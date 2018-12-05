openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

leaflet.awesome-markers

by sigma-geosistemas
2.0.5 (see all)

Colorful, iconic & retina-proof markers for Leaflet, based on the Font Awesome/Twitter Bootstrap icons.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.7K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Leaflet.awesome-markers plugin v2.0

Colorful iconic & retina-proof markers for Leaflet, based on the Glyphicons / Font-Awesome icons

Version 2.0 of Leaflet.awesome-markers is tested with:

  • Bootstrap 3
  • Font Awesome 4.0
  • Ionicons 1.5.2
  • Leaflet 0.5-Latest

For bootstrap 2.x & Fontawesome 3.x use Leaflet.awesome-markers v1.0

Screenshots

AwesomeMarkers screenshot

JSfiddle demo

Twitter Bootstrap/Font-Awesome icons

This plugin depends on either Bootstrap or Font-Awesome for the rendering of the icons. See these urls for more information:

For Font-Awesome

For Twitter bootstrap:

For Ionicons:

Using the plugin

  • 1) First, follow the steps for including Font-Awesome or Twitter bootstrap or Ionicons into your application.

For Font-Awesome, steps are located here:

http://fortawesome.github.io/Font-Awesome/get-started/

For Twitter bootstrap, steps are here:

http://getbootstrap.com/getting-started/

For Ionicons:

Add the ionicon stylesheet from a CDN or download ionicons.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="http://code.ionicframework.com/ionicons/1.5.2/css/ionicons.min.css">
  • 2) Next, copy the dist/images directory, awesome-markers.css, and awesome-markers.js to your project and include them:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/leaflet.awesome-markers.css">

<script src="js/leaflet.awesome-markers.js"></script>
  • 3) Now use the plugin to create a marker like this:
  // Creates a red marker with the coffee icon
  var redMarker = L.AwesomeMarkers.icon({
    icon: 'coffee',
    markerColor: 'red'
  });
      
  L.marker([51.941196,4.512291], {icon: redMarker}).addTo(map);

Properties

PropertyDescriptionDefault ValuePossible values
iconName of the icon'home'See glyphicons or font-awesome
prefixSelect de icon library'glyphicon''fa' for font-awesome or 'glyphicon' for bootstrap 3
markerColorColor of the marker'blue''white', 'red','darkred', 'lightred', 'orange', 'beige', 'green', 'darkgreen', 'lightgreen', 'blue', 'darkblue', 'lightblue', 'purple', 'darkpurple', 'pink', 'cadetblue', 'white', 'gray', 'lightgray', 'black'
iconColorColor of the icon'white''white', 'black' or css code (hex, rgba etc)
spinMake the icon spinfalsetrue or false. Font-awesome required
extraClassesAdditional classes in the created tag'''fa-rotate90 myclass' eller other custom configuration

Supported icons

The 'icon' property supports these strings:

Tips & Tricks

Tweak size and positioning of the icons:

    .awesome-marker i {
        font-size: 18px;
        margin-top: 8px;
    }

Set default prefix to something other than glypicon

    L.AwesomeMarkers.Icon.prototype.options.prefix = 'ion';

See JSFIddle

Using Square Markers

Square Markers screenshot

  // Creates a red square marker with the coffee icon
  var squareRedMarker = L.AwesomeMarkers.icon({
    icon: 'coffee',
    markerColor: 'red'
    className: 'awesome-marker awesome-marker-square'
  });

License

Contact

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial