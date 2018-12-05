Colorful iconic & retina-proof markers for Leaflet, based on the Glyphicons / Font-Awesome icons
Version 2.0 of Leaflet.awesome-markers is tested with:
For bootstrap 2.x & Fontawesome 3.x use Leaflet.awesome-markers v1.0
This plugin depends on either Bootstrap or Font-Awesome for the rendering of the icons. See these urls for more information:
For Font-Awesome
For Twitter bootstrap:
For Ionicons:
For Font-Awesome, steps are located here:
http://fortawesome.github.io/Font-Awesome/get-started/
For Twitter bootstrap, steps are here:
http://getbootstrap.com/getting-started/
For Ionicons:
Add the ionicon stylesheet from a CDN or download ionicons.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="http://code.ionicframework.com/ionicons/1.5.2/css/ionicons.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/leaflet.awesome-markers.css">
<script src="js/leaflet.awesome-markers.js"></script>
// Creates a red marker with the coffee icon
var redMarker = L.AwesomeMarkers.icon({
icon: 'coffee',
markerColor: 'red'
});
L.marker([51.941196,4.512291], {icon: redMarker}).addTo(map);
|Property
|Description
|Default Value
|Possible values
|icon
|Name of the icon
|'home'
|See glyphicons or font-awesome
|prefix
|Select de icon library
|'glyphicon'
|'fa' for font-awesome or 'glyphicon' for bootstrap 3
|markerColor
|Color of the marker
|'blue'
|'white', 'red','darkred', 'lightred', 'orange', 'beige', 'green', 'darkgreen', 'lightgreen', 'blue', 'darkblue', 'lightblue', 'purple', 'darkpurple', 'pink', 'cadetblue', 'white', 'gray', 'lightgray', 'black'
|iconColor
|Color of the icon
|'white'
|'white', 'black' or css code (hex, rgba etc)
|spin
|Make the icon spin
|false
|true or false. Font-awesome required
|extraClasses
|Additional classes in the created tag
|''
|'fa-rotate90 myclass' eller other custom configuration
The 'icon' property supports these strings:
Tweak size and positioning of the icons:
.awesome-marker i {
font-size: 18px;
margin-top: 8px;
}
Set default prefix to something other than
glypicon
L.AwesomeMarkers.Icon.prototype.options.prefix = 'ion';
See JSFIddle
// Creates a red square marker with the coffee icon
var squareRedMarker = L.AwesomeMarkers.icon({
icon: 'coffee',
markerColor: 'red'
className: 'awesome-marker awesome-marker-square'
});