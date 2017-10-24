OGC WFS-T client layer for leaflet.

Install plugin

Via npm:

npm i leaflet-wfst --save

Via Bower:

bower i leaflet-wfst --save

From GitHub:

npm i -S git://github.com/Flexberry/Leaflet-WFST.git#v1.1.1

where #v1.1.1 is version of specific release.

Initialization options

options: { crs : L.CRS.EPSG3857, showExisting : true , geometryField : 'Shape' , url : '' , typeNS : '' , typeName : '' , opacity : 1 , style : { color : 'black' , weight : 1 } }

Example

const wfstPointOptions = { crs : L.CRS.EPSG4326, showExisting : true , geometryField : 'geom' , url : `http://localhost:8080/geoserver/wfs` , typeNS : 'test' , typeName : 'test' , maxFeatures : 90 , opacity : 1 , style : function ( layer ) { return { color : 'black' , weight : 1 } }, }; const wfstPoint = new L.WFST(wfstPointOptions, new L.Format.GeoJSON({ crs : L.CRS.EPSG4326, pointToLayer(geoJsonPoint, latlng) { const layer = new L.CircleMarker(latlng, { radius : 10 , }); return layer; }, })); wfstPoint.addTo(map);

option name default comment crs L.CRS.EPSG3857 spatial reference system for layer, should implement ICRS, for example Proj4Leaflet showExisting true load existing features on create layer geometryField 'Shape' field for storing geometries, for non transaction services may be ommited url - WFS url, for example http://demo.opengeo.org/geoserver/osm/ows typeNS - type namespace typeName - type name typeNSName - type namespace name namespaceUri - namespace URI opacity 1 layer's opacity style - leaflet vector style. function or object filter - any filter. see filter maxFeatures - limit the amount of features returned

Basic WFS example - view

var map = L.map( 'map' ).setView([ 0 , 0 ], 2 ); var boundaries = new L.WFS({ url : 'http://demo.opengeo.org/geoserver/ows' , typeNS : 'topp' , typeName : 'tasmania_state_boundaries' , crs : L.CRS.EPSG4326, style : { color : 'blue' , weight : 2 } }).addTo(map) .on( 'load' , function ( ) { map.fitBounds(boundaries); })

Methods

Extends leaflet classes with toGml(crs) function:

L.Marker

L.Polygon

L.Polyline

L.MultiPolygon

L.MultiPolyline

L.LatLngBounds

Events

Triggers two type of events:

load - triggers when both 'DescribeFeatureType' & 'GetFeature' requests succeed, and features have been successfully parsed into leaflet layers

error - triggers when any 'DescribeFeatureType' or 'GetFeature' request fails, and features haven't been parsed into leaflet layers

Markers geometry writes as posNode, for all other layers geometry writes as posList

Filter

Realization of OGC Filter Encoding v1.1.0

Filter implementations return only inner content of filter element.

Some considerations for all filter constructors:

"expression" - propertyName, literal, operator filter or function

"propertyExpression" - if argument on this position is not Element and is not "expression" method it suspect to be a propertyName

"literalExpression" - if argument on this position is not Element and is not "expression" it suspect to be a literal

Name Constructor ID GmlObjectId L.Filter.GmlObjectId(value id) Comparisons PropertyIsEqualTo L.Filter.EQ(propertyExpression firstArgument, literalExpression secondArgument, bool matchCase) PropertyIsNotEqualTo L.Filter.NotEQ(propertyExpression firstArgument, literalExpression secondArgument, bool matchCase) PropertyIsLessThan L.Filter.LT(propertyExpression firstArgument, literalExpression secondArgument, bool matchCase) PropertyIsGreaterThan L.Filter.GT(propertyExpression firstArgument, literalExpression secondArgument, bool matchCase) PropertyIsLessThanOrEqualTo L.Filter.LEQ(propertyExpression firstArgument, literalExpression secondArgument, bool matchCase) PropertyIsGreaterThanOrEqualTo L.Filter.GEQ(propertyExpression firstArgument, literalExpression secondArgument, bool matchCase) PropertyIsLike L.Filter.Like(string propertyName,string likeExpression,object attributes) PropertyIsNull L.Filter.IsNull(string propertyName) PropertyIsBetween L.Filter.IsBetween(propertyExpression firstArgument, literalExpression lowerBoundary, literalExpression upperBoundary) Operators Add L.Filter.Add(expression, expression) Sub L.Filter.Sub(expression, expression) Mul L.Filter.Mul(expression, expression) Div L.Filter.Div(expression, expression) Logic And L.Filter.And(expression[, expression]*) Or L.Filter.Or(expression[, expression]*) Not L.Filter.Not(expression) Spatial BBox L.Filter.BBox(string propertyName, latLngBounds bounds, ICRS crs) Equals L.Filter.Equals(string propertyName, Layer geometry, ICRS crs) Disjoint L.Filter.Disjoint(string propertyName, Layer geometry, ICRS crs) Touches L.Filter.Touches(string propertyName, Layer geometry, ICRS crs) Within L.Filter.Within(string propertyName, Layer geometry, ICRS crs) Overlaps L.Filter.Overlaps(string propertyName, Layer geometry, ICRS crs) Crosses L.Filter.Crosses(string propertyName, Layer geometry, ICRS crs) Intersects L.Filter.Intersects(string propertyName, Layer geometry, ICRS crs) Contains L.Filter.Contains(string propertyName, Layer geometry, ICRS crs) Spatial distance buffer DWithin L.Filter.DWithin(string propertyName, Layer geometry, ICRS crs, value distance, string units) Beyond L.Filter.Beyond(string propertyName, Layer geometry, ICRS crs, value distance, string units) Other Function L.Filter.Function(string functionName[, expression]*) PropertyName L.Filter.propertyName(string name) Literal L.Filter.literal(value)

PropertyName and Literal is functions and returns Gml directly.

Examples

FeatureID

In standard there are two filters - GmlObjectID and FeatureID, but latest is marked as deprecated and so is not implemented.

Example:

var filter = new L.Filter.GmlObjectID( 1 );

result xml:

< ogc:Filter xmlns:ogc = "http://www.opengis.net/ogc" > < ogc:GmlObjectId xmlns:gml = "http://www.opengis.net/gml" gml:id = "1" /> </ ogc:Filter >

PropertyIsEqualTo

var filter = new L.Filter.EQ( 'city' , 'Perm' ); filter.toGml()

result xml:

< ogc:PropertyIsEqualTo > < ogc:PropertyName > city </ ogc:PropertyName > < ogc:Literal > Perm </ ogc:Literal > </ ogc:PropertyIsEqualTo >

PropertyIsLike

This filter accept optional attributes object:

attributes: { wildCard : '*' , singleChar : '#' , escapeChar : '!' , matchCase : true }

var filter = new L.Filter.Like( 'city' , '*perm*' , { matchCase : false }); filter.toGml()

result xml:

< ogc:ogc:PropertyIsLike wildCard = "*" singleChar = "#" escapeChar = "!" matchCase = "false" > < ogc:PropertyName > city </ ogc:PropertyName > < ogc:Literal > *perm* </ ogc:Literal > </ ogc:ogc:PropertyIsLike >

BBox

Example:

var filter = new L.Filter.BBox( 'ogr_geometry' , L.latLngBounds(L.latLng( 40.712 , -74.227 ), L.latLng( 40.774 , -74.125 )), L.CRS.EPSG4326); filter.toGml()

result xml:

< ogc:Filter xmlns:ogc = "http://www.opengis.net/ogc" > < ogc:BBOX > < ogc:PropertyName > ogr_geometry </ ogc:PropertyName > < gml:Envelope xmlns:gml = "http://www.opengis.net/gml" srsName = "EPSG:4326" > < gml:lowerCorner > -74.227 40.712 </ gml:lowerCorner > < gml:upperCorner > -74.125 40.774 </ gml:upperCorner > </ gml:Envelope > </ ogc:BBOX > </ ogc:Filter >

Intersects

Example:

var filter = new L.Filter.Intersects( 'ogr_geometry' , L.polygon([L.latLng( 40.712 , -74.227 ), L.latLng( 40.774 , -74.125 ), L.latLng( 40.734 , -74.175 )]), L.CRS.EPSG4326); filter.toGml();

result xml:

< ogc:Filter xmlns:ogc = "http://www.opengis.net/ogc" > < ogc:Intersects > < ogc:PropertyName > ogr_geometry </ ogc:PropertyName > < gml:Polygon xmlns:gml = "http://www.opengis.net/gml" srsName = "EPSG:4326" srsDimension = "2" > < gml:exterior > < gml:LinearRing srsDimension = "2" > < gml:posList > -74.227 40.712 -74.125 40.774 -74.175 40.734 -74.227 40.712 </ gml:posList > </ gml:LinearRing > </ gml:exterior > </ gml:Polygon > </ ogc:Intersects > </ ogc:Filter >

WFST Example

Editing plugin - Leaflet.Editable

L.WFST.include(MultiEditableMixin); var wfst = new L.WFST({ url : 'http://myserver/geoserver/ows' , typeNS : 'myns' , typeName : 'POIPOINT' , style : { color : 'blue' , weight : 2 } }).addTo(map).once( 'load' , function ( ) { map.fitBounds(wfst); wfst.enableEdit(); }); map.on( 'editable:created' , function ( e ) { wfst.addLayer(e.layer); }); map.on( 'editable:editing' , function ( e ) { wfst.editLayer(e.layer); });

to make "wfs:Transaction" POST request call save() method, example with Leaflet.EasyButton

L.easyButton( 'fa-save' , function ( ) { wfst.save(); }, 'Save changes' );

Layer properties

layer = new L.Marker([ 0 , 0 ]); layer.feature = { id : 1 , properties : { a : 'a' , b : 'b' } }; var a = layer.getProperty( 'a' ); layer.setProperties({ a : 'b' , b : 'a' }); layer.setProperties({ c : 'c' }); layer.deleteProperties([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]);

Demo

demos for GML read format

demo for GeoJSON read format

demo filter bbox

License

MIT License