046151184328, -0.08771896362304689),
new L.LatLng(51.50067523261736, -0.09175300598144533),
new L.LatLng(51.50329323076107, -0.09106636047363283),
new L.LatLng(51.50409462869737, -0.08763313293457033)
]);