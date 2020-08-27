icon Name of icon you want to show on marker string leaf See glyphicons or font-awesome

iconSize Size of marker icon Point [22, 22] Icon Options

iconAnchor Anchor size of marker Point [11, 10] Icon Options

iconShape Different shapes of marker icon string circle marker, circle-dot, rectangle, rectangle-dot, doughnut

iconStyle Give any style to marker div string '' Any CSS style

innerIconAnchor Anchor size of font awesome or glyphicon with respect to marker Point [0, 3] Icon Options

innerIconStyle Give any style to font awesome or glyphicon (i.e. HTML i tag) string '' Any CSS style

isAlphaNumericIcon This tells either you want to create marker with icon or text bool false true

text If isAlphaNumericIcon property set to true, then this property use to add text string 1 Any text you want to display on marker

borderColor Border color or marker icon string #1EB300 Use any color with name or its code

borderWidth Border width of marker icon Number 2 Any number according to your requirement

borderStyle Border style of marker icon string solid CSS Border Styles

backgroundColor Background color of marker icon string white Use any color with name or its code

textColor Text color of marker icon string white Use any color with name or its code

customClasses Additional custom classes in the created tag string '' Use any class(es) name

spin Either font awesome or glypicon spin or not bool false true

prefix According to icon library string fa glyphicon