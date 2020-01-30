openbase logo
leaflet.elevation

by Felix Bache
0.0.3 (see all)

Leaflet plugin to view height profile of GeoJSON- and GPX polylines using d3

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24

GitHub Stars

250

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Leaflet.Elevation

  1. What is this?
  2. How to use
  3. Install
  4. Setup development environment
  5. Customizing styles

What is this?

A Leaflet plugin to view an interactive height profile of polylines lines using d3. This plugin is under development.

Supported and tested Browsers:

  • Chrome
  • Firefox
  • IE 10+

Supported data:

Tested with Leaflet 0.4+

Install with npm

npm install leaflet.elevation

Install with Bower

bower install leaflet.elevation

How to use

Altitude information for each point is necessary in the given data.

//all used options are the default values
var el = L.control.elevation({
    position: "topright",
    theme: "steelblue-theme", //default: lime-theme
    width: 600,
    height: 125,
    margins: {
        top: 10,
        right: 20,
        bottom: 30,
        left: 50
    },
    useHeightIndicator: true, //if false a marker is drawn at map position
    interpolation: d3.curveLinear, //see https://github.com/d3/d3-shape/blob/master/README.md#area_curve
    hoverNumber: {
        decimalsX: 3, //decimals on distance (always in km)
        decimalsY: 0, //deciamls on hehttps://www.npmjs.com/package/leaflet.coordinatesight (always in m)
        formatter: undefined //custom formatter function may be injected
    },
    xTicks: undefined, //number of ticks in x axis, calculated by default according to width
    yTicks: undefined, //number of ticks on y axis, calculated by default according to height
    collapsed: false,  //collapsed mode, show chart on click or mouseover
    imperial: false    //display imperial units instead of metric
});
el.addTo(map);
L.geoJson(geojson,{
    onEachFeature: el.addData.bind(el) //working on a better solution
}).addTo(map);

var el = L.control.elevation();
el.addTo(map);
var g=new L.GPX("./mytrack.gpx", {async: true});
g.on("addline",function(e){
    el.addData(e.line);
});
g.addTo(map);

// reset data and display
el.clear();

Setup development environment

If you are new to grunt please refer to the quick start guide.

Install npm dependencies with

npm install

Run jasmine tests with

grunt test

And compile with

grunt

Customizing styles

To generate different themes lessCSS is used. Create your own theme in a new .less file in src/css/themes. Usable variables are

@theme : lime-theme;
@base-color : #9CC222; //basecolor to derive other colors from
@highlight-color : #637E0B; //basecolor to derive selections from
@background : fade(@base-color,20%); //background-color
@drag-color : fade(@highlight-color,40%); //drag selection color
@axis-color : darken(@base-color,20%); //color of axes
@stroke-color : darken(@base-color,40%); //color for mouse highlight
@stroke-width-mouse-focus : 1; //stroke width for mouse highlight
@stroke-width-height-focus: 2; //stroke width for height focus indicator
@stroke-width-axis : 2; //stroke width for axes
@icon : 'images/elevation-lime.png'; //path to icon for collapsed button

Add the theme file to the less- and cssmin task in the Gruntfile and you´re good to go.

