What is this?

A Leaflet plugin to view an interactive height profile of polylines lines using d3. This plugin is under development.

Supported and tested Browsers:

Chrome

Firefox

IE 10+

Supported data:

GeoJSON Demo

GPX-files using leaflet-gpx Demo

Tested with Leaflet 0.4+

Install with npm

npm install leaflet.elevation

Install with Bower

bower install leaflet.elevation

How to use

Altitude information for each point is necessary in the given data.

var el = L.control.elevation({ position : "topright" , theme : "steelblue-theme" , width : 600 , height : 125 , margins : { top : 10 , right : 20 , bottom : 30 , left : 50 }, useHeightIndicator : true , interpolation : d3.curveLinear, hoverNumber : { decimalsX : 3 , decimalsY : 0 , formatter : undefined }, xTicks : undefined , yTicks : undefined , collapsed : false , imperial : false }); el.addTo(map); L.geoJson(geojson,{ onEachFeature : el.addData.bind(el) }).addTo(map);

var el = L.control.elevation(); el.addTo(map); var g= new L.GPX( "./mytrack.gpx" , { async : true }); g.on( "addline" , function ( e ) { el.addData(e.line); }); g.addTo(map);

el.clear();

Setup development environment

If you are new to grunt please refer to the quick start guide.

Install npm dependencies with

npm install

Run jasmine tests with

grunt test

And compile with

grunt

Customizing styles

To generate different themes lessCSS is used. Create your own theme in a new .less file in src/css/themes. Usable variables are

@ theme : lime-theme; @ base - color : # 9 CC222; // basecolor to derive other colors from @ highlight - color : # 637 E0B; // basecolor to derive selections from @ background : fade(@base-color, 20% ); // background-color @ drag - color : fade(@highlight-color, 40% ); // drag selection color @ axis - color : darken(@base-color, 20% ); // color of axes @ stroke - color : darken(@base-color, 40% ); // color for mouse highlight @ stroke - width - mouse - focus : 1 ; // stroke width for mouse highlight @ stroke - width - height - focus : 2 ; // stroke width for height focus indicator @ stroke - width - axis : 2 ; // stroke width for axes @ icon : 'images/elevation-lime.png' ; // path to icon for collapsed button

Add the theme file to the less- and cssmin task in the Gruntfile and you´re good to go.