leaflet.chinesetmsproviders

by Tao Huang
1.0.22 (see all)

Provider for Chinese Tms Service

Readme

Leaflet.ChineseTmsProviders

An extension to Leaflet that contains configurations for various Chinese tile providers.

Usage

npm i leaflet.chinatmsproviders

Leaflet-ChineseTmsProviders providers are refered to with a provider.<variant>.<type> -string. Let's say you want to add the nice Normal.Map base layers from www.tianditu.com to your map, you pass TianDiTu.Normal.Map to the L.tileLayer.chinaProvider-constructor, which will return a L.TileLayer instance for TianDiTu Normal Map tile layer.

//add TianDiTu Normal Map Layer to map.
L.tileLayer.chinaProvider('TianDiTu.Normal.Map').addTo(map);

Example

var map = L.map('map', {
    center: [31.59, 120.29],
    zoom: 12
});

L.tileLayer.chinaProvider('TianDiTu.Normal.Map',{maxZoom:18,minZoom:5}).addTo(map);
L.tileLayer.chinaProvider('TianDiTu.Normal.Annotion',{maxZoom:18,minZoom:5}).addTo(map);

There are more examples at the examples folder like below.

./examples/indexTianDiTu.html

./examples/indexGaoDe.html

./examples/indexGoogle.html

./examples/indexGeoq.html

./examples/indexOSM.html

./examples/indexBaidu.html

Above all maps use Coordinate Reference Systems (CRS), which are EPSG:3857.

Providers

Current options suitable for tile layers are:

  • TianDiTu
    • TianDiTu.Normal.Map
    • TianDiTu.Normal.Annotion
    • TianDiTu.Satellite.Map
    • TianDiTu.Satellite.Annotion
    • TianDiTu.Terrain.Map
    • TianDiTu.Terrain.Annotion
  • GaoDe
    • GaoDe.Normal.Map (include Annotion)
    • GaoDe.Satellite.Map
    • GaoDe.Satellite.Annotion
  • Google
    • Google.Normal.Map (include Annotion)
    • Google.Satellite.Map (exclude Annotion)
    • Google.Satellite.Map (include Annotion)
  • Geoq
    • Geoq.Normal.Map
    • Geoq.Normal.PurplishBlue
    • Geoq.Normal.Gray
    • Geoq.Normal.Warm
    • Geoq.Normal.Hydro
  • OSM
    • OSM.Normal.Map
  • Baidu
    • Baidu.Normal.Map
    • Baidu.Satellite.Map (exclude Annotion)
    • Baidu.Satellite.Annotion

Options

key

If you're using TianDiTu, please apply the key and config it in the option, like this:

L.tileLayer.chinaProvider(
    'TianDiTu.Normal.Map',
    {
        key: 'Your key',
        maxZoom:18,
        minZoom:5,
    }).addTo(map);

I added a key to the source code, but this key should only be used for testing.

Please note

If you want to use Baidu provider，please install Proj4Leaflet in your project.

About

This work was inspired from https://github.com/tontita/Leaflet.KoreanTmsProviders, https://github.com/leaflet-extras/leaflet-providers, and https://github.com/muyao1987/leaflet-tileLayer-baidugaode.

