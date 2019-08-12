Creates a Leaflet Feature Group that adds its child layers into a parent group when added to a map (e.g. through L.Control.Layers).
Typical usage is to dynamically add/remove groups of markers from Marker Cluster.
Leaflet.markercluster plugin provides beautiful animated Marker Clustering functionality.
Leaflet is the leading open-source JavaScript library for mobile-friendly interactive maps.
Size: 2 kB minified, < 1 kB gzipped.
Requires Leaflet ^1.0.0
For Leaflet ~0.7.7 use the v0.1.2 release or the leaflet-0.7 branch
Optional: Leaflet.markercluster plugin
HTML:
<!-- after Leaflet script -->
<script src="leaflet.featuregroup.subgroup.js"></script>
JavaScript:
var map = L.map("map"),
parentGroup = L.markerClusterGroup(options), // Could be any other Layer Group type.
// This is where the magic happens!
mySubGroup = L.featureGroup.subGroup(parentGroup, arrayOfMarkers);
parentGroup.addTo(map);
mySubGroup.addTo(map);
Now adding the sub-group to the map adds clustered markers!
It should virtually be compatible with any LayerGroup plugin, not only MarkerCluster.
leaflet.featuregroup.subgroup.js" file from the
v1.0.2 release.
script tag (see Quick Guide > HTML) to your page after Leaflet script.
You can alternatively use the free unpkg CDN service, but keep in mind that it "is a free, best-effort service and cannot provide any uptime or support guarantees".
<!-- After Leaflet script -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/leaflet.featuregroup.subgroup@1.0.2/dist/leaflet.featuregroup.subgroup.js"></script>
Add this package to your project:
$ npm install leaflet.featuregroup.subgroup --save
If you are using a bundling tool, import in your JavaScript.
It only performs the side effect of attaching to the global
L namespace,
so you do not need to store it into a local variable or import a namespace.
require("leaflet.featuregroup.subgroup");
// Or with ES6:
import "leaflet.featuregroup.subgroup";
Simply use the
L.featureGroup.subGroup factory instead of your regular
L.featureGroup or
L.layerGroup:
var mySubGroup = L.featureGroup.subGroup(parentGroup);
mySubGroup.addTo(map);
Do not forget to add the parent group to your map.
|Factory
|Description
|L.featureGroup.subGroup(
<ILayer> parentGroup?,
<ILayer[]> layersArray? )
|Creates a sub-group with events, optionally given a parent group and an initial array of child layers.
|Method
|Returns
|Description
|setParentGroup(
<ILayer> parentGroup )
this
|Changes the parent group into which child markers are added to / removed from.
|setParentGroupSafe(
<ILayer> parentGroup )
this
|Removes the current sub-group from map before changing the parent group. Re-adds the sub-group to map if it was before changing.
|getParentGroup()
<ILayer>
|Returns the current parent group.
SubGroup does not provide any extra option or event beyond what L.LayerGroup and L.FeatureGroup already provide.
If you change the parent group while the sub-group and/or its child markers are still on map, unexpected behaviour of the previous and/or new parent groups can happen.
Make sure the sub-group and its child layers are removed from map before changing the parent group, or use the
setParentGroupSafe method instead.
Leaflet.FeatureGroup.SubGroup is distributed under the BSD 2-clause "Simplified" License, like Leaflet.