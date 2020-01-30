openbase logo
leaflet.coordinates

by Felix Bache
0.1.5 (see all)

Leaflet plugin to view mouse coordinates

Readme

Leaflet.Coordinates

What is this?

A Leaflet plugin to view mouse coordinates. Also the user can change the coordinates and get a marker on that position viewing the coordinates.

Tested with Leaflet 0.5+

Demo anyone?

Have a look

How to use?

L.control.coordinates({
    position:"bottomleft", //optional default "bootomright"
    decimals:2, //optional default 4
    decimalSeperator:".", //optional default "."
    labelTemplateLat:"Latitude: {y}", //optional default "Lat: {y}"
    labelTemplateLng:"Longitude: {x}", //optional default "Lng: {x}"
    enableUserInput:true, //optional default true
    useDMS:false, //optional default false
    useLatLngOrder: true, //ordering of labels, default false-> lng-lat
    markerType: L.marker, //optional default L.marker
    markerProps: {}, //optional default {},
    labelFormatterLng : function(lng){return lng+" lng"}, //optional default none,
    labelFormatterLat : function(lat){return lat+" lat"}, //optional default none
    customLabelFcn: function(latLonObj, opts) { "Geohash: " + encodeGeoHash(latLonObj.lat, latLonObj.lng)} //optional default none
}).addTo(map);

Releases

License

Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License.

