An extension to Leaflet that contains configurations for various Chinese tile providers.
npm i leaflet.chinatmsproviders
Leaflet-ChineseTmsProviders providers are refered to with a
provider.<variant>.<type> -string. Let's say you want to add the nice
Normal.Map base layers from
www.tianditu.com to your map, you pass
TianDiTu.Normal.Map to the
L.tileLayer.chinaProvider-constructor, which will return a
L.TileLayer instance for TianDiTu Normal Map tile layer.
//add TianDiTu Normal Map Layer to map.
L.tileLayer.chinaProvider('TianDiTu.Normal.Map').addTo(map);
var map = L.map('map', {
center: [31.59, 120.29],
zoom: 12
});
L.tileLayer.chinaProvider('TianDiTu.Normal.Map',{maxZoom:18,minZoom:5}).addTo(map);
L.tileLayer.chinaProvider('TianDiTu.Normal.Annotion',{maxZoom:18,minZoom:5}).addTo(map);
There are more examples at the examples folder like below.
Above all maps use Coordinate Reference Systems (CRS), which are EPSG:3857.
Current options suitable for tile layers are:
If you're using TianDiTu, please apply the key and config it in the option, like this:
L.tileLayer.chinaProvider(
'TianDiTu.Normal.Map',
{
key: 'Your key',
maxZoom:18,
minZoom:5,
}).addTo(map);
I added a key to the source code, but this key should only be used for testing.
If you want to use Baidu provider，please install Proj4Leaflet in your project.
This work was inspired from https://github.com/tontita/Leaflet.KoreanTmsProviders, https://github.com/leaflet-extras/leaflet-providers, and https://github.com/muyao1987/leaflet-tileLayer-baidugaode.