An extension to Leaflet that contains configurations for various Chinese tile providers.

Usage

npm i leaflet.chinatmsproviders

Leaflet-ChineseTmsProviders providers are refered to with a provider.<variant>.<type> -string. Let's say you want to add the nice Normal.Map base layers from www.tianditu.com to your map, you pass TianDiTu.Normal.Map to the L.tileLayer.chinaProvider -constructor, which will return a L.TileLayer instance for TianDiTu Normal Map tile layer.

L.tileLayer.chinaProvider( 'TianDiTu.Normal.Map' ).addTo(map);

Example

var map = L.map( 'map' , { center : [ 31.59 , 120.29 ], zoom : 12 }); L.tileLayer.chinaProvider( 'TianDiTu.Normal.Map' ,{ maxZoom : 18 , minZoom : 5 }).addTo(map); L.tileLayer.chinaProvider( 'TianDiTu.Normal.Annotion' ,{ maxZoom : 18 , minZoom : 5 }).addTo(map);

There are more examples at the examples folder like below.

./examples/indexTianDiTu.html

./examples/indexGaoDe.html

./examples/indexGoogle.html

./examples/indexGeoq.html

./examples/indexOSM.html

./examples/indexBaidu.html

Above all maps use Coordinate Reference Systems (CRS), which are EPSG:3857.

Providers

Current options suitable for tile layers are:

TianDiTu TianDiTu.Normal.Map TianDiTu.Normal.Annotion TianDiTu.Satellite.Map TianDiTu.Satellite.Annotion TianDiTu.Terrain.Map TianDiTu.Terrain.Annotion

GaoDe GaoDe.Normal.Map (include Annotion) GaoDe.Satellite.Map GaoDe.Satellite.Annotion

Google Google.Normal.Map (include Annotion) Google.Satellite.Map (exclude Annotion) Google.Satellite.Map (include Annotion)

Geoq Geoq.Normal.Map Geoq.Normal.PurplishBlue Geoq.Normal.Gray Geoq.Normal.Warm Geoq.Normal.Hydro

OSM OSM.Normal.Map

Baidu Baidu.Normal.Map Baidu.Satellite.Map (exclude Annotion) Baidu.Satellite.Annotion



Options

key

If you're using TianDiTu, please apply the key and config it in the option, like this:

L.tileLayer.chinaProvider( 'TianDiTu.Normal.Map' , { key : 'Your key' , maxZoom : 18 , minZoom : 5 , }).addTo(map);

I added a key to the source code, but this key should only be used for testing.

Please note

If you want to use Baidu provider，please install Proj4Leaflet in your project.

About

This work was inspired from https://github.com/tontita/Leaflet.KoreanTmsProviders, https://github.com/leaflet-extras/leaflet-providers, and https://github.com/muyao1987/leaflet-tileLayer-baidugaode.