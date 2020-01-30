What is this?

A Leaflet plugin to view mouse coordinates. Also the user can change the coordinates and get a marker on that position viewing the coordinates.

Tested with Leaflet 0.5+

How to use?

L.control.coordinates({ position : "bottomleft" , decimals : 2 , decimalSeperator : "." , labelTemplateLat : "Latitude: {y}" , labelTemplateLng : "Longitude: {x}" , enableUserInput : true , useDMS : false , useLatLngOrder : true , markerType : L.marker, markerProps : {}, labelFormatterLng : function ( lng ) { return lng+ " lng" }, labelFormatterLat : function ( lat ) { return lat+ " lat" }, customLabelFcn : function ( latLonObj, opts ) { "Geohash: " + encodeGeoHash(latLonObj.lat, latLonObj.lng)} }).addTo(map);

License



This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License.